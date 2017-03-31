PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Friday Night Lights: Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships Photo Epic - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Mar 31, 2017
by Dave Trumpore  

Big crowds Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
Official Oceania Whip Off Championships Presented by Spank - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

After being delayed due to rain earlier in the week, the Official Oceania Whip Off Championships were rescheduled as a nighttime affair immediately following the Dual Speed and Style. This double header of events on a Friday night made the venue feel more like a rock concert than a mountain bike festival, as DJ's pumped out tunes and flood lights lit up the sky above the massive whip jump. By far the largest crowds of the week were in attendance and a few thousand people could be seen and heard cheering as their favorite riders took flight; Sideways through the skies above Rotorua.

While it may have been a bit dark, there was just enough light in just the right places for the riders to throw down in complete confidence, and as they became more comfortable on the jump the style and amplitude just kept increasing. In the end, it would be Casey Brown proving once again she is the one to beat amounts the women, and newcomer Reed Boggs would add his name to list of whip off champions in the men's round.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a photo epic of bikes in flight under the Friday night lights...

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Riders scoping the lighting of the drop in
Riders scoping the lighting of the drop in.

Crankworx Rotorua Whip Offs

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

David McMillan
David McMillan.

Eliot Jackson with that classic moto style.
Eliot Jackson with that classic moto style.

Finn Iles with some mid-flight yoga.
Finn Iles with some mid-flight yoga.

Wearing white was a smart idea for a night comp.
Wearing white was a smart idea for a night comp.

Finn Iles past sideways
Finn Iles past sideways, this time with both feet back on the pedals.

Iago sending it on 29 inch wheeels.
Iago sending it on 29 inch wheels.

T-Mac sending it into 3rd.
T-Mac sending it into 3rd.

Phil Atwill in flight.
Phil Atwill in flight.

Caset Brown took the win for the women.
Casey Brown took the win for the women.

Side by side trains - Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
Side by side trains.

Trains at Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
All aboard the whip train.

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Alex Fayolle floating over the Rotorua city lights.
Alex Fayolle floating over the Rotorua city lights.

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Eliot Jackson
Eliot Jackson.

Iago Garay loving it.
Iago Garay loving it.

the Bulldog getting all out of shape
The Bulldog getting all out of shape.

KB was a nervous excited before dropping in
KB was nervous excited before dropping in.

R Dog lays it flat. Doggy style took second.
R Dog lays it flat. Doggy style took second.

Casey Brown unclipping for the dog pisser.
Casey Brown unclipping for a quick leg dangle.

Rem Dog giving it.
Rem Dog giving it.

Crankworx Rotorua Whip Offs

The crowd was huge.
The crowd was huge.

Line up for drop in Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
The line up for drop in.

Brook Macdonald Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
Brook Macdonald.

Cam Zink Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
Cam Zink.

Nack Oceania Whip Off Championships - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
Nack.

Eddie Masters and Matt Walker training things out
Eddie Masters and Matt Walker training things out.

Wheelie Wednesday King Wyn Masters manualed the downslope early on in the evening to the delight of the crowd.
Wheelie Wednesday king Wyn Masters manualed the downslope early on in the evening to the delight of the crowd.

Bernard rocks all the bright colours to make sure he can be spotted against the night sky.
Bernard rocks all the bright colours to make sure he can be spotted against the night sky.

R-Dog s whips landed him a 2nd place and it s awesome when he looks right at you as he whips.
R-Dog's whips landed him in 2nd place. It's awesome when he looks right at you as he whips.

Rotorua Whip Off Champion Reed Boggs.
Rotorua Whip Off Champion, Reed Boggs.

Ryan Howard boosting
Ryan Howard boosting.

EWS racer Zakarias Johansen with the nacknack.
EWS racer Zakarias Johansen with the nack nack.

Kieran Bennett rocks those matching blue spokes to complement his V10.
Kieran Bennett rocks those matching blue spokes to complement his V10.

Why whip when you can flip
Why whip when you can flip?

Tippie watching Reed throw down.
Tippie watching Reed throw down.

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen.

Josh Brycleand took a few runs then found it more fun cheering on his friends.
Josh Brycleand took a few runs, then found it more fun cheering on his friends.

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Crankwork Whip Off Championships

Eliot Jackson
Eliot Jackson.

Crankworx Rotorua Whip Offs

This crew went more sideways than anyone else in Rotorua.
This crew went more sideways than anyone else in Rotorua.


MENTIONS: @davetrumpore / @AJBarlas / @mdelorme / @FRNZ / @cameronmackenzie


Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
101560 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
91967 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
80762 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
72647 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
70161 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
59373 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56150 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
55817 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 would have been cool the the day time. but still. it's a whip off, can't complain too much. where are the straight on angles btw.
  • + 1
 Get Some!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037780
Mobile Version of Website