I don’t want anyone to get the wrong idea here, I have a Surly Wednesday bike that I use as a snow bike and I love it, but it does have an absolute comical number of water bottle mounts... they are tucked away everywhere! Inside the fork legs, hidden under tubes... I drew little faces on everyone of them.

The Pink Bike editors told me this one isn’t funny, but I’d already drawn it. I was just out at the annual Field Test and I rode my first Intense bike, and it was a “mullet bike”.

I am really mad that I forgot about National Avocado day last week, so this doozy is now totally not relevant.

This is a thinker (or maybe it is just dum).

I am stuck in Chicago’s airport on my way home from an amazing trip out to Pink BIke HQ (which I think will be the subject of next week’s cartoon(sneak peek inside PB?)). There is a storm raging outside grounding flights and a nice lady guarding the United Club Lounge let me in to use the wifi. Luckily that means I can get these comics posted just before the deadline. For your entertainment I present...