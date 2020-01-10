The Top 10 Crankworx Moments from the Past 10 Years

Photo: Clint Trahan

Words by Crankorx

From Inside the Race Tape - Crankworx Top 10 Moments from the Past 10

#McGazzaForever

10. 2012 – Chainsaw goes full pull in Crankworx DH

9. 2011 – The first Red Bull Joyride

Starting at 4:51: Brett Rheeder recounts the first year of the Triple Crown.

8. 2015 – The Triple Crown of Slopestyle is born

7. 2014 – “Crankzilla” pushes the world’s best enduro riders to their limits

The first King and Queen of the Crankworx World Tour. Photo: Clint Trahan

6. 2015 – The first King and Queen of the Crankworx World Tour are crowned

Starting at 1:31:13: The Crankworx World Tour is born.

5. 2014 - Crankworx Rotorua is announced

4. 2017 - #FerdaGirls

Photo: Clint Trahan

3. 2014 – #LetFinnIn

2. 2016 – McGazza Tribute Train in Rotorua

History, made. Photo: Fraser Britton

1. 2018 – Nicholi Rogatkin wins the Triple Crown of Slopestyle