Video: 'From Jono with Love' - A Madeira Love Story

The fact that mountain bikers often have a somewhat special relationship to their favorite sports gear is no secret.That's why it's hardly surprising that after Jono got his new Tyee CF at the beginning of this year, the brand new couple went on their honeymoon to Madeira straight away.In his new video, Jono Jones takes you with him on this trip and shows you what a honeymoon should be all about - quality time for two!Enjoy 3 minutes of finest riding and a little bit of humor!