From Sweden to the Top: The Max Fredriksson Interview

Last year was your first Crankworx in Rotorua. How does it feel to be coming back, especially off a podium finish at Crankworx Whistler



It feels great actually. I’m looking forward to it because that was my favourite contest of the year, even though Whistler is the biggest one, but just the experience of Rotorua, because it was my first one, was so different to all the others. I loved the course and the vibe. I think the course suits me pretty well. I’ve worked pretty hard during winter so I’m excited to see what I can pull off.



What is it about the course that suits your riding style?



Mainly because it’s so flowy and you’ve got a bit of technical stuff on it, like an on-and-off-box, and other different features. If it was just a couple of straight jumps it wouldn’t suit me as well because I like to bring tricks on features other than just straight jumps. Rotorua has all the features you don’t normally see in smaller contests.



You mentioned the vibe in Rotorua. Can you describe it? How is it different from other contests?



It’s just a relaxed vibe compared to the other contests and events. There’s not as much stress and the whole area is more chill, in my opinion. We had so much practice without any wind or anything, so there was a ton of riding, which makes you less nervous for the actual contest. It was a nice one for sure.



Last year Max Fredriksson climbed to unprecedented new heights. His Crankworx debut saw him land a solid seventh place in Rotorua , and by the end of the season, a podium finish in the event he describes as "my biggest dream to be a part of...ever since I discovered it on TV as a kid," Red Bull Joyride . What's 2017 got in store for 21-year-old Freddy? We chatted to him about new tricks, bikes, luge racing in Rotorua, and the rise of slopestyle in Sweden.



Last year you came in 7th in Rotorua (with an 80.66), and third in Whistler (with an 89.80) - do you have a number or a score in mind that you’ve set as your goal for this season?



You always want to aim as high as possible. I try to not set a particular goal, but of course I’m aiming as high as I can and I’m not going there to be last. But I don’t like to go into a contest thinking ‘I have to get podium’ or top five. I just want to go there and get the run I’ve trained for, and do it for myself really.



What have you been working on in the off-season that you’re bringing to the table this year? Any new tricks or variations?



Last year I felt like throughout the end of the year I didn’t have that, so I’ve been working on some. I don’t know if I should really tell them before...I’ll just say that I have some new tricks that I’ve been working on all winter. I’m going to try to fit them into my runs, and show everyone what I’ve been training to do.



Some of the other top riders have very distinct riding styles - Rheeder and Semenuk are incredibly flowy, while Rogatkin throws down these really big, trick heavy runs. How would you describe your riding style?



My main goal when I do tricks is that I want to make them look effortless and easy to do. That’s something I’m really striving for.







When you’re at the top of the course, waiting with the other riders, watching that little screen and seeing what the others are doing, waiting for your turn, knowing it’s coming and the clock’s ticking, what are you thinking about?



I’m getting all nervous just thinking about it. I’m always very nervous before my runs. I guess everyone is. I’m trying to just think about my run and think about doing it as easily as I did in the days before when I practiced it, and always just trying to stay warm. I don’t know, I just don’t think about the stress and the contest and any pressure of any kind, reminding myself that I’m going to go into it relaxed and, as I said before, do the run for myself and no one else.



I’m sure it feels like the weight of the world is on your shoulders in those moments.



Yeah, exactly, so I’m just trying to zone out from those thoughts and think about why I’m actually there.



Tell us about the bike you'll be riding in Rotorua.



I’ll be riding an NS Bikes ’Decade’ hardtail frame.



