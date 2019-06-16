From the Road - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

This sign with the yellow square and no text was everywhere. What does it mean? I kept hoping to see a gigantic square of butter in the road.

This abstract shape on a sign looks like a cute character who might be hiding in the woods. Some kind of euro pokemon maybe?

This sign’s pictogram I could never figure out. A whale doing curls with a barbell is my best guess.

This two people hovering over a bicycle had my imagination going all over the place. Did they just hit a harsh curb and find themselves ejected from the bike?

I think this looks like a dog with a grenade pin.

Pull the pin, count to 3, grenade dog!

I have been cycling in Europe for the past two weeks. I did A series of drawings for the Vans BMX Pro Cup and they flew me over to an event in Germany. To make the trip interesting (and to not just stand around like the old washed up BMXer that I am) I decided to ride from Geneva, over part of the Alps and then up the Rhine River Cycle route into Germany. All in all, it has been a pretty epic 10 days of living out of a pannier bag and rewashing the same riding gear in hotel sinks. I know Pinkbike isn’t about bike touring but let me say that exploring a new place by bike is a pretty darned awesome thing to do! Climbing over and the alps in Switzerland was especially amazing.It might have been smart to learn a little about the road signs in the countries I was going to explore but I didn’t. Instead, I found the pictograms on the signs in Germany, France, and Switzerland often vague and funny. Without much for my mind to do during days of pedaling, I would imagine funny alternatives to what these signs might be trying to tell me. I’m a bit limited on how I could draw these from the bike but here’s a few of them.