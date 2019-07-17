FSA Announces Details for PowerBox Power Meter Crankset

Video by @interrobangmotionpictures

PRESS RELEASE: FSA

Bluetooth Upgrade

Left/Right-Balance Upgrade

Pedal Smoothness Upgrade

Torque Upgrade

Finer Details:

Why pay for something you don't use? Our new PowerBox carbon power meter crankset allows the user to pick and choose from multiple data upgrades. Maybe you just need one power readout? Maybe you value more feedback? Pay one price to start reading your power output, then make more upgrades as you see fit. PowerBox is light, strong, and fits any bottom bracket. With Boost or Standard spacing, the FSA PowerBox is an affordable and fun way to improve your ride.We have seen Power Meter cranks used by the top pro's in the XC World Cup for years now, but only recently have we seen today's Enduro World Series and Downhill athletes using them in training and on the course. FSA's PowerBox is a stealthy way to sneak power into your game, while maintaining the toughness and weatherproof function you need to withstand some of the most brutal days in the saddle.Our MTB PowerBox Carbon Crankset employs a Power To Max (P2M) convertible spider design for multiple chainring options. Our FSA crank arms and BB392EVO spindle mated together produce a stiff, reliable, extremely versatile spider-based power meter available with a double or single MegaTooth (thick/thin) chainring configuration.Upgrade the PowerBox with additional data during the ride and for analyzing your sessions. Each additional upgrade costs $50.With this upgrade, your PowerBox can transmit data via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE or Bluetooth Smart) to your bike computer.The L/R balance shows you the percentage each leg is contributing to your total power output. (power left = pressure on the left pedal + pull up on the right pedal; power right = pressure on the right pedal + pull up on the left pedal). (Note: The crankset comes stock with a single power output reading accurate within +/-2%).Pedal smoothness is an advanced metric for riders who want to optimize their pedaling. It shows you how evenly power is applied throughout the whole 360-degree pedal rotation. The FSA PowerBox collects the data for both legs combined. (Note: Transmission of this data to your bike computer is only possible via ANT+).Torque is a unique value, especially for XC and short track riders who want to measure their peak power output. This value shows a rider the power independent from your cadence. Please note you must check if your bike computer can show the torque value before upgrading your FSA PowerBox's torque sensor.- Convertible spider design for Standard142 or Boost148 chain line configurations- 1x MegaTooth (thick-thin) chainring tooth design for maximum chain engagement- Hollow carbon composite arms with UD finish- BB392EVO 30mm AL 7050 alloy spindle fits every MTB frame (purchase BB separately)- AL7075 100% CNC chainrings- Spider-based power sensors can provide total power output measurement of both legs individually- Powered by a simple 2450 coin cell battery found everywhere- Weight 789g (single ring), 817g (double ring)- $1,150 USD