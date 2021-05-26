FSA Announces 'Slayers Of Dirt' Team for 2021

May 26, 2021
The “FSA Slayers Of Dirt” team is a mixtape of disciplines, personalities, and riding styles. Although our global team may consist of Americans, Canadians, English, French, Italians and New Zealanders, the love of slaying dirt is the common bond that brings us all together. Chosen for their attitude both on and off the bike, the Slayers Of Dirt are simply guys and gals you'd love to have on your next ride – and cheers a beverage with after. Results and accomplishments certainly count and have a place in our small sector of sport but they are not what define us. To Full Speed Ahead, it's the products, friendships, stories, and good times we care about. At the end of the day, we are all here for fun and the love of bikes.

FSA Race Team:

Ripping Turns in Ireland with The Big Bad Wolfe
Dan Wolfe, Polygon

Raditude
Luca Cometti, Canyon

Josh Gibb, FSA

Cole House, Cannondale

Seamus Powell, KHS

Logan Bingelli, KHS

Nik Nesteroff, KHS

BME 2021
Steve Walton, KHS

Kailey Skelton, KHS




FSA Freeride Team:

Eye Of The Tiger
Conor Macfarlane, Commencal

No Handed Flip
Tom Isted, FSA

Glenn King, NS

Ray George, Hyper

Olivier Cuvet, Banshee

Shredding the Desert
Andrew Taylor, Norco

Alex Volokhov, Rocky Mountain

Nikki Whiles, Marin




FSA North American Ambassadors:

Josh Wilson aka Daily Mountain Bike Rider on YouTube

Fife and Flow Ripping Rocks
Danica Fife aka Fife and Flow on YouTube

Jameson Florence, Guerilla Gravity

Reb ridin Rocks
Rebecca Beaumont, Kona

Sylas Linnemann, FSA

Brayden Buchannan, Kona

Caroline Jarolimek, Yeti


FSA Team Stem
FSA Team Stem
The full CNC'd stem featuring FSA's "Oil Slick" treatment that is sure to turn some heads on your next ride. @FSA_MTB


Pitter Patter, Let's Get At Er'

Full Speed Ahead

