Wrap Around DH Stems, Flexy Seats, & Good Headset Routing? - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 23, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Taipei Cycle Show

Taipei Cycle Show
Taipei Cycle Show


Going in a completely different direction to their KFX SIC Integrated carbon handlebar and stem combo, FSA also had this nearly as wild-looking Gradient OS35 DH direct mount stem just asking for some attention in the booth. Honestly, it looks so different that I wasn't entirely sure what it was at first, but the two-piece design is a pretty clever way of eliminating the four steel bolts that would usually be used at the faceplate. Instead, the two halves literally wrap around the handlebar and up to the mounting points, clamping it down as you tighten it onto your fork crown. That means less weight, but the downside could be (I didn't try) that it's a bit finicky to install versus to a more traditional design.

As the name suggests, the Gradient OS35 is made for 35mm diameter handlebars only, and it comes in a single 45mm length that's said to weigh 153 grams without the included 5mm height spacer or 173 grams with it. The oil-slick finish is the only color offered and I am 100-percent down with it.



Taipei Cycle Show
Taipei Cycle Show


I've rambled on and on about my love for Tioga's admittedly weird-looking seats, but I swear that's because they work well for me and not just because of the high strangeness factor. Their very flexible shells and general shape fit my underside, so I'll definitely be trying out the new Undercover Stratum Max at some point in the near future. It features Tioga's SpyderWeb base that's designed to be far more forgiving than a stiffer shell used with most other seats, and Tioga even says they've tuned how quickly it rebounds under your bum.

While they still have their bare-bones Spyder seats, the Undercover Stratum Max gets something called Re-Activ Performance Plush Foam. It also has their Immersion Relief Groove that's basically a much wider than usual center cutout intended to work for both aggressive and more upright riding positions.



Taipei Cycle Show

Taipei Cycle Show
Taipei Cycle Show


Headset cable routing probably isn't going to disappear, regardless of how much some of us dislike it, so it's up to companies to figure out how to make it better. Token's Cable Box system is aiming to do exactly that, with the MB-Box version designed specifically for both mountain bikes and e-bikes while also incorporating an integrated steering-stop feature. The system consists of a two-piece top cover with openings for up to six cables, each with an o-ring seal at the entry point to limit the amount of grime that can get inside. You can fill unused holes with plugs that come supplied from Token, and there's also a secondary seal that sits below the cover and above the compression ring. MB-Box also uses a clever, two-piece expanding lower headset cup that will compensate for any out-of-tolerance issues with your headtube while also making it easier to install and remove; no hammer required. That said, I have no idea if this thing is any easier to work on than other headset cable routing designs.

The Rotation Block system uses a split crown race that's clamped in place, with a grooved inner surface intended to keep it from spinning on your steerer tube. That's an important element as two small extensions off the crown race act as the steering stops when they come up against a central extension on the inside of the headset cup. I definitely didn't describe that as well as I could have, but it's late in Taiwan and I've had seven bubble teas today, so it is what is. One final detail worth mentioning is the small (and replaceable) PU bumpers on each of those wings, meaning that it's not just metal smashing into metal inside of your headset every time you crash.

Token says that the MB-Box system will fit ZS56/ZS56 1.5" and ZS56/ZS66 1.8" headtubes.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
184297 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
94896 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
89001 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
84126 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
78631 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
63523 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
61943 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
52491 views

25 Comments

  • 31 0
 You know what rubs my cables? Force-fed, costly, impractical innovation that reduces the lifespan and serviceability of my bike. Nice stem by the way.
  • 2 0
 It is baffling how bad an idea headset cable routing is... and companies like Transition, who are usually smart enough to hold off on bullshit trends still bought in for some of their bikes... like WTF... the bike industry can be so culty sometimes.
  • 3 0
 I'm gonna go buy a ton of those stick on cable guide mounts, and if I buy a bike that has whatever form of internal routing, from now on I'll just redo it myself fully external.
  • 1 0
 @ridedigrepeat: the nukeproof megawatt dropped the internally routed acros headset for this model year and no mention of it was made lol
  • 20 0
 #f*ckheadsetrouting
  • 2 6
flag vinay (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 People are still upset? Sure, 2022 was the year of shock and horror. On multiple fronts indeed but on the bicycle front: headset cable routing, bwaaaaah! Coming to get you! But c'mon, this is 2023 already, can't we just laugh this off. This a tradeshow, a freak show. Here's someone who wasted his time (and tries to waste someone elses money) on the cap that cost literally a few cents on our first bikes and did the job just fine. Can't we just accept that the existence of stuff like this is a clear indication that we can already get hold of the bikes that we need to do what we want? Back in the days maybe, the promise of a new bike that would be a bit more efficient on the climbs whilst still being amazing on the descends, the full suspension designs that "would isolate pedal and suspension forces", reliable hydraulic disc brake systems, wide and reliable gearing... There really isn't much keeping us from just having a blast on our bikes. We already have a stem that holds up, a saddle that's sufficiently comfortable, a cap that protects the bearings and there is always the space outside your frame where you can guide your cables and hoses. But you alone knows what you want to do on your bike and what you need for that to happen. Most likely, you don't need anything at all. This post is pure entertainment. Just laugh. Don't cry.
  • 7 0
 So now my cables are gonna rub on the underside of my bar instead of on my frame. 0-fks given
  • 7 1
 "Headset cable routing probably isn't going to disappear,"
I bet they do when the (lack of) sales figures make thier way to the board..............
  • 8 1
 As much as we'd like to think that this is true, we are the minority. The average person buying a new bike (high-end or not) has never serviced their own bike and has no clue that it's a dumb idea. Bikes with headset routing will sell, and the trend will continue.

Our only true hope is that every bike reviewer bitches about headset cable routing on every review for a bike that has it. I'd like to think that a majority of people at least read a review or two before buying a bike.
  • 1 0
 i mean we all thought that with internal routing too, but it appears to be here to stay, which is very disappointing.
  • 6 0
 That saddles shape reminds me of something I can’t quite put my finger on. Used to eat it all the time back in the day…
  • 3 0
 USED TO?
  • 5 0
 That headset cable routing thing only fits 6 cables, where's Scott gonna put the other 4
  • 5 0
 Everyone loves a good wrap-around.
  • 1 0
 The bike industry seems to be grasping at some straws for innovation right now, thinking this headset cable routing is the next disc brakes, dropper post, 1x drivetrain, or something revolutionary that people want. Turns out, almost nobody does and we're just gonna be stuck with it if the bikes we want to buy have it. Doesn't really serve a purpose other than aesthetics.
  • 5 0
 Shocker!
  • 5 0
 Two in the stem one in the tube
  • 1 0
 That headset routing, along with IS headsets if I’m being picky, can go jump in a nice corroding acid sea of venus.
  • 1 0
 That stem is way less expensive than I thought it would be, it’s kinda cool!
  • 1 0
 Seat looks good for cyclist that may wna have kids someday
  • 1 0
 That FSA would look awesome if it wasn't in oil slick.
  • 1 0
 Stupid cable routing...what about x up?
  • 1 0
 Token? I thought that was an Amazon dropshipper.
  • 1 0
 Tiaoga Fart Bucket
  • 1 3
 how ugly can you make a stem





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039477
Mobile Version of Website