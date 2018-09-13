FSA Releases Wider Gradient Wheels

PRESS RELEASE: FSA

Weston Potter rides for the PNW GIANT / FSA team, based in Washington.

Weston is from Leavenworth, Washington just over the pass from FSA's North American Head Quarters in Mukilteo.

At home on any bike, Weston was loving the lateral stiffness of the Gradient Wheelset.

We're proud to release our new Gradient WideR wheelsets. If you think 24 spokes aren't enough for Enduro, its time to reconsider something asymmetrical. Our pro team riders are always impressed by how little maintenance our wheels require, even after multiple appearances in the Enduro World Series (Sunn Enduro Team, Dan Wolfe, Alex Kangas, Josh Gibb).• Robust carbon rim• Asymmetrical rim profile with hookless bead• 35mm wide with 29mm inner rim width• Available in 27.5” and 29”• Boost axle spacing• 2-cross double butted spokes with brass nipples• SRAM XD or Shimano freehub drivers• 6 pawl signature FSA hubs with preload reduction assembly• 54 engagement points• Tubeless compatible, includes tubeless valves and tubeless tape• 2 year warranty$1350 USD