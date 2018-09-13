PRESS RELEASES

FSA Releases Wider Gradient Wheels

Sep 13, 2018
by FSA-MTB  
FSA Gradient Wheels

by FSA-MTB
Views: 141    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: FSA

We're proud to release our new Gradient WideR wheelsets. If you think 24 spokes aren't enough for Enduro, its time to reconsider something asymmetrical. Our pro team riders are always impressed by how little maintenance our wheels require, even after multiple appearances in the Enduro World Series (Sunn Enduro Team, Dan Wolfe, Alex Kangas, Josh Gibb).

Details:
• Robust carbon rim
• Asymmetrical rim profile with hookless bead
• 35mm wide with 29mm inner rim width
• Available in 27.5” and 29”
• Boost axle spacing
• 2-cross double butted spokes with brass nipples
• SRAM XD or Shimano freehub drivers
• 6 pawl signature FSA hubs with preload reduction assembly
• 54 engagement points
• Tubeless compatible, includes tubeless valves and tubeless tape
• 2 year warranty

Price: $1350 USD


Gradient WideR 29 Inner Rim Width
Weston Potter rides for the PNW GIANT / FSA team, based in Washington.

Leavenworth WA
Weston is from Leavenworth, Washington just over the pass from FSA's North American Head Quarters in Mukilteo.

Leavenworth WA
At home on any bike, Weston was loving the lateral stiffness of the Gradient Wheelset.

Gradient WideR 29 Inner Rim Width

The new GRADIENT WideR wheelsets use robust carbon rim for improved durability. Hookless bead Tubeless compatible rims Asymmetric 30mm depth x 35mm wide carbon rim with 29mm ID Available in 650B 27.5 and 700C 29 Alloy P. R. A. hubs with DP spokes ISO 6-Bolts rotor mount Front hub with TA-15 x 110mm axle compatibility Rear hub with TA-12 x 148mm axle compatibility 6 Cartridge bearings 2-cross double butted spokes with brass nipples 6-pawl aluminum for SMN 9-11 sp or SRAM XD 10-12 speed freehub Includes tubeless valves 1 pair FSA tubeless tape and spoke protector


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
119599 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
80294 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
59260 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
57010 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
51177 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
50060 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
47761 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46138 views

32 Comments

  • + 13
 I wonder how the crash was in the 3rd pic
  • + 2
 I'm sure he popped out of that - his g out will lean back in - he's a solid rider by the video that's just a gnarly angle he's lookin like there...
  • + 10
 Help me here with the purpose of an asymmetric profile. Is this like NASCAR, where it's only good for turning left?
  • - 1
 Allows a faster (for beginners, doesn't matter much for professionals) build and (debatably) stronger wheel since the spoke angles should end up more balanced
  • + 4
 Yes. Also, freeriders run opposing asymmetric rims between the front and rear wheels to make 360s easier...
  • + 2
 @MTBrent: not sure if that is a joke or not, lol. But asym rims are always opposing...
  • + 1
 @ZappBrannigan: how do you figure they are faster? To me, they are the same. What makes a wheel faster to build on most cases is properly cut spokes and good preparation. Asym vs non-asym to me, just helps even out tensions on high/low side, and definitely builds a stiffer wheel.
  • + 1
 @FLATLlNE: I think for beginners both sides tensioned the same, I've never noticed a difference in speed myself. But it's generally parroted in the marketing for them so I repeated it myself.
  • + 1
 @ZappBrannigan: If you are even slightly aware of tension, its usually the high side that you are paying attention too no? Otherwise, you just want to get the wheel centered between the calipers (dished properly), round and true - then bring up to desired tension. I'm not sure how the low side really matters. It can be 60% of the high side, or 90% as with an asym...it just does what it does and follows the high side tension. I call it marketing BS perhaps. If anything, I have seen more wheels messed up by a beginner because they got the orientation wrong Razz
  • + 1
 @FLATLlNE: True, definitely true. But, it's early in the morning and repeating marketing BS is easy. Razz
  • + 1
 @MTBrent: ...and if you mean running them in reverse...I suspect that would just mean wheel tacos for breakfast right after you are done your morning 360 =)
  • + 7
 Loic Bruni thinks "f*ck that" and wins the Worldchamps on these so called outdated 25mm rims with 2.3 inch tires
  • + 4
 All these new carbon rims with similar specs and features and price points. There's probably only one or two factories cranking out more or less the same rims and dozens of companies are slapping their decals on them. Not that I still wouldn't like a set
  • + 3
 Partially True!! That's why you should buy hand-laid CANADIAN carbon hoops from www.weareone.bike Made in Kamloops, BC with US ( I believe ) aerospace Carbon. Cheaper than these wheels to boot and lifetime warranty, no questions!
  • + 4
 @icdesign: I hope you were paid for this ad?
  • + 8
 Only normal boost? No thank you, I'll wait for a super boost 158.99 model.
  • + 2
 Mhhh 24 spokes with brass nipples. I would prefer 32 Spokes with alu nippels. Don't get why it is common nowadays not to use only 32 Spokes.
  • + 2
 how do you write a press release without including wheelset weight? Hello FSA/Vision/TH whatever you call yourselves
  • + 2
 I'm not buying your 24 spoke wheels.
  • + 1
 Rather buy one of the many options in a similar price point with a lifetime warranty
  • + 1
 Definitely adding this to my Rocky Mountain Thunerbolt C50 - Gonna look piamp!
  • + 1
 It’s funny that their pro team riders are surprised with the ease of maintenance when they have mechanics
  • + 1
 Such a great news you have there! Good photographs and content. Thumbs up!
  • + 1
 I don't need a $1350 wheelset, but the video was cool.
  • + 1
 Robust carbon rim - so there are carbon rims that are not robust?
  • + 1
 Add another 1350 for a new TUES AL. Stoke is definitely stoker than this.
  • + 2
 Yawn...
  • + 1
 At first I thought this was a new standard, and I almost lost my sh!t
  • + 1
 am i the only one who wonders what they weigh?
  • + 1
 Great to see another option available and the price isn’t to bad either
  • + 1
 :-D
  • + 1
 Newsworthy.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031236
Mobile Version of Website