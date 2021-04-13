FSA Expands Sponsorship of Atherton Racing

Gee and Rachel sporting FSA's Gradient Carbon 800 Handlebar

FSA Partnership with Atherton Racing

The FSA Direct Mount Oil Slick Stem for Downhill and the FSA LTD Stem for Single Crown Bikes

I had the pleasure of introducing FSA to the Atherton Race Program three years ago, when we started a collaboration that has been very impactful for FSA. When you work with the best riders in the world, you always discover how to continually improve your product offerings, which has been our mission at FSA. The Atherton's have an incredible wealth of experience and an exciting desire to grow and continue to improve both on and off the track. We decided to strengthen our relationship and will offer our full range of FSA cockpit components to the team. – Davide Riva, FSA OEM Sales

We have built a strong foundation with FSA over the last three years and have the greatest respect for the integrity of their products. We are excited to see the Gradient alloy and carbon ranges transform the cockpits of our team bikes. - TM Dan Brown

This will be a true collaboration with all of us striving to make the strongest product. Research and Development is a core part of our partnership and we welcome the chance to work with such an enthusiastic and forward looking company’s plans” - Gee Atherton

The Gradient Modular Crank is available in both 73mm and 83mm configurations.

A new evolution in the partnership between Full Speed Ahead and Atherton Racing is secured. In the 2021 racing season the team founded by UK downhill legends Rachel, Gee and Dan Atherton has chosen top-of-the-line FSA Gradient handlebars and stems. Atherton racers in particular will feature and preview the brand new Gradient OS35 Riser handlebars (available in carbon and alloy version), as well as Gradient OS35 Direct mount and Gradient 35 LTD stems, designed specifically for Downhill and Enduro usage.The Gradient carbon OS35 riser features carbon composite construction and reinforced and textured clamping areas, while the Gradient alloy OS35 riser has unique and bold design not yet seen in aluminum handlebars, complete with a new look and compliance. The Gradient OS35 direct mount stem has unique two piece faceplate design that combines both handlebar and stem clamping surfaces, while the Gradient 35 LTD Oil Slick stem has been already spotted on some FSA sponsored athletes during the 2020 racing season.The Gradient carbon and Gradient alloy cockpits will now be featured on Atherton team bikes, along with FSA cranks and seatposts that we have been currently supplying to the team. FSA is amped up for the opportunity to work with this team in 2021 and beyond, and even more stoked to watch their season unfold on the race track!In order to guarantee performances are up to the Atherton's expectations, FSA provides the team with some of its top-of-the-line products and cooperation to develop Downhill and Enduro drivetrain components. Besides the carbon cockpits, the team will continue to ride on Gradient Modular crankset, as well as the Flowtron; a cool and easy to use dropper seatpost. Flowtron is compact and light and has a high mechanical advantage so it’s easy to actuate. Best of luck to Atherton Racing in 2021 and beyond!