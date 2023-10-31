Video: Kilian Bron's 'Fuego' Full Documentary

Oct 31, 2023
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Words: Commencal

Kilian Bron and his team are back to Fuego to help you experience this extraordinary adventure from the inside. A one-hour immersive documentary with Kilian, JB, Nix, Pierre and Mathieu, in search of the perfect still and moving images and unforgettable human encounters. From Guatemala to Peru via Bolivia - nothing should ever be taken for granted on a trip of this magnitude.

It is a complex documentary of a two-month long journey to South America that follows in the footsteps of the Incas and the Mayans, punctuated by incredible stops on the world’s most active volcanoes, as well as affectionate memories on the way to meet the Quechuas. Full of ambition, emotions, team work but also doubts and out-of-comfort zone occasions.

bigquotesTo date this is one of our most accomplished projects. By bringing the whole team together with an ambitious concept we were definitely out of our comfort zone on multiple occasions. There is no story without a succession of emotions, like a roller coaster of them...Kilian Bron


Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Kilian Bron & Mathieu Ruffray
Film & Edit: Mathieu Ruffray
Additional footage: Pierre Henni
Drone FPV: Pierre Dupont
Photography: J.B. Liautard

