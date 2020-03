Fuel Up: 6 Easy Weeknight Dinners for Hungry Mountain Bikers

Soy Marinated Tofu Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

There's really nothing better than a meal complete with protein, carbs, and veggies that comes together in one bowl with massive flavour. The spicy peanut sauce in this recipe is by far the best I've ever tasted and I use it on any recipe that calls for peanut sauce. You'll probably want to double it because it's good enough to eat with a spoon... You can also sub out fresh or frozen broccoli, green beans for the snap peas depending on what you've got on hand and what's available at the grocery store. ( Click here for the recipe .)