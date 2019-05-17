HEALTH FITNESS

Fuel Up: 5 of My Favourite Homemade Ride Snacks

May 17, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

PB and J all day for Jesse Melamed.
FUEL UP
5 of My Favourite Homemade Ride Snacks


I always have homemade snacks on the bike. It's cheaper, they always taste fresher, and the recipes are super adaptable so you don't get sick of them like you do with store-bought bars. Plus, it's fun sharing homemade treats with friends on a ride. Here are a couple of my favourites. All you need is 20 minutes and kitchen equipped with a Vitamix or food processor (I got one for $10 at a used store!) and you can make any one of these recipes.




Energy Bites
Gimme Some Oven


Honey, peanut butter, shredded coconut with chocolate chips thrown in... The mixture can be a bit sticky when you roll it together so I find keeping your hands as clean as possible and washing them halfway through helps them stick less. Keep these in the fridge for a delicious ready to go snack! (Click here for the recipe.)




Homemade Lara Bars
Power Hungry


Lara Bars are one of my go-to bars since they don't have a heap of unpronounceable ingredients in them and I usually buy a bunch when they're on sale. The beauty of the homemade version is that you can make them a gazillion different ways, to suit your tastes and what you have in the cupboard. Just throw everything in the food processor and you're three-quarters of the way there! When using dried dates, it's good to soak them for 10 minutes ahead of time to make the mixture stick together better. (Click here for the recipe.)




Adventure Bars
Run Fast. Cook Slow.


I'm obsessed with Elyse Kopecky and Olympian Shalane Flanaghan's cooking books, Run Fast. Cook Slow and Run Fast. Cook Fast. East Slow. Their blog has a few recipes on it, like these Adventure Bars made with fruits and nuts, but I highly recommend buying their books if you're looking for easy, fast, nutritious recipes to keep your energy up on the bike. Pro tip: Don't try to double the recipe unless you have an extra powerful food processor! (Click here for the recipe.)




Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Detox Inista


All you need to make these are a bowl, a spoon and 6 ingredients. If you're someone who likes to eat peanut butter (or almond butter, hazelnut butter, almond-hazelnut butter, cashew butter etc.) by the spoonful, these are just the ticket. If you're not, move along. (Click here for the recipe.)




Allen Lim's Rice Cakes
Skratch Labs


You'll need to cook rice for these, so they have the biggest time commitment. But are they ever worth it! Allen Lim is the founder of Skratch Labs, which you're probably most familiar with for their energy drinks, bars and chews, but for day to day activities, he advocates for eating real food over the packaged stuff. He's worked with tons of top road athletes and found success feeding them these rice cakes for long days on the saddle. I had a taste of a version with bacon at Sea Otter this year and was instantly cooked. He has an entire cookbook, Feed Zone Portables, if you want more recipes. (Click here for the recipe.)



What are some of your favourite bars and bar recipes?

Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
107949 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
81322 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
59387 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56242 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
54905 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
41349 views
Video: Friday Fails #68
38438 views
Video: How Do the Enduro Pros Set Up Their Pedals?
36217 views

27 Comments

  • + 5
 Dates, almonds and cashews in a food blender, roll into small energy balls with damp hands, refrigerate, works for me every time Been doing this for a couple of years, saves loads of money and the best thing is you know exactly what's in them and you can experiment with different ingredients, there's no right or wrong
  • + 2
 Sounds good, how long do they keep for? I can see myself making too many and having to bin them!
  • + 2
 @davidarthur: I just have a bag of nuts and a banana (no pun intended), and eat them raw.
  • + 2
 @Milko3D: this is pinkbike....too late for no pun intended
  • + 2
 I like how Lärabar (learning bar in Swedish) are sold in Sweden under the name Rawbite... and I strongly suggest against them if you don’t have disposable teeth hnless you want to chew slowly. The amount of nut shells in them is appalling.

Also fat and protein rich stuff like these is cool if you do long rides and chew them early enough. Otherwise they will get into your system after you come home/ hit the wall. All sweet, love that kind of food. However for emergency refuel you better fix yourself something with more quick carbs and apply often in moderate amounts. I find it funny to see folks show up to a 2h ride with a bag of cashews appearing woke and informed and looking down on folks with snickers or corny.
  • + 3
 waiting for the keto crowd to bash your comment with their "InSuLiN sPiKeS tHoUgH" BS yadda yadda
  • + 1
 My personal favorite is rice bars with cinnamon, roasted almonds and cream cheese.

It's quick to make (might need cooling overnight) and can be easily tuned into sweeter or savory snack to your preference. Also, it's not mouth-drying, and can be plenty nutritious.

It's from the Velochef (which is an awesome book) that I got for birthday 3
  • + 4
 Chocolate salty balls by Chef (Southpark)
  • + 1
 Old episodes was the best : D
  • + 1
 Why was this also my first thought?

All together now:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3RgXpIl8XM
  • + 3
 What about packaging these? Ideally in an environmentally friendly way.
  • + 1
 reusable plastic bag?
  • + 8
 Zip-loc bag used/cleaned carefully can be reused. If not a small tupperware tub. Or into an empty water bottle. Or ram it all down your fork steerer tube and push out the bottom using a One-up multi tool like a sausage making machine.
  • + 2
 Beeswax wraps.
  • + 2
 I've been wanting to do this for awhile. I'll give one of these recipes a try. Thanks.
  • + 2
 Biltong It will rock your world
  • + 1
 Biltong is the polar opposite of all of this, but given how much saucisson gets eaten mid ride in this country, I can't condemn you for it.
  • + 1
 I'm married to a girl from Zim so totally on board with this one Beer
  • + 2
 In the next installment @mikelevy ‘s power donuts!
  • + 1
 Sugar on trails...beer n burger after...cliche, simple but it works.
  • + 1
 Thank you for not promoting the usual muck full of nasty ingredients.
  • + 1
 I ll go for a triple cheeseburgers
  • + 1
 Lärabars are bad enough already don't need to make then myself.
  • + 1
 Chocolate spread and peanut butter sandwiches all the way.
  • + 1
 AWESOMENESS, been wanting to do this for a while
  • + 1
 Peanut butter and banana bagels
  • + 1
 Beer?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037639
Mobile Version of Website