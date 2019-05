Fuel Up: 5 of My Favourite Homemade Ride Snacks

Allen Lim's Rice Cakes

You'll need to cook rice for these, so they have the biggest time commitment. But are they ever worth it! Allen Lim is the founder of Skratch Labs, which you're probably most familiar with for their energy drinks, bars and chews, but for day to day activities, he advocates for eating real food over the packaged stuff. He's worked with tons of top road athletes and found success feeding them these rice cakes for long days on the saddle. I had a taste of a version with bacon at Sea Otter this year and was instantly cooked. He has an entire cookbook,, if you want more recipes. ( Click here for the recipe .)