Fuel Up: 5 of My Favourite Homemade Ride Snacks

Allen Lim's Rice CakesSkratch Labs
You'll need to cook rice for these, so they have the biggest time commitment. But are they ever worth it! Allen Lim is the founder of Skratch Labs, which you're probably most familiar with for their energy drinks, bars and chews, but for day to day activities, he advocates for eating real food over the packaged stuff. He's worked with tons of top road athletes and found success feeding them these rice cakes for long days on the saddle. I had a taste of a version with bacon at Sea Otter this year and was instantly cooked. He has an entire cookbook, Feed Zone Portables
, if you want more recipes. (Click here for the recipe
.)
27 Comments
Also fat and protein rich stuff like these is cool if you do long rides and chew them early enough. Otherwise they will get into your system after you come home/ hit the wall. All sweet, love that kind of food. However for emergency refuel you better fix yourself something with more quick carbs and apply often in moderate amounts. I find it funny to see folks show up to a 2h ride with a bag of cashews appearing woke and informed and looking down on folks with snickers or corny.
It's quick to make (might need cooling overnight) and can be easily tuned into sweeter or savory snack to your preference. Also, it's not mouth-drying, and can be plenty nutritious.
It's from the Velochef (which is an awesome book) that I got for birthday 3
All together now:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3RgXpIl8XM
Post a Comment