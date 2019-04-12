Fuji's New Enduro and Trail Bikes - Sea Otter 2019

Fuji has completely redesigned their Auric platform, saying that it's ''Truly an upgrade to replace a downhill bike and can handle anything in a bike park or on a trail ride.'' That's a pretty wide spectrum of intended uses, but while the previous Auric awkwardly straddled the trail bike and all-mountain worlds, this one looks a lot like a machine made to be pointed straight down a rowdy enduro race course. Case in point: The 27.5'' wheeled blue bomber is sporting a 170mm-travel Lyrik RC, 160mm of squish out back, and a 63.5° head angle that'd be just fine on a downhill sled.



So maybe not the ideal trail bike, Fuji, but it sure does sound like a hell of a good time in the right kind of setting.

Auric LT 1.1 Details



Travel: 160mm

Fork travel: 170mm

Wheel size: 27.5''

Frame construction: aluminum

Head angle: 63.5°

Chainstay length: 425mm

Sizes: sm, med, lrg, xlrg

Price: $4,299.99 USD

More info:

Travel: 160mmFork travel: 170mmWheel size: 27.5''Frame construction: aluminumHead angle: 63.5°Chainstay length: 425mmSizes: sm, med, lrg, xlrgPrice: $4,299.99 USDMore info: www.fujibikes.com

The MLink suspension layout has been redesigned for 2019. It delivers 160mm of travel on the back of the Auric. The MLink suspension layout has been redesigned for 2019. It delivers 160mm of travel on the back of the Auric.

You're either going to love or hate this Auric's custom paint. You're either going to love or hate this Auric's custom paint.

The Rakan is a 120mm-travel trail bike using Fuji's MLink suspension layout. The Rakan is a 120mm-travel trail bike using Fuji's MLink suspension layout.

The Auric LT 1.1 pictured here is the high-end option, but Fuji went with aluminum rather than carbon fiber, no doubt saving a big chunk of money in the process. You could do the same, too, with the bike going for $4,299.99 USD, or you can spend $800 less for the Auric LT 1.3.Fuji completely redesigned their MLink suspension for 2019, going with a more traditional looking four-bar layout with a large rocker arm compressing a vertically mounted RockShox Super Deluxe RT3 shock. The change is hopefully a good thing as the previous iteration of the MLink setup offered Prius-like efficiency... and Prius-like suspension action, too. Given that the new Auric LT sports geometry that clearly leans towards going really, really fast over and through all the things, its suspension will have to perform at a much higher level than before.Speaking of geometry, that 63.5° front-end is paired with a healthy 15mm of bottom bracket drop, and my medium-sized test rig gets a 470mm reach that's about as roomy as my 5'10'' body can handle. A low-offset fork crown helps keep the wheelbase in check, but there's still 1,225mm between the front and rear axles.Black might never go out of style, but it sure is boring. You know what wasn't boring? Miami in the 1980s. Fuji had a few frames done up in this amazing Miami Vice-ish paint by Tony Baumann, the guy responsible for Ken Block's galaxy-themed Demo 8 that blew minds. This one takes a different route, though, complete with dolphins and palm trees.The Rakan is another re-designed bike in Fuji's catalog, with it employing a 120mm-travel version of the MLink system put to use on the Auric. Fuji's paired that with a 130mm-travel fork and 29" wheels for more of an all-around package. The $3,999 USD Rakan 1.1 is pictured here, but you can save $500 by going with the entry-level model.