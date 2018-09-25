Fuji Bikes Launches New Auric LT

PRESS RELEASE: Fuji Bicycles

After three years of rigorous testing on the EWS circuit, and with a completely new and updated approach to geometry design, Fuji is releasing the Auric LT.

Fuji Factory rider Jimmy Smith

Ride every descent, send every feature, then pedal back to the top

Fuji Factory rider Amy Morrison

Auric LT 1.1

$4699

Auric LT 1.3

$3799

We combined 170mm of front suspension and 160mm of M-Link® travel, with progressive modern geometry to make the Auric LT a super aggressive bike that can also efficiently pedal back to the top.This is a do-it-all bike that can replace a downhill rig, boasting a 63.5° head tube angle, a reduced-offset fork, 27.5" wheels, and wide-range gearing. Ride every descent, send every feature, then pedal back to the top. The Auric LT is an incredibly capable bike that's more affordable than most competitor models. Use the cash you save to buy a bike park pass or a year's supply of post ride beverages - it's time to have more fun on a FujI!Our Fuji Factory rider, Amy Morrison, has already been proving the capabilities of this bike- not only by winning two pro downhill races on the Auric LT, but also winning both of the most pedally stages at the competitive EWS Continental Enduro race at Northstar and finishing off her stellar season as the overall EWS North American Continental Champion.It definitely handles high speed and chunky descents with ease, but also shines as an efficient pedaler. Pro Fuji racer Jimmy Smith has also been putting the bike through the paces and sending it huge at bike parks and gnarly trails across the USA.The Auric LT is coming soon to a Fuji retailer near you.