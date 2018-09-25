PRESS RELEASES

Fuji Bikes Launches New Auric LT

Sep 25, 2018
by Fuji Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Fuji Bicycles



After three years of rigorous testing on the EWS circuit, and with a completely new and updated approach to geometry design, Fuji is releasing the Auric LT.


We combined 170mm of front suspension and 160mm of M-Link® travel, with progressive modern geometry to make the Auric LT a super aggressive bike that can also efficiently pedal back to the top.


Fuji Factory rider Jimmy Smith
bigquotesRide every descent, send every feature, then pedal back to the top

This is a do-it-all bike that can replace a downhill rig, boasting a 63.5° head tube angle, a reduced-offset fork, 27.5" wheels, and wide-range gearing. Ride every descent, send every feature, then pedal back to the top. The Auric LT is an incredibly capable bike that's more affordable than most competitor models. Use the cash you save to buy a bike park pass or a year's supply of post ride beverages - it's time to have more fun on a FujI!




Our Fuji Factory rider, Amy Morrison, has already been proving the capabilities of this bike- not only by winning two pro downhill races on the Auric LT, but also winning both of the most pedally stages at the competitive EWS Continental Enduro race at Northstar and finishing off her stellar season as the overall EWS North American Continental Champion.


Fuji Factory rider Amy Morrison

It definitely handles high speed and chunky descents with ease, but also shines as an efficient pedaler. Pro Fuji racer Jimmy Smith has also been putting the bike through the paces and sending it huge at bike parks and gnarly trails across the USA.







Auric LT 1.1
$4699


Auric LT 1.3
$3799


The Auric LT is coming soon to a Fuji retailer near you.
Learn more about your next bike here at Fujibikes.com.

MENTIONS: @FujiMTB


24 Comments

  • + 18
 What the hell?! Those are Schwalbe's Magic Mary and Hans Dampf but with Maxxis branding! Someone got carried away with photoshopping.
  • + 4
 When you do the photo shoot before the OEM spec's are locked down so you have to photoshop the minions on
  • + 3
 Some truly shameful photoshopping too...
  • + 3
 Haha! What a cheesy ass bike company this is to do something like that.
  • + 2
 This is completely on par with what I'd expect from Fuji and their dealers.
  • + 0
 @casman86 and @shinook both ride Huffy's
  • + 1
 f'n hysterical, good catch.
  • + 8
 4700 bones for an aluminum enduro bike with GX Eagle and M1900 wheels? GTF outta here with that crap. If you can get an alu Bromad with similar spec for 4300 and Carbon model for 4500 why even bother?
  • + 5
 uuu new tires from maxxis? magic minion photoshop edition
  • + 3
 When will the reach wars end? I bought a newer bike to size up; it was a large in 2015, size small today.
  • + 3
 We all want a super aggressive bike right?
Nothing says fun like super aggressive.
  • + 1
 you mean 50 degree HA aren't fun?
  • + 1
 @vtracer: rd thing looks fast. Fast is fun
  • + 5
 But cheaper
  • + 2
 Dope bikes for a fair price. Good on them
  • + 2
 Bike looks great! I saw Amy shredding on hers at the NAEC.
  • + 3
 ....Looks like a Patrol?
  • + 2
 Damn,,, thats actually really, really nice!!
  • + 1
 They copied the Patrol on a LOT of numbers.
  • + 2
 Nailed it fuji
  • + 1
 Looks nice, Would like to ride one.
  • - 2
 490 reach in large paired with 170mm fork and 63.5° and 425 chainstays? Ummmm no thanks.
  • + 2
 Why? Because 1250mm wheelbase? That bike ought to absolutely rip DH. But might be a handful if you want to turn it.
  • + 1
 @pinhead907: the balance might be a bit strange on the bigger sizes

