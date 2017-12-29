VIDEOS

A World Championship at Home: This is UR World Episode 1 - Video

Dec 29, 2017
by UR Team  

We're super excited to announce that the first 26 minutes episode of This is UR World: A World Championship at Home presented by Kenda is now available to watch for the next 72h!

​Every racer will tell you that the World Championship is somehow really different than any World Cups. When you add this to the fact that this very special race is in your hometown, you get a cocktail of insane motivation and high stress!


No matter what the results are, there is always a lesson and a positive outcome and this world champ definitely follow this rule!


Get ready for a real insight of this very special race!



20 Comments

  • + 17
 I wanted them both to win so bad and could not imagine how they felt afterwards. Then to see their attitudes and how upbeat they both were afterwards is really uplifting. Class competitors who gave it all and accepted the results.
  • + 7
 Mik Freakin Hannah came to send this junk. Class act and a beast of a competitor.
  • + 1
 Great video. It still confuses me a bit as to why they call you a world champ and put so much emphasis on winning one race, sure there's a lot of significance on it and it's obviously called world champs. But it seems there's more importance to this race than being the overall UCI DH world champ. Anyone else feel this way?
  • + 2
 Its like comparing the NHL to olympic Hockey. NHL you play for your team, Olympics you play for your country.
  • + 4
 Great story, well told! Tracey had the speed in spades and Mick is just class all around. Nice work to all involved!
  • + 1
 Tracey and Mick have been huge inspirations for me. Their stories, especially this one has got me more stoked than ever. They both won worlds in my book.
  • + 2
 In addition, are killing it for bringing polygon into rad territory...
  • + 1
 Great video... Love the Hannah's and good timing for us that are jonesing for a little WC fix.
  • + 2
 Inspiring, to say the least!
  • + 3
 Tracey, Legend.
  • + 1
 Amazing video. Would like to see this from more teams.
  • + 1
 Where can I find seasons 1 and 2???
  • + 1
 Episodes are only available for 72hrs. I don´t know why!
  • + 6
 Hey @Easmtb: episodes are only available 72h on the web because it then goes on tv and the tv don’t want to have the episode on youtube while they broadcast the series.
  • + 2
 EPIC!
  • + 1
 In my opinion, they both won that race.
