Full Film: Back To The Roots Of Big Mountain Freeriding with Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling & TVS in 'Follow The Fraser'

May 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesKyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen want to rediscover their Canadian homeland. In search of undiscovered trails, they follow the Fraser River north from the Sunshine Coast to the Sibola mountain range in British Columbia. The three mountain bikers plan to reach deep into their bag of tricks to build and ride features along the way, but they'll need the right terrain. Til now, the Sibola range—named after one of the mythical Seven Cities of Gold—has never been tested for its bikeability, but they're hoping to strike it big...Red Bull


See the Photo Epic from 2017 here.


Follow the fellas on social:
@jamesdoerfling
@tvansteenbergen
@kylenorbraten
@absolutecine

1 Comment

  • 3 1
 So that Norbraten guy, that name sounds familiar.

Is that the guy that got robbed a few years ago?

Sorry I had to keep that one alive but I'm definitely not going to say anything about it looking like a . . . .

