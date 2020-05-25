Full Film: Back To The Roots Of Big Mountain Freeriding with Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling & TVS in 'Follow The Fraser'

Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen want to rediscover their Canadian homeland. In search of undiscovered trails, they follow the Fraser River north from the Sunshine Coast to the Sibola mountain range in British Columbia. The three mountain bikers plan to reach deep into their bag of tricks to build and ride features along the way, but they'll need the right terrain. Til now, the Sibola range—named after one of the mythical Seven Cities of Gold—has never been tested for its bikeability, but they're hoping to strike it big... — Red Bull