Full Film: Classic New Zealand Riding from 2009 in 'Local Knowledge 2'

The Classic New Zealand Downhill/Freeride Mountain bike video from 2009
Shot during the Summer of 2009 LK2 take us all over New Zealand From Auckland to Queenstown.
Featuring
Sam Blenkinsop
Brook Macdonald
Wyn Masters
Cameron Cole
Kieran Bennett
Kelly Mcgarry (RIP)
Brett Frew
Karl Bensemann
Luke McCombie
Matt Scoles
Mike Davis
Sam Baker
Zach Baker
Daniel Franks
Jimmy WIlson
and Internationals
Ben Cathro
Joe Barnes
and Gary Forest
All before they made it at the Big Time (or Retired)
4 Comments
Post a Comment