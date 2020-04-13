Full Film: Classic New Zealand Riding from 2009 in 'Local Knowledge 2'

The Classic New Zealand Downhill/Freeride Mountain bike video from 2009Shot during the Summer of 2009 LK2 take us all over New Zealand From Auckland to Queenstown.FeaturingSam BlenkinsopBrook MacdonaldWyn MastersCameron ColeKieran BennettKelly Mcgarry (RIP)Brett FrewKarl BensemannLuke McCombieMatt ScolesMike DavisSam BakerZach BakerDaniel FranksJimmy WIlsonand InternationalsBen CathroJoe Barnesand Gary ForestAll before they made it at the Big Time (or Retired)