Full Film: Classic New Zealand Riding from 2009 in 'Local Knowledge 2'

Apr 13, 2020
by Jono Drew  


The Classic New Zealand Downhill/Freeride Mountain bike video from 2009


Shot during the Summer of 2009 LK2 take us all over New Zealand From Auckland to Queenstown.

Featuring

Sam Blenkinsop
Brook Macdonald
Wyn Masters
Cameron Cole
Kieran Bennett
Kelly Mcgarry (RIP)
Brett Frew
Karl Bensemann
Luke McCombie
Matt Scoles
Mike Davis
Sam Baker
Zach Baker
Daniel Franks
Jimmy WIlson

and Internationals
Ben Cathro
Joe Barnes
and Gary Forest



All before they made it at the Big Time (or Retired)

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I lived in NZ for 3 years (2014 -17) and watching this movie makes me realise how much of the good vibe and culture of NZ is being lost for the benefit of tourism. Queenstown changed so much just over the 3 years I was there.
  • 2 0
 Riding is arguably better but the local club/ show up & dig trails on the weekend vibe has been lost for pay to ride trail centres
  • 1 0
 Braaaaap! That has the old school Moto video vibe. Crazy how drones have changed the game!
  • 1 0
 how can they do that stuff on 26" wheels! how is that possible! The industry tells me i have to have 29!

