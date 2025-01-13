Pinkbike.com
Full Film: Earthed 4 'Death or Glory'
Jan 13, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
Add to Favorites
45 Comments
Released in 2006, featuring all the DH World Cup racing and World Champs coverage from the perspective of Alex Rankin's DV camera. Plus many memorable "Earthed style" sessions.
Chapters:
1. Intro
2. Brendan Fairclough and Ralph Jones
3. Vigo, Spain, WC Round 1
4. Glentress and Innerleithen, Scotland
5. Fort William, Scotland, WC Round 2
6. Isle of Skye, Scotland
7. Hardtails (continue to) Rule
8. Willingen, Germany, WC Round 3
9. Chris Akrigg
10. Mont St Anne, Quebec, WC Round 4
11. Nico Vink, Mont St Anne
12. Balneario Camboriu, Brazil, WC Round 5
13. Markolf Berchtold at home
14. New Zealand World Championships 2006
15. Dirt Girls
16. John Kirkcaldie retires
17. NZ Fire-breaks
18. Kieran Bennett
19. Welsh Trail Centres
20. Schladming, Austria, WC Round 6
21. Royal Race Day
22. XC Steve Peat style
23. Credits
—
Alex Rankin
Posted In:
Videos
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
45 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
33
0
HARDERIDE
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 7:43)
Peak Sam Hill was when DH looked the coolest. Might not have been the fastest, but just how they looked and rode changed with the wheel sizes.
Who else dreamed of an Iron Horse Sunday & full TLD kit?
[Reply]
33
0
Goose76
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 2:40)
So good, awesome footage, editing and matched with a great soundtrack. I have this DVD in the library and it's still on rotation.
[Reply]
8
0
allbiker
(Jan 13, 2025 at 3:17)
@Goose76
This is probably still one of my favourites videos after nearly 20 years and looking at it now, I can tell that all mountain bikers aging nicely 😀
On a side. If someone look at Niko Vink bike, I guess its the only Trek Session (10) which doesn't look like a Session 😉
[Reply]
2
0
Zozordan
(Jan 15, 2025 at 15:06)
Bahaus, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Too Short...
[Reply]
21
2
redguy13
(Jan 13, 2025 at 2:57)
2006 was year ago? Right?
[Reply]
11
0
spaced
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 3:01)
Just 2 weeks ago
[Reply]
14
0
riccardoleumann
(Jan 13, 2025 at 4:02)
Bring the DH WC back to Brazil!!
[Reply]
2
0
hamanndh
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 13:29)
Yes, please!!!
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(Jan 15, 2025 at 8:37)
That Brazil track was sick. So was the Vigo one.
[Reply]
15
5
blacktea
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 6:22)
2006...when you could use the title "Dirt girls" and not be labeled as sexist
[Reply]
9
0
felipebikeandgo
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 8:17)
Raced Brasil WC that year! what a good memories! (P40 for me if I'm not too old and my memory is ok LOL)
[Reply]
9
0
paulomach
(Jan 13, 2025 at 9:33)
Not cool man, I really had important work to do
[Reply]
8
0
watchtower
(Jan 13, 2025 at 3:29)
All the Earthed vids rule.
[Reply]
6
1
Jonnybiker24
(Jan 13, 2025 at 8:27)
My most favorite MTB movie. I used to play this and sit with my little girls and watch...now one of them is racing DH. Probably one of my best parenting moves.
[Reply]
9
2
Mateo-s
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 8:30)
please, just remove Chris Ball segment
[Reply]
4
5
nikifor88
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 10:29)
whats wrong with him?
[Reply]
6
0
nhdude
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 16:06)
Rankin set the bar with this series and each title is its own little culture. 20 years later shits still fire
[Reply]
6
0
carlitouk
(Jan 13, 2025 at 5:54)
That era was an awesome time for DH.
[Reply]
5
0
mike425
(Jan 13, 2025 at 6:59)
Did anyone else skip straight to Chris Akrigg?
[Reply]
5
0
SintraFreeride
(Jan 13, 2025 at 9:27)
Could we get an Earthed 6 for 2025!!!
[Reply]
5
0
OriginalSquidy
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 15:28)
Back when the after party was more dangerous than the race
[Reply]
3
1
stormracing
(Jan 13, 2025 at 7:05)
Probably my favorite bike movie ever! Wouldn’t be surprised if I’ve watched it 1000 plus times! Was on repeat. Would finish it and immediately hit play again. Every day.
[Reply]
4
0
defconfour
(Jan 13, 2025 at 17:38)
Jimmy Pratt footage at the start of the HT Rules section still so good.
[Reply]
2
1
cro-magnon
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 3:22)
Best! Film! Thanks for the upload! 🤝
I somehow lost my earthed dvd collection. Not that i could play dvds nowdays but still annoyes me. 😄
[Reply]
3
0
betsie
(Jan 13, 2025 at 3:26)
How good does that Vigo track look.
[Reply]
2
0
Bitelio
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 7:35)
I had the pleasure to ride it back in the day....aye, it was fucking amazing!
[Reply]
2
0
CreekRider75
(Jan 13, 2025 at 7:45)
Not an exagerration to say the Earthed films are my favorite. So much fun and amazing riding. Thank you Alex!
[Reply]
1
0
ceolmhar
(Jan 13, 2025 at 8:35)
Nice! DH with bars and tires narrower than today's xc bikes... In all seriousness, I've missed these dvds! So many memories!!
[Reply]
2
0
t11dor
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 2:18)
Anyone else spot Ben Baker with thick thatch up top?
[Reply]
2
0
TIZZASPAIN
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 5:23)
EARTHED 4,5 & 5, best videos ever!
[Reply]
2
0
sickmansick
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 20:01)
Huge feels. Thanks for making these masterpieces Rankin!
[Reply]
1
0
sacalobra
(Jan 19, 2025 at 10:09)
Eeee Le Boomerang in Les Gets is in there. The times I almost died from alcohol poisoning
[Reply]
1
0
elbandido77
(Jan 13, 2025 at 5:41)
Absolute classic, still watch the DVD sometimes
[Reply]
2
0
timesickness
(Jan 13, 2025 at 9:22)
When DH was cool
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 9:22)
Did Cedric ever find his clothes? Was Peaty's bike recovered?
[Reply]
8
0
hamanndh
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 13:32)
Yes, his bike arrived the day before the race. At the end of the event he gave the bike he used in the race as a gift to the Brazilian guy who lent him a bike to do the qualify.
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
FL
(Jan 15, 2025 at 12:32)
@hamanndh
: Nice!
[Reply]
1
0
JohnPaulJones
(Jan 14, 2025 at 0:27)
Sprung and earthed are still my number 1s. Best video mag
[Reply]
1
0
gouintinovelo
(Jan 14, 2025 at 12:26)
nice -- le bon vieux temps ...
[Reply]
1
0
27ath
(Jan 26, 2025 at 14:26)
Still have this DVD. Surprised it still works.
[Reply]
1
0
individualist
(Jan 13, 2025 at 2:03)
retirement
[Reply]
1
0
OriginalSquidy
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 15:27)
Legends at their peak
[Reply]
1
0
Confluence-Outdoors
(Jan 13, 2025 at 19:30)
Brilliant!
[Reply]
1
0
Bero
(Jan 14, 2025 at 5:39)
Long live Alex Rankin!
[Reply]
2
2
ericolsen
FL
(Jan 13, 2025 at 9:52)
15:50 Chris Ball
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
