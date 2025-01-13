Powered by Outside

Full Film: Earthed 4 'Death or Glory'

Jan 13, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesReleased in 2006, featuring all the DH World Cup racing and World Champs coverage from the perspective of Alex Rankin's DV camera. Plus many memorable "Earthed style" sessions.

Chapters:
1. Intro
2. Brendan Fairclough and Ralph Jones
3. Vigo, Spain, WC Round 1
4. Glentress and Innerleithen, Scotland
5. Fort William, Scotland, WC Round 2
6. Isle of Skye, Scotland
7. Hardtails (continue to) Rule
8. Willingen, Germany, WC Round 3
9. Chris Akrigg
10. Mont St Anne, Quebec, WC Round 4
11. Nico Vink, Mont St Anne
12. Balneario Camboriu, Brazil, WC Round 5
13. Markolf Berchtold at home
14. New Zealand World Championships 2006
15. Dirt Girls
16. John Kirkcaldie retires
17. NZ Fire-breaks
18. Kieran Bennett
19. Welsh Trail Centres
20. Schladming, Austria, WC Round 6
21. Royal Race Day
22. XC Steve Peat style
23. Credits Alex Rankin



Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
177404 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46001 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
39094 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36758 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
29957 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28837 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28234 views
Tech Ramblings With Lal Bikes: Why They Designed Their Frame Around a Proprietary Drivetrain
25453 views

45 Comments
  • 330
 Peak Sam Hill was when DH looked the coolest. Might not have been the fastest, but just how they looked and rode changed with the wheel sizes.

Who else dreamed of an Iron Horse Sunday & full TLD kit?
  • 330
 So good, awesome footage, editing and matched with a great soundtrack. I have this DVD in the library and it's still on rotation.
  • 80
 @Goose76 This is probably still one of my favourites videos after nearly 20 years and looking at it now, I can tell that all mountain bikers aging nicely 😀

On a side. If someone look at Niko Vink bike, I guess its the only Trek Session (10) which doesn't look like a Session 😉
  • 20
 Bahaus, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Too Short...
  • 212
 2006 was year ago? Right?
  • 110
 Just 2 weeks ago
  • 140
 Bring the DH WC back to Brazil!!
  • 20
 Yes, please!!!
  • 10
 That Brazil track was sick. So was the Vigo one.
  • 155
 2006...when you could use the title "Dirt girls" and not be labeled as sexist
  • 90
 Raced Brasil WC that year! what a good memories! (P40 for me if I'm not too old and my memory is ok LOL)
  • 90
 Not cool man, I really had important work to do
  • 80
 All the Earthed vids rule.
  • 61
 My most favorite MTB movie. I used to play this and sit with my little girls and watch...now one of them is racing DH. Probably one of my best parenting moves.
  • 92
 please, just remove Chris Ball segment
  • 45
 whats wrong with him?
  • 60
 Rankin set the bar with this series and each title is its own little culture. 20 years later shits still fire
  • 60
 That era was an awesome time for DH.
  • 50
 Did anyone else skip straight to Chris Akrigg?
  • 50
 Could we get an Earthed 6 for 2025!!!
  • 50
 Back when the after party was more dangerous than the race
  • 31
 Probably my favorite bike movie ever! Wouldn’t be surprised if I’ve watched it 1000 plus times! Was on repeat. Would finish it and immediately hit play again. Every day.
  • 40
 Jimmy Pratt footage at the start of the HT Rules section still so good.
  • 21
 Best! Film! Thanks for the upload! 🤝

I somehow lost my earthed dvd collection. Not that i could play dvds nowdays but still annoyes me. 😄
  • 30
 How good does that Vigo track look.
  • 20
 I had the pleasure to ride it back in the day....aye, it was fucking amazing!
  • 20
 Not an exagerration to say the Earthed films are my favorite. So much fun and amazing riding. Thank you Alex!
  • 10
 Nice! DH with bars and tires narrower than today's xc bikes... In all seriousness, I've missed these dvds! So many memories!!
  • 20
 Anyone else spot Ben Baker with thick thatch up top?
  • 20
 EARTHED 4,5 & 5, best videos ever!
  • 20
 Huge feels. Thanks for making these masterpieces Rankin!
  • 10
 Eeee Le Boomerang in Les Gets is in there. The times I almost died from alcohol poisoning
  • 10
 Absolute classic, still watch the DVD sometimes
  • 20
 When DH was cool
  • 10
 Did Cedric ever find his clothes? Was Peaty's bike recovered?
  • 80
 Yes, his bike arrived the day before the race. At the end of the event he gave the bike he used in the race as a gift to the Brazilian guy who lent him a bike to do the qualify.
  • 20
 @hamanndh: Nice!
  • 10
 Sprung and earthed are still my number 1s. Best video mag
  • 10
 nice -- le bon vieux temps ...
  • 10
 Still have this DVD. Surprised it still works.
  • 10
 retirement
  • 10
 Legends at their peak
  • 10
 Long live Alex Rankin!
  • 22
 15:50 Chris Ball







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014048
Mobile Version of Website