Full Film: 'Tea & Biscuits' - A Very British MTB Film

Mar 13, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTea & Biscuits — A mountain bike film capturing the current scene at its core, from the big dogs to the unknown senders and up 'n' coming future shredders.

Presented by Misspent Summers.

Supported by the good folk at Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology.

Directed, shot, produced and edited — Tom Caldwell
Production, marketing — James McKnight, Ben Winder
Photography — Isac Paddock, Chris Greenwood, Will Brignal, Ben Winder, Tom Caldwell
Logo design — Tom Bunney
A massive thank you to all riders involved.
A big thank you to — Revolution Bike Park, Paul Scholfield, Dan Brown, Dyfi Bike Park, Matt Caldwell, Will Brignal, Rob Sherratt and Rachael Walker.

Music in order of appearance:

Intro: 'New Zealand' by Erik Nervous. eriknervous.bandcamp.com
Kade: 'Life Over Death' by MZ Boom Bap. mzboombap1.bandcamp.com
Merseyside: 'Written in Black' and 'Medicated' both by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult. slaughterhaussurfcult.bandcamp.com
Portugal: 'Georgie Shaw' by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult. slaughterhaussurfcult.bandcamp.com
Adam Brayton: 'ComicCon' by Chong Wizard. chongwizard.bandcamp.com
E-bikes: 'When It Rains' by Vel The Wonder. velthewonder.bandcamp.com
Harry: 'You Got It Good' by Camaro Canyon. camarocanyon.bandcamp.com
Joel and co: 'Poignard' by Mirror Queen. mirror-queen.bandcamp.com
Sam Cofano: 'Norman (Get Me Out Of Here)' by Tony Dork. tonydork.bandcamp.com
HushHush: 'If This Doesn't Kill Me' by Vel The Wonder. velthewonder.bandcamp.com
Josh Gleave: 'Arnold Armstrong' by Not Amused. notamused.bandcamp.com
Dyfi: 'Interesting Times' by Big Quiet. unblinkingearrecords.bandcamp.com
Credits: 'A Girl Like Me' by The Bookends. thebookends.bandcamp.com
'Miniature Amplifier' by Erik Nervous. eriknervous.bandcamp.com
'Zoom, Zoom, Zoom' by Erik Nervous. eriknervous.bandcamp.com Misspent Summers


 So much fun, the true essence of MTB right there. If this does not make you want to go and ride, nothing will!

