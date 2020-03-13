Full Film: 'Tea & Biscuits' - A Very British MTB Film

Tea & Biscuits — A mountain bike film capturing the current scene at its core, from the big dogs to the unknown senders and up 'n' coming future shredders.



Presented by Misspent Summers.



Supported by the good folk at Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology.



Directed, shot, produced and edited — Tom Caldwell

Production, marketing — James McKnight, Ben Winder

Photography — Isac Paddock, Chris Greenwood, Will Brignal, Ben Winder, Tom Caldwell

Logo design — Tom Bunney

A massive thank you to all riders involved.

A big thank you to — Revolution Bike Park, Paul Scholfield, Dan Brown, Dyfi Bike Park, Matt Caldwell, Will Brignal, Rob Sherratt and Rachael Walker.



Music in order of appearance:



Intro: 'New Zealand' by Erik Nervous. eriknervous.bandcamp.com

Kade: 'Life Over Death' by MZ Boom Bap. mzboombap1.bandcamp.com

Merseyside: 'Written in Black' and 'Medicated' both by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult. slaughterhaussurfcult.bandcamp.com

Portugal: 'Georgie Shaw' by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult. slaughterhaussurfcult.bandcamp.com

Adam Brayton: 'ComicCon' by Chong Wizard. chongwizard.bandcamp.com

E-bikes: 'When It Rains' by Vel The Wonder. velthewonder.bandcamp.com

Harry: 'You Got It Good' by Camaro Canyon. camarocanyon.bandcamp.com

Joel and co: 'Poignard' by Mirror Queen. mirror-queen.bandcamp.com

Sam Cofano: 'Norman (Get Me Out Of Here)' by Tony Dork. tonydork.bandcamp.com

HushHush: 'If This Doesn't Kill Me' by Vel The Wonder. velthewonder.bandcamp.com

Josh Gleave: 'Arnold Armstrong' by Not Amused. notamused.bandcamp.com

Dyfi: 'Interesting Times' by Big Quiet. unblinkingearrecords.bandcamp.com

Credits: 'A Girl Like Me' by The Bookends. thebookends.bandcamp.com

'Miniature Amplifier' by Erik Nervous. eriknervous.bandcamp.com

'Zoom, Zoom, Zoom' by Erik Nervous. eriknervous.bandcamp.com — Misspent Summers