Full Film: The Search for the Next Proving Grounds

The Search for the Next Proving GroundsProduced by Natural Selection
Directed by Jeremy Grant
Photography by Neil Kerr
Searching the globe for a location with terrain that can launch the sport of mountain bike freeriding to the next level, Natural Selection Proving Grounds honed in on the South Island of New Zealand. With the help of freerider Carson Storch, 22 possible locations were narrowed down to three venues with limitless potential, but it was still impossible to choose one.
So, Proving Grounds and Storch called in five of the best freeriders in the world to decide which of the three locations’ terrain would best propel the future of freeriding, allow riders’ creativity to shine on natural terrain, and ultimately inspire more up-and-coming riders to grow the sport. Reed Boggs, Casey Brown, Robin Goomes, Brett Rheeder and Carson Storch took every aspect into consideration and got their bikes out to sample the dirt.
But with three seemingly perfect locations to choose from on the South Island, the riders were torn. Weighing the more dynamic, natural terrain features in a venue above Queenstown, against the long term community benefits of a venue that could be ridden by the public in the Wānaka area, they had to make a choice. Find out where the riders landed in “Search for the Next Proving Grounds” directed by Jeremy Grant, streaming now on Outside Watch
