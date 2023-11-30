Full Film: The Search for the Next Proving Grounds

Nov 30, 2023
by Outside Online  


The Search for the Next Proving Grounds
Produced by Natural Selection
Directed by Jeremy Grant
Photography by Neil Kerr

Searching the globe for a location with terrain that can launch the sport of mountain bike freeriding to the next level, Natural Selection Proving Grounds honed in on the South Island of New Zealand. With the help of freerider Carson Storch, 22 possible locations were narrowed down to three venues with limitless potential, but it was still impossible to choose one.

Photo Proving Grounds
Brett Rheeder sampling some natural terrain.

Photo Proving Grounds
No shortage of airmiles logged.

So, Proving Grounds and Storch called in five of the best freeriders in the world to decide which of the three locations’ terrain would best propel the future of freeriding, allow riders’ creativity to shine on natural terrain, and ultimately inspire more up-and-coming riders to grow the sport. Reed Boggs, Casey Brown, Robin Goomes, Brett Rheeder and Carson Storch took every aspect into consideration and got their bikes out to sample the dirt.

Photo Proving Grounds
The crew on the hunt.

But with three seemingly perfect locations to choose from on the South Island, the riders were torn. Weighing the more dynamic, natural terrain features in a venue above Queenstown, against the long term community benefits of a venue that could be ridden by the public in the Wānaka area, they had to make a choice. Find out where the riders landed in “Search for the Next Proving Grounds” directed by Jeremy Grant, streaming now on Outside Watch.

Photo Proving Grounds


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Outside Brett Rheeder Carson Storch Casey Brown Reed Boggs Robin Goomes Freeride Marzocchi Proving Grounds


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
63 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
41579 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
41187 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
40561 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
35763 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
35106 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
30850 views
It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024
28843 views
First Look: Last Bikes Glen and Coal - One Platform, Two Bikes
27591 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033229
Mobile Version of Website