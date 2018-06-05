VIDEOS

Full Highlights Video - Fort William DH World Cup 2018

Jun 5, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Relive the excitement of the 2018 Fort William DH World Cup. The next round takes place in Leogang in just a few short days - stay tuned.

16 Comments

  • + 17
 BRUNI’s reaction when Gwin crashes. Priceless
  • + 1
 Reminds me of Windows Internet Explorer
  • + 1
 » Screen freeze of that podium moment: www.pinkbike.com/photo/15976833
  • + 11
 Probably the best produced Highlight from them.
  • + 6
 Gwin...we don't like crashing....not going to do that any more.....what an animal...takes a beating and gets up grinning.
  • + 7
 Loic didn't even blink when gwin crashed. Vooodoooooo hahahaha
  • + 6
 Rachel snapped the chain, then crashed, and still ended up third!!
  • + 3
 That Men's podium makes me so happy! it's rare to see a podium where everyone is happy for each other!
  • + 4
 Nice to see different faces on the podium.
  • + 3
 Loic could walk away from a explosion without blinking or looking back
  • + 2
 Any good explanations of the points system? How does one crash on the second race and still be at the top?
  • + 2
 Qualifying points plus a few others at the top like Luca Shaw had flats, mechanicals, etc.
  • - 1
 gwin has only crashed 2 times in his life
  • + 3
 Champery 2011
Leogang 2011
Fort William 2017
Fort William 2018

That’s already 4
  • + 1
 @no1000: source?
  • + 1
 @cuban-b: The video at the top of this page

