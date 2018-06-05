Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Full Highlights Video - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
Jun 5, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Relive the excitement of the 2018 Fort William DH World Cup. The next round takes place in Leogang in just a few short days - stay tuned.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
134731 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
93924 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
59973 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
59752 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
58966 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
57039 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
56386 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
54350 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 17
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
BRUNI’s reaction when Gwin crashes. Priceless
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(18 mins ago)
Reminds me of Windows Internet Explorer
[Reply]
+ 1
thinkbike
(12 mins ago)
» Screen freeze of that podium moment:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15976833
[Reply]
+ 11
zizzlethis
(2 hours ago)
Probably the best produced Highlight from them.
[Reply]
+ 6
madmon
(1 hours ago)
Gwin...we don't like crashing....not going to do that any more.....what an animal...takes a beating and gets up grinning.
[Reply]
+ 7
donpinpon29
(1 hours ago)
Loic didn't even blink when gwin crashed. Vooodoooooo hahahaha
[Reply]
+ 6
maxnomas
(1 hours ago)
Rachel snapped the chain, then crashed, and still ended up third!!
[Reply]
+ 3
macimecdufour
(52 mins ago)
That Men's podium makes me so happy! it's rare to see a podium where everyone is happy for each other!
[Reply]
+ 4
legionz
(23 mins ago)
Nice to see different faces on the podium.
[Reply]
+ 3
wayne-dc
(53 mins ago)
Loic could walk away from a explosion without blinking or looking back
[Reply]
+ 2
hostforaxenomorph
(1 hours ago)
Any good explanations of the points system? How does one crash on the second race and still be at the top?
[Reply]
+ 2
bman33
(1 hours ago)
Qualifying points plus a few others at the top like Luca Shaw had flats, mechanicals, etc.
[Reply]
- 1
no1000
(35 mins ago)
gwin has only crashed 2 times in his life
[Reply]
+ 3
RedBurn
(28 mins ago)
Champery 2011
Leogang 2011
Fort William 2017
Fort William 2018
That’s already 4
[Reply]
+ 1
cuban-b
(17 mins ago)
@no1000
: source?
[Reply]
+ 1
el-nombre
(1 mins ago)
@cuban-b
: The video at the top of this page
[Reply]
