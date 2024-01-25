Full Interview: Vali Höll on Why She's Back With YT for 2024

The news is official, Vali will be racing on the YT Mob for 2024 alongside Oisin O Callaghan and Sian A'Hern.

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Vali and Lucas Cruz ahead of the 2019 season, her second as a Junior. Vali took the overall World Cup win as well as World Champs both years in the junior category.

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Vali won World Championships in 2023 and secured the overall World Cup title.

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Oisin O Callaghan Sian A'Hern

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Vali says she's excited about having another female rider on the team.

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Vali Holl and Nina Hoffman took 1-2 in the overall in 2023.

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah:

Vali:

Sarah: