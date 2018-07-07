VIDEOS

Full Replay: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Didn't wake up at 3am to watch the race? Grab some coffee, kick your feet up, and relive all the action now.

We're struggling to embed the women's race, so hop over to Red Bull TV to watch the Women's Elite replay too!

Mentions: @redbullbike


8 Comments

  • + 1
 Wow, Wow, Wow. Fuckin Bomb ass WC. Tahnee on fire pullin it out on Rach. Beast Greenland smashin. Master of the moves Hart right there, and Pieron makin it 3 in a row. That was fun to watch.
  • + 1
 Commencal sales skyrocket.
  • + 1
 When do we get the fantasy results??? I’m stoked l finally did well!
  • - 1
 wasnt it just qualies today?
  • + 2
 Qualies already were Friday, race was today.
  • - 2
 lies
  • + 0
 wat

