Full Replay: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 7, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Didn't wake up at 3am to watch the race? Grab some coffee, kick your feet up, and relive all the action now.
We're struggling to embed the women's race, so
hop over to Red Bull TV to watch the Women's Elite replay
too!
@redbullbike
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
rcrdrvr
(2 mins ago)
Wow, Wow, Wow. Fuckin Bomb ass WC. Tahnee on fire pullin it out on Rach. Beast Greenland smashin. Master of the moves Hart right there, and Pieron makin it 3 in a row. That was fun to watch.
[Reply]
+ 2
isolationismdivision
(26 mins ago)
Not working. Go here:
www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1VPAJ94Q51W11/mens-dhi-finals-en-val-di-sole
[Reply]
+ 1
rippedoff
(0 mins ago)
Commencal sales skyrocket.
[Reply]
+ 1
VT2wheeledlife
(18 mins ago)
When do we get the fantasy results??? I’m stoked l finally did well!
[Reply]
- 1
INS4N3
(36 mins ago)
wasnt it just qualies today?
[Reply]
+ 2
unclemuscles
(28 mins ago)
Qualies already were Friday, race was today.
[Reply]
- 2
demoflight
(1 hours ago)
lies
[Reply]
+ 0
unclemuscles
(40 mins ago)
wat
[Reply]
