Full Rider List Announced for 2022 Red Bull Hardline, Including First Female Racer

Red Bull has announced the list of riders who will be competing in the eighth edition of Red Bull Hardline in Wales’ Dyfi Valley September 10-11, 2022.
The list features six first-timers, including Ronan Dunne, Dennis Luffman, Andrea Kolb, David McMillan, 18-year-old Jackson Goldstone, and the event's first ever female competitor, Jess Blewitt. If Jackson Goldstone wins, he will be the youngest rider to ever do so, while two-time New Zealand National downhill champion Jess Blewitt finished tenth at the World Champs last weekend and will make history in Wales this year.
Bernard Kerr, the only rider with a hat trick of wins, will be looking to continue his winning ways. The British rider has never finished lower than third in the standings at the event. Previous winners Craig Evans (2017) and Danny Hart (2014) will also be competing for the win in this year's event alongside a strong field that includes many World Cup DH racers.
Gee Atherton won't be competing as he is still regaining strength after his horrific crash while filming for The Knife Edge last June, but course builder Dan Atherton will be holding things down for the family. Dan Atherton finished second in 2014, 13th in 2016 and 3rd in 2017 but has yet to secure on a win on the gnarly course.
Pinkbike Racing's own Thibaut Laly will also be competing in the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race for the second time. 2022 Rider List:
Adam Brayton 34 / GBR / Hope Technology / Hardline History: 4th 2015, 2nd 2016, 5th 2017, 19th 2018, 7th 2021
Andreas Kolb 26 / AUT / Continental Atherton MTB Race Team
Bernard Kerr 31 / GBR / Pivot Cycles / Hardline History: 3rd 2015, Winner 2016, 2nd 2017, 2nd 2018, Winner 2019, Winner 2021
Brook Macdonald 30 / NZL / MS Mondraker Team / Hardline History: 10th 2016
Charlie Hatton 24 / GBR / Continental Atherton MTB Race Team / Hardline History: 3rd 2018, 7th 2019
Craig Evans 31 / GBR / Santa Cruz / Hardline History: 6th 2015, Winner 2017, 15th 2021
Dan Atherton 40 / GBR / Continental Atherton MTB Race Team / Hardline History: 2nd 2014, 13th 2016, 3rd 2017
Danny Hart 30 / GBR / Cube Factory Racing / Hardline History: Winner 2014
David McMillan 24 / NZL / Specialized Bicycles
Dennis Luffman 19 / GBR /FMD Racing
Flo Payet 23 / FRA / Scott Factory Racing / Hardline History: 7th 2018, 11th 2019
Gaetan Vige 24 / FRA / FRF Race Company / Hardline History: 5th 2018, 9th 2019, 21st 2021
George Brannigan 30 / NZL / NS BIKES UR / Hardline History: 5th 2016
Jackson Goldstone 18 / CAN / Santa Cruz
Jess Blewitt 19 / NZL / GT Bicycles
Jim Monro GBR / Continental Atherton MTB Race Team / Hardline History: 13th 2021
Joe Smith 32 / GBR / Vitus Bikes / Hardline History: 4th 2014, 2nd 2015, 8th 2016, 4th 2018, 3rd 2019
Josh Lowe 27 / GBR / YT Industries / Hardline History: 11th 2021
Kade Edwards 22 / GBR / Trek Factory Racing DH / Hardline History: 10th 2018, 13th 2019, 3rd 2021
Kaos Seagrave 23 / GBR / FMD Racing / Hardline History: 7th 2017, 14th 2019, 8th 2021
Matteo Iniguez 21 / FRA / Commencal See / Hardline History: 6th 2021
Phil Atwill 27 / GBR / Propain Positive / Hardline History: 5th 2016
Ronan Dunne 19 / IRL / Continental Nukeproof Racing
Sam Gale 21 / NZL / Pivot Factory Racing / Hardline History: 10th 2021
Sam Hockenhill 24 / GBR / Cannondale / Hardline History: 18th 2021
Theo Erlangsen 27 / RSA / Computer Mania MTB Team / Hardline History: 6th 2018, 4th 2019, 4th 2021
Thibaut Laly 25 / FRA / Pinkbike Racing / Hardline History: 20th 2021
Vincent Tupin 23 / FRA / Scott Factory Racing / Hardline History: DNF 2021
You can see an interactive map of the course and its history here
.Tune in on Red Bull TV
on September 10th for Qualifying and September 11th for finals.
