Full Rider List Announced for 2023 Red Bull Hardline Including Josh Bryceland

2023 Rider List:

Kyle Strait

George Brannigan

Adam Brayton

Josh Bryceland

Rónán Dunne

Kade Edwards

Thomas Estaque

Craig Evans

Brendan Fairclough

Sam Gale

Thomas Genon

Laurie Greenland

Jackson Goldstone

Gee Atherton

Thibault Laly

Harry Molloy

Charlie Hatton

Sam Hockenhull

Matteo Iniguez

Gaetan Vige

Bernard Kerr

Josh Lowe

Brook Macdonald

Jim Monro

Florent Payet

Johny Salido

Kaos Seagrave

Joe Smith

Theo Erlangsen

Taylor Vernon



Red Bull has announced the list of riders who will be competing in the ninth edition of Red Bull Hardline in July.For 2023 the one-off DH race returns right in the middle of the race season with racers set to take on the Welsh course from July 15 to 16. This year sees an even more stacked list of riders than usual with the likes of last year's winner Jackson Goldstone returning alongside new names such as Kyle Strait and even Josh Bryceland making a return to racing.After making a comeback last year after his horrific crash while filming The Knife Edge, Gee Atherton is back once again in 2023 and says: "The legacy of Red Bull Hardline speaks for itself. To hold the event for a ninth year is just a dream. The world's best riders continue to push their own limits here in Machynlleth and the boundaries of the sport continue to be exceeded. I'm excited to see what the crew pull out the bag this year."Last year's racing saw a huge surprise result as we saw Jackson Goldstone go head to head with Elite level riders and the Hardline course for the first time and came out on top. The 2022 winner is back this year and says: "The course at Red Bull Hardline is like no other. To take the win last year with such stiff competition was an epic feeling. I'm stoked to get back out to Wales for Round 2."A fan favorite making a racing return seemingly just for Hardline this year is Josh Bryceland who last rode here back in 2018. On his return, Josh said: "I've been off the race circuit for a couple years now, last time I rode Red Bull Hardline was 2018. These days I've mostly been riding with mates for the fun of it, but I'm ready to get stuck back in this year and take on Red Bull Hardline for the second time."Pinkbike Racing's own Thibaut Laly will also be joining the fun and racing in the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race for the third time.