Full Rider List Announced for Hardline 2019

The sixth edition of the toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline, is less than two weeks away, and the full rider line up has now been announced.
12 of the riders on the list will be making their debut in Machynlleth, Wales, including UK dirt-jumper and slopestyle specialist Matt Jones. His twin, Jono Jones will also be competing adding another case of sibling rivalry to this year’s competition alongside the Atherton brothers.
The event will take place September 14-15th. All the action, both Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s final will be available to watch live at redbull.com/hardline
.Riders:Gee Atherton (Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: 16
Hardline History: Winner 2018
GBRDan Atherton (Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: Hardline creator, 3rd 2017, 13th 2016, 2nd 2014
GBRMatt Jones (Marin)
FMB Rank: 50
Hardline History: N/A
GBRJono Jones (DMR Bikes)
Hardline History: N/A
GBRBrendan Fairclough (Scott downhill factory)
UCI Rank: 68
Hardline History: DNQ 2018
GBRLaurie Greenland (MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 6
Hardline History: 9th 2018, 4th 2017
GBRCharlie Hatton (Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: 32
Hardline History: 3rd 2018
GBRCraig Evans (Team: Santa Cruz free agents)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: winner 2017, 6th 2015
GBRBernard Kerr (Pivot Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 33
Hardline History: 2nd 2018, 2nd 2017, winner 2016,3rd 2015
GBRBrage Vestavik (MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 92
Hardline History: 6th 2018
NORFlorent Payet (VoulVoul Racing)
UCI Rank: 57
Hardline History: 7th 2018
FRAKade Edwards (Trek Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 61
Hardline History: 10th 2018
GBRAlexandre Fayolle (Polygon UR)
UCI Rank: 69
Hardline History: 5th 2018, 10th 2017
FRAKaos Seagrave (Transition Bikes/ Muc-Off Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 380
Hardline History: 7th 2017
GBRGaëtan Vigé (Cube Global Squad)
UCI Rank: 253
Hardline History: 8th 2018
FRAErik Irmisch (YT Industries)
UCI Rank: 98
Hardline History: N/A
GERCole Lucas (Pivot Factory Racing)
EWS Rank: 10
Hardline History: N/A
NZLJoe Smith (Propain Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 82
Hardline History: 4th 2018, 8th 2016, 2nd 2015
GBR Harry Molloy (Insync Racing)
UCI Rank: 71
Hardline History: N/A
GBRLeo Sandler (Transition Bikes)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: N/A
SWEOscar Härnström (Intense)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: N/ADavid McMillan (Specialized)
EWS Rank: 56
Hardline History: N/A
AUSJuan Diego Salido (Transition Bikes)
Hardline History: N/A
MEXJérôme Caroli (Santa Cruz)
UCI Rank: 225
Hardline History: N/A
SUIMatt Walker (Pivot Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 84
Hardline History: N/A
NZLJoel Anderson (Specialized)
Hardline History: N/A
GBR
