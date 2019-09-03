Full Rider List Announced for Hardline 2019

Sep 3, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Gee s teammate Charlie Hatton charges off a large huck to take third place after having a DNS in 2017

The sixth edition of the toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline, is less than two weeks away, and the full rider line up has now been announced.

12 of the riders on the list will be making their debut in Machynlleth, Wales, including UK dirt-jumper and slopestyle specialist Matt Jones. His twin, Jono Jones will also be competing adding another case of sibling rivalry to this year’s competition alongside the Atherton brothers.

The event will take place September 14-15th. All the action, both Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s final will be available to watch live at redbull.com/hardline.


Riders:

Gee Atherton (Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: 16
Hardline History: Winner 2018
GBR

Dan Atherton (Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: Hardline creator, 3rd 2017, 13th 2016, 2nd 2014
GBR

Matt Jones (Marin)
FMB Rank: 50
Hardline History: N/A
GBR

Jono Jones (DMR Bikes)
Hardline History: N/A
GBR

Brendan Fairclough (Scott downhill factory)
UCI Rank: 68
Hardline History: DNQ 2018
GBR

Laurie Greenland (MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 6
Hardline History: 9th 2018, 4th 2017
GBR

Charlie Hatton (Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: 32
Hardline History: 3rd 2018
GBR

Craig Evans (Team: Santa Cruz free agents)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: winner 2017, 6th 2015
GBR

Bernard Kerr (Pivot Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 33
Hardline History: 2nd 2018, 2nd 2017, winner 2016,3rd 2015
GBR

Brage Vestavik (MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 92
Hardline History: 6th 2018
NOR

Florent Payet (VoulVoul Racing)
UCI Rank: 57
Hardline History: 7th 2018
FRA

Kade Edwards (Trek Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 61
Hardline History: 10th 2018
GBR

Alexandre Fayolle (Polygon UR)
UCI Rank: 69
Hardline History: 5th 2018, 10th 2017
FRA

Kaos Seagrave (Transition Bikes/ Muc-Off Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 380
Hardline History: 7th 2017
GBR

Gaëtan Vigé (Cube Global Squad)
UCI Rank: 253
Hardline History: 8th 2018
FRA

Erik Irmisch (YT Industries)
UCI Rank: 98
Hardline History: N/A
GER

Cole Lucas (Pivot Factory Racing)
EWS Rank: 10
Hardline History: N/A
NZL

Joe Smith (Propain Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 82
Hardline History: 4th 2018, 8th 2016, 2nd 2015
GBR

Harry Molloy (Insync Racing)
UCI Rank: 71
Hardline History: N/A
GBR

Leo Sandler (Transition Bikes)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: N/A
SWE

Oscar Härnström (Intense)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: N/A

David McMillan (Specialized)
EWS Rank: 56
Hardline History: N/A
AUS

Juan Diego Salido (Transition Bikes)
Hardline History: N/A
MEX

Jérôme Caroli (Santa Cruz)
UCI Rank: 225
Hardline History: N/A
SUI

Matt Walker (Pivot Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 84
Hardline History: N/A
NZL

Joel Anderson (Specialized)
Hardline History: N/A
GBR

Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Hardline


16 Comments

  • 12 0
 Hyped to see Matt and Jono go down the hill! Is matt going to do it on an enduro bike??
  • 4 0
 They ride well together, feed off each others enthusiasm. I'm sure Matt will have to be talked out of doing it on his San Quentin...
  • 1 0
 Well he did just get build that new hardtail. Hmmmm
  • 11 0
 Props to the top-ranked riders doing non-UCI events for the fans.
  • 6 0
 didn't realize how big that drop was. The povs make it look like it's to flat, but there has to be a transition hiding in there somewhere. Still that's gnarly.
  • 5 0
 Bruce Klein needs some redemption
  • 3 1
 There's a quite a few names I personally haven't heard of, should be interesting to see how they stack up against the more well known riders
  • 6 2
 There needs to be a women's version of hardline, change my mind.
  • 8 1
 I believe that's hotline.
  • 1 0
 Zero reason for it. All riders use the same course just as in DH. I am sure I will be down voted into oblivion but...
  • 2 0
 be cool to see a few Rampage riders in the mix
  • 1 0
 no ladies? might as well get all the Athertons and Seagraves involved...and throw a little love out to Tracey Hannah too?
  • 2 1
 I would appreciate the nationalities as well
  • 1 0
 I've added them in for ya!
  • 1 0
 Way to go Johnny Salido, Jalisco representing!
  • 1 0
 SEND IT Harry Molloy

