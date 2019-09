Full Rider List Announced for Hardline 2019

Riders:

Gee Atherton (Atherton bikes)

Dan Atherton (Atherton bikes)

Matt Jones (Marin)

Jono Jones (DMR Bikes)

Brendan Fairclough (Scott downhill factory)

Laurie Greenland (MS Mondraker)

Charlie Hatton (Atherton bikes)

Craig Evans (Team: Santa Cruz free agents)

Bernard Kerr (Pivot Factory Racing)

Brage Vestavik (MS Mondraker)

Florent Payet (VoulVoul Racing)

Kade Edwards (Trek Factory Racing)

Alexandre Fayolle (Polygon UR)

Kaos Seagrave (Transition Bikes/ Muc-Off Factory Racing)

Gaëtan Vigé (Cube Global Squad)

Erik Irmisch (YT Industries)

Cole Lucas (Pivot Factory Racing)

Joe Smith (Propain Factory Racing)

Harry Molloy (Insync Racing)

Leo Sandler (Transition Bikes)

Oscar Härnström (Intense)

David McMillan (Specialized)

Juan Diego Salido (Transition Bikes)

Jérôme Caroli (Santa Cruz)

Matt Walker (Pivot Factory Racing)

Joel Anderson (Specialized)

The sixth edition of the toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline, is less than two weeks away, and the full rider line up has now been announced.12 of the riders on the list will be making their debut in Machynlleth, Wales, including UK dirt-jumper and slopestyle specialist Matt Jones. His twin, Jono Jones will also be competing adding another case of sibling rivalry to this year’s competition alongside the Atherton brothers.The event will take place September 14-15th. All the action, both Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s final will be available to watch live at redbull.com/hardline UCI Rank: 16Hardline History: Winner 2018GBRUCI Rank: N/AHardline History: Hardline creator, 3rd 2017, 13th 2016, 2nd 2014GBRFMB Rank: 50Hardline History: N/AGBRHardline History: N/AGBRUCI Rank: 68Hardline History: DNQ 2018GBRUCI Rank: 6Hardline History: 9th 2018, 4th 2017GBRUCI Rank: 32Hardline History: 3rd 2018GBRUCI Rank: N/AHardline History: winner 2017, 6th 2015GBRUCI Rank: 33Hardline History: 2nd 2018, 2nd 2017, winner 2016,3rd 2015GBRUCI Rank: 92Hardline History: 6th 2018NORUCI Rank: 57Hardline History: 7th 2018FRAUCI Rank: 61Hardline History: 10th 2018GBRUCI Rank: 69Hardline History: 5th 2018, 10th 2017FRAUCI Rank: 380Hardline History: 7th 2017GBRUCI Rank: 253Hardline History: 8th 2018FRAUCI Rank: 98Hardline History: N/AGEREWS Rank: 10Hardline History: N/ANZLUCI Rank: 82Hardline History: 4th 2018, 8th 2016, 2nd 2015GBRUCI Rank: 71Hardline History: N/AGBRUCI Rank: N/AHardline History: N/ASWEUCI Rank: N/AHardline History: N/AEWS Rank: 56Hardline History: N/AAUSHardline History: N/AMEXUCI Rank: 225Hardline History: N/ASUIUCI Rank: 84Hardline History: N/ANZLHardline History: N/AGBR