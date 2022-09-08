Full Schedule Announced for the 2023 World Championships

Sep 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Good to see the Legend herself Rachel Atherton back between the tape for a few laps.

The UCI has finally revealed when we can expect to see riders take on Fort William and Glentress for the 2023 World Championships.

For the first time, we will see all 13 cycling World Championships happen at once with 11 days of competition. The events will take place across Glasgow and the rest of Scotland, with the downhill at Fort William and XC at Glentress.


Just a few weeks ago, we got a first look at the 2023 World Cup calendar, it looks like the World Champs will help fill the racing void in July and August. The downhill World Champs will kick things off for mountain biking as racing takes place between August 3 to 5. The party then heads down to the Scottish Borders with the XC and Marathon titles at Glentress. The Marathon race takes place on August 6, the XC racing going from August 8 to 12.

bigquotesGlasgow and the whole of Scotland are creating sporting history by hosting this multi-discipline cycling event for the first time. The UCI Cycling World Championships were one of my visions when I was first elected President of the UCI in 2017. That vision is now becoming a reality and the inaugural edition is really taking shape. The unveiling of the schedule enables us to visualise what awaits during these 11 days of non-stop cycling action. The entire cycling community can definitely expect great things! David Lappartient, President of the UCI

We have a long time until the 2023 season kicks off, but it's nice to have the race calendar starting to become a little clearer.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases World Championships 2023


37 Comments

  • 57 1
 Whatever. Let us know what Redbull and Rob are working on!
  • 3 0
 what Jon said!
  • 1 6
flag styriabeef (57 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 ...their own businesses.
  • 2 0
 My guess now, is that they might produce a series for pumptrack, dual slalom or join in on the 4X-World Tour...
  • 3 1
 I'm British and can shout "Look at the time" loudly. I'm sure both the Discovery customers wouldn't be able to tell the difference....
  • 1 1
 @korev: Ich bin ein Beritish?
  • 17 1
 How about Rob and RedBull create a radio station with live commentary so you can mute that discovery bs and listen so some real commentary
  • 5 0
 This would be a winner.
  • 4 0
 Could someone please define "indoor cycling" in this context? I'm afraid to learn it refers to the thing I do at the gym.
  • 3 2
 track, in a velodrome
  • 1 0
 @mchacker: They're different sports, in different venues....
  • 1 0
 @mchacker: Nope, that would be the event called "Track" in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome (2nd event from the bottom). @southoftheborder may be on to something and if correct it ain't gonna be pretty.
  • 5 0
 Indoor cycling usually referes to disciplines like artistic cycling or cycle ball.
  • 1 0
 @Starch-Anton: I wasn't paying attention, shouldn't have got involved
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: you're right, don't know why I got involved tbh.
  • 4 0
 Very disappointing not to see 4cross on the schedule
  • 4 1
 4 Cross is dead since years, but I would love to see it again.
  • 5 1
 @jonas-stadler: Not as dead as you think.....
  • 2 0
 @jonas-stadler: ProTour R6&7 report on PB this week as well as a 4x specific bike release (Airdrop).

Not that dead
  • 1 0
 Anyone know the difference between "Competition Event" and "Medal Event"? Is that code for qualis and finals? Seems weird for trials it's Medal Event first, two Competition Events then a Medal Event...
  • 3 0
 I forgot there are other forms of competitive cycling
  • 2 0
 What on earth is Gran Fondo??
  • 7 0
 Hipsters, Craft Beer and Gravel Bikes
  • 5 0
 a very common wedding present from the 70's i think...
  • 1 0
 To Be Confirmed
  • 3 0
 It is a big bowl of melted cheese that you dip stuff into
  • 1 0
 An old old wooden ship that was used during the civil war era.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: Thought that meant To Be Cancelled
  • 2 0
 Cool, can't wait to read about all the races... *sigh
  • 2 1
 Does USi stream races on youtube ?
  • 5 0
 UCI never streams races, they sell the broadcasting rights.
  • 4 0
 @styriabeef: Glad to see that they are doing everything within their power to generate the revenue required to offer a generous $3,750 check to each of the winners!
  • 3 0
 @styriabeef: The UCI streams races on their YouTube channel.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_Uu5wmT63M
  • 1 0
 Question is - where will we be able to watch it all?
  • 4 0
 Sitting on the toilet normally.
  • 3 0
 Glasgow, Scotland.
  • 1 0
 @nateb: You know what I probably go watch at Fort William.

I was up there in May for the last race and it was awesome! Class weekend and worth the 10hr drive from wales ha





