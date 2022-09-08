Full Schedule Announced for the 2023 World Championships

The UCI has finally revealed when we can expect to see riders take on Fort William and Glentress for the 2023 World Championships.
For the first time, we will see all 13 cycling World Championships happen at once with 11 days of competition. The events will take place across Glasgow and the rest of Scotland, with the downhill at Fort William and XC at Glentress.
Just a few weeks ago, we got a first look at the 2023 World Cup calendar
, it looks like the World Champs will help fill the racing void in July and August. The downhill World Champs will kick things off for mountain biking as racing takes place between August 3 to 5. The party then heads down to the Scottish Borders with the XC and Marathon titles at Glentress. The Marathon race takes place on August 6, the XC racing going from August 8 to 12.
|Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are creating sporting history by hosting this multi-discipline cycling event for the first time. The UCI Cycling World Championships were one of my visions when I was first elected President of the UCI in 2017. That vision is now becoming a reality and the inaugural edition is really taking shape. The unveiling of the schedule enables us to visualise what awaits during these 11 days of non-stop cycling action. The entire cycling community can definitely expect great things!— David Lappartient, President of the UCI
We have a long time until the 2023 season kicks off, but it's nice to have the race calendar starting to become a little clearer.
Not that dead
www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_Uu5wmT63M
I was up there in May for the last race and it was awesome! Class weekend and worth the 10hr drive from wales ha