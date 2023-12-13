Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX

PRESS RELEASE: Wethepeople

A whole new world of fun, the Wethepeople Swamp Master is our first full suspension complete BMX bike. Inspired by the days of old when a BMX bike came in many forms, we set to make a bike that combines the all-terrain versatility of a mountain bike with classic BMX roots and fun. Made to shred both bike parks and dirt jumps alike, this bike is unique to say the least.

Engineered in Cologne, Germany, the Swamp Master is designed for just about every terrain whilst providing the freedom of movement and simplicity that a BMX bike has always offered. Spec’d with a mixture of our own aftermarket BMX components and genuine MTB parts from Kenda and Manitou, the Swamp Master is the first production complete bike of its kind. Love it or hate it, we dare you to take it for a spin and come back without a huge smile on your face.

Wethepeople Swamp Master Bike

Complete bike available now. EU RRP 1,700 EURO / USA MRSP 1,950 USD.

Full spec HERE.

Frame set available 2024.

Rider - Jacob Nedler
Filmed/Edited/Photography - Niklas Sundin

19 Comments
  • 1 0
 Was this the BMX that Ruben Alcantara threw a fit about and WTP agreed to launch 1 year later...? www.pinkbike.com/news/video-ruben-alcantaras-full-suspension-bmx-bike.html
  • 3 0
 Isn't this just a mountain bike? Will we see a 26" version?
  • 1 0
 @superging a mini MTB with SUPER flex stays. Wow
  • 1 0
 @RBalicious: are those really flex stays or is it just hard to see a concentric BB pivot? I can't imagine getting enough flex out of something that burly (and if they do flex that much, I'd worry they'd break eventually. . .)
  • 1 0
 @gtill9000: i would assume they are cocentric. those would be snap-stays otherwise. it just doesnt look big because bmx bbs are small
  • 2 0
 I love it and not exactly sure why...
  • 1 0
 really had to chuckel at the video reference
  • 1 0
 Will we see new BMXers now coming from a mountain bike background?
  • 1 0
 Did no one tell the bmx guys that high pivot is the only answer. jeez
  • 1 0
 this global warming had April fools come super early this year...
  • 1 1
 Its nice that this suspension will be smooth enough to finally keep those yamaka-style beanies on your silly heads.
  • 1 0
 Why isn't there an Odyssey Gyro for park bikes?
  • 1 0
 20~ years on bmx & 3~ years on mtb, I don't see the point here.
  • 1 0
 Added bmx bars to a 20 inch kids fs
  • 1 0
 Is this a "flex-stay" rear end essentially? I don't see a lower pivot?
  • 1 0
 cocentric BB pivot
  • 1 0
 Thing is so sick
  • 1 0
 Ruben did it first







