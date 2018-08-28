VIDEOS

Full Video Highlights: Black Sage FEST 2018

Aug 28, 2018
by Fest Series  


bigquotesThanks to Kyle Jameson for coming together with me on this idea of bringing fest to Oregon. I’d say it’s going well and has some potential for more madness in the future! Also huge thanks to Clay Porter & Metis Creative for slaying this video. Couldn’t do it without 10 Barrel Brewing, Oregon Dirt Park, Red Bull, Host Campers, & Oregrown.Carson Storch


Sunset trains were becoming common place by the end of the night.
Sunset trains.

The superboob was a rider favourite section. So many scrubs. Black Sage 2018.
Bas on the superboob.

Local boy event organizer and crowd favorite Carson Storch.
Carson.

Dustin Gilding flip canning the biggest jump on course. Black Sage 2018.
Dustin Gilding.

Aggy wipping to the moon. Black Sage 2018.
Classic Aggy.

Jordie Lunn put down his signature corked 7 on the trick jump. Black Sage 2018.
Jordie is a nut.

Mentions: @TheFEST @carson-storch @redbullbike


18 Comments

  • + 10
 needs more metal, bit mellow for a fest video
  • + 3
 Weird vibes for sure. But it provided me the headspace to reflect on how truly massive and mental these jumps and tricks really are. I kept waiting for the last minute or two to switch back to raging metal distortion though!
  • + 4
 Actually I was like, finally a Fest video without that annoying music. ha!

(downvote suit on)
  • + 1
 @Billjohn6: Positive spin. Just a pinch of metal or chaos though?
  • + 6
 dang, that moto-whip was less of a whip and more of a 240 and then reverse.
  • + 5
 Everyone's an effing critic. Wicked video, different take vs normal fest vids but you gotta switch it up to keep it fresh. MOAR Clay Porter pls!
  • + 2
 Hmm interesting reactions. I mean I love me a good thrasher metal ripping fest recap vid, but I thought this was equally awesome even though it was different. Those jumps are almost as big as the balls of the people sending them, and the tricks were sick. WTF even was that at 4:53..no foot can to indian air?! Insane. Kudos to Carson and Kyle for putting on another unreal event.
  • + 2
 Wtf was that?! I couldn’t even watch it all the way through.

I want to see full runs at full speed with Judas Priest as the sound track.

Please don’t make the fest artistic, it’s the only thing we have left!
  • + 2
 That gave me the chills ! Poetry in Motion. Best Contest Video ever. Im so pumped, i need to Trash something in my Livingroom
  • + 1
 I really liked the edit and the music! A nice change from the usual Fest edits.

One questions, where was Andreu Lacondeguy?
  • - 1
 I love Clay Porter but this was 6+ minutes of artistic slo mo of dudes in full clean team kit.
Muted every ounce of testosterone at play?

Fest is black t-shirts, blood, denim, metal & sweat!

Like @ddd said.... Who died? Big Grin
  • + 2
 Where's the metal..........?
  • + 1
 The shots are insane but not a huge fan of the music choice.
  • + 1
 gave me goosebumps.. i like, super stoked
  • + 1
 Everything that happens at 1:06 is perfect. Well done.
  • + 1
 Who died?
  • + 1
 Best Comment.
2nd place: Where's the metal?
  • - 2
 Terrible and weird music... kids today. Cool motorbike stunt though.

Post a Comment



