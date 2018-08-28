Full Video Highlights: Black Sage FEST 2018

|Thanks to Kyle Jameson for coming together with me on this idea of bringing fest to Oregon. I’d say it’s going well and has some potential for more madness in the future! Also huge thanks to Clay Porter & Metis Creative for slaying this video. Couldn’t do it without 10 Barrel Brewing, Oregon Dirt Park, Red Bull, Host Campers, & Oregrown.—Carson Storch
18 Comments
(downvote suit on)
I want to see full runs at full speed with Judas Priest as the sound track.
Please don’t make the fest artistic, it’s the only thing we have left!
One questions, where was Andreu Lacondeguy?
Muted every ounce of testosterone at play?
Fest is black t-shirts, blood, denim, metal & sweat!
Like @ddd said.... Who died?
2nd place: Where's the metal?
Post a Comment