VIDEOS

Full Video Highlights: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

We saw some HUGE upsets at the RockShox Les Gets Pump Track Challenge! The short track in Crankworx Les Gets made for some tight racing, and it looks like there are some new kids on the block.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
55948 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
50889 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
49587 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
40621 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
35981 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
35976 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31151 views
Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
30980 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Any footage of that random guy flipping into the whip off jump when this was happening?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023361
Mobile Version of Website