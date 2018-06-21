Pinkbike.com
Full Video Highlights: Whip-Off Championships - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 21, 2018
Pinkbike Originals
Some of the best, most stylish whips ever got cracked way past 90° today at the Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK here in Crankworx Les Gets.
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
ictus
(1 hours ago)
that first Kade Edwards looked so much like Fayolle
[Reply]
+ 2
imho4ep
(36 mins ago)
Easy mistake to make, they look and sound so similar
[Reply]
+ 2
rookie100
(1 hours ago)
shame no footage or photo of Kaos Seagrave. He was sennnnding it before he crashed out. Looked like he did a number on his shoulder
[Reply]
+ 2
DirtbagMatt
(27 mins ago)
When I grow up I want to be as smooth and cool as R-Dog.
[Reply]
+ 1
saso
(13 mins ago)
Me too me too...
[Reply]
- 1
labiker9
(1 hours ago)
Oh wow they dun did the jumpy sideways thing. Neat!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
CornishKiwi
(39 mins ago)
Awkward......Lèa Weill is like "yea my friends call me McGazza" Tippie freezes, "yea, looks like it works for ya"
Nobody says they are McGazza......even if you have curly blonde hair....and got third on the whip off.....
No One.....
[Reply]
