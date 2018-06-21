VIDEOS

Full Video Highlights: Whip-Off Championships - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Some of the best, most stylish whips ever got cracked way past 90° today at the Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK here in Crankworx Les Gets.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
54482 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
49396 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
49145 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
40351 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
35757 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
35176 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31018 views
Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
30783 views

7 Comments

  • + 6
 that first Kade Edwards looked so much like Fayolle Wink
  • + 2
 Easy mistake to make, they look and sound so similar
  • + 2
 shame no footage or photo of Kaos Seagrave. He was sennnnding it before he crashed out. Looked like he did a number on his shoulder
  • + 2
 When I grow up I want to be as smooth and cool as R-Dog.
  • + 1
 Me too me too...
  • - 1
 Oh wow they dun did the jumpy sideways thing. Neat!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026675
Mobile Version of Website