Fundraiser Set Up in Memory of Jordie Lunn

On October 9, 2019 legendary Canadian freerider and all around amazing human Jordie Lunn died after a crash
while trail riding in Mexico. Although his time in the hospital was brief, his family is expecting over $90,000 in medical bills, on top of the costs associated with getting Jordie's body back home to Parksville, Canada. Jordie had personal injury and life insurance through Combined Insurance, but because the accident happened out of country, there are greater expenses. The family says it will not come close to the expected total bills.
To help with these costs, a Road 2 Recovery fundraiser has been set up in Jordie's memory. The foundation’s page notes that any excess funds after the medical and logistical costs have been met will be used in Jordie's name to provide help in avenues that Jordie was passionate about, including helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, bike facilities, helping establish baseline concussion testing for athletes worldwide, supporting brain health and injury research in mountain biking, and funding research to better understand the health of athletes' brains post concussion in the hope of avoiding further losses.
Jordie’s family also wanted to thank any and all of the companies and people who have supported Jordie throughout his entire career. Jordie’s current sponsors are Rockstar Energy, YT Industries, Strikt Gear, SRAM, RockShox, Endur Apparel, Space Brace, Kali Protectives, Vee Tire, Halo Wheels, SDG Components, FiveTen, Deity Components, Spy Optics, Wicked Audio, and Arrowsmith Bikes.
About the Road 2 Recovery FoundationThe Road 2 Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to help AMA-licensed motocross and supercross professionals and action sports athletes with financial assistance after sustaining career-ending injuries as well as providing motivational, emotional and spiritual support to these individuals and their families. (Read More...)
