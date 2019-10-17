Fundraiser Set Up in Memory of Jordie Lunn

Oct 17, 2019
by Brian Park  
On October 9, 2019 legendary Canadian freerider and all around amazing human Jordie Lunn died after a crash while trail riding in Mexico. Although his time in the hospital was brief, his family is expecting over $90,000 in medical bills, on top of the costs associated with getting Jordie's body back home to Parksville, Canada. Jordie had personal injury and life insurance through Combined Insurance, but because the accident happened out of country, there are greater expenses. The family says it will not come close to the expected total bills.

To help with these costs, a Road 2 Recovery fundraiser has been set up in Jordie's memory. The foundation’s page notes that any excess funds after the medical and logistical costs have been met will be used in Jordie's name to provide help in avenues that Jordie was passionate about, including helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, bike facilities, helping establish baseline concussion testing for athletes worldwide, supporting brain health and injury research in mountain biking, and funding research to better understand the health of athletes' brains post concussion in the hope of avoiding further losses.




Jordie’s family also wanted to thank any and all of the companies and people who have supported Jordie throughout his entire career. Jordie’s current sponsors are Rockstar Energy, YT Industries, Strikt Gear, SRAM, RockShox, Endur Apparel, Space Brace, Kali Protectives, Vee Tire, Halo Wheels, SDG Components, FiveTen, Deity Components, Spy Optics, Wicked Audio, and Arrowsmith Bikes.


About the Road 2 Recovery Foundation
The Road 2 Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to help AMA-licensed motocross and supercross professionals and action sports athletes with financial assistance after sustaining career-ending injuries as well as providing motivational, emotional and spiritual support to these individuals and their families. (Read More...)


 I get that medical bills add up right before some people pass away, but that debt should NOT burden the family. It's so sad. I have no idea how a system would be created that stopped this, but it would be great. We just got life insurance for everyone in my family, and getting it for my almost 3-year-old for this reason was saddening and sickening.
 Dude that process absolutely gutted me. Just thinking about losing my kids... damn dude. I actually couldn't make myself get the insurance for a couple years because I couldn't allow myself to even think about it. I used to wake up in the middle of the night and walk over my daughters crip and I'd literally have to lay a hand on her just so I knew she was o.k. She'll never know that but I did. A lot. But yeah. Definitely agree. The medical system is so jacked up. They charge so much freaking money that they should have plenty of money to cover the cost of people that go through this type of thing. One of the problems is that for those directly effected or even those like us that are on the outer limits...we go... damn... screw that. But then you stop and think about how often this happens.... how many people are completely fine one moment and in the hospital morgue the next.... financially its astronomical. And reality is... a lot fo these athletes are on the most basic insurance because it's not cheap and it's not like these guys are making millions of dollars. Fortunately through all of this, Jordie's family will have a tremendous amount of support and people will come together to help with this. His sponsors, fans, friends, the foundations that are built to help with this stuff. Etc. Still crazy to think about... this dude is leaving such a massive hole in so many hearts. We should look at him and this and all try to be those type of people.
 We call it socialism. Jordie would have been covered if he was in Canada as a Canadian, it's unfortunate that it happened in Mexico as I don't imagine insurance companies are jumping at the opportunity to insure professional free riders riding internationally though.
 getting the child rider for my children as weird as it sounds was a financial decision more than anything. it was a stupid cheap cost for the payout. i could write the check if i had to, but why not spend a few bucks and have someone else do it.
 Didn't we just start discussing medical cost for riders a few days ago as it related the Brook Macdonald? I hope this is the eye opener for the riders to demand their sponsors pay enough to assist in coverage. Like this scenario, pro riders go all over the world and push the limits for our entertainment and market products. The companies that benefit should be involved in ensuring the riders are covered.
 let this be a reminder to all of us to have a plan in place for the time when your number gets called because you never know. the last thing the people you leave behind need is figuring out how to pay for all the costs.
 Jordie will be missed. I hope to see his sponsors step up.
 Agreed
