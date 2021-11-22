Funn Announces All New Holeshot Grip

PRESS RELEASE: Funn MTB
The first rider to leave the start gate and get up to racing speed.
The Funn Holeshot grip is for the racers - high spec and high performance it’s built for ultimate comfort and grip. Built with the input of our elite athletes and two years in development, the Holeshot is for riders that are dedicated to getting out of the gate FAST!
The Holeshot is built to be comfortable in the toughest of terrains.
A deep, plush compound absorbs vibrations and reduces fatigue whilst our unique grip pattern keeps you locked-in whatever the weather.
The underside of the Holeshot features a triple-rib throttle design, with three raised details to grab onto when you need it.
A hardened end section guarantees your grips will ward off damage and a single clamp design keeps them simple, secure and lightweight. Holeshot Key Features:
Throttle rib design with 3 raised ribs for max grip
Single AL6061 clamp with M4 bolt for simple and secure installation
Hardened outer end protects against damage
31mm outer diameter
115g/pair
Available in 10 colours
$16.99 USD
Available worldwide now
