Funn Releases New FastAir Hi-Flow Tubeless Valves

Feb 19, 2023
by Seb Stott  

Sometimes a good idea catches on quick. Reserve's Fillmore valves, released in 2021, re-invented the Presta valve with a coreless design that promised three times more airflow, making tubeless tires easier to install. They cost $49.99 USD a set. Now Funn has a coreless valve that is also claimed to triple airflow, and they cost $35 USD a pair.

Reserve's valves boast a lifetime warranty, so I asked Funn what they offer: "It has a warranty. Not a lifetime warranty but we have a robust replacement warranty in place."
Funn FastAir Details:

• 3 times greater airflow than traditional Presta valves
• Easy to install
• Compatible with tire inserts, CO2 inflators & sealant injectors
• Fully rebuildable
• Air release without removing the cap
• "Robust replacement warranty"
• Price: $35 USD
• More info: funnmtb.com


While the principle is similar, they're not a carbon copy. The Funn valves allow air to exit through slots in the side of the valve, making them compatible with foam inserts as the insert won't block the valve when releasing air. They're CO2 inflator compatible and can be rebuilt if they get clogged. Funn say they play nicely with sealant injectors too. The cap is designed to release air without having to entirely remove the cap, making it easier to fine-tune tire pressures.



11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Why not just use schrader-valves?
  • 3 0
 Came here to say the same! Beyond me why people keep using presta for tubeless.
  • 3 0
 There is even a cheap conversion kit vom Joes so you dont have to drill bigger holes. Ive been using it for 1 year and it inflates like on day 1.
  • 1 0
 watch out, you can't just go around and be rational without attracting the haters
  • 5 1
 Let's reinvent the wheel (size) to sell more bikes
Let's reinvent the valve to sell more valves
  • 2 0
 If Iam correct Reserve also claims no clog. I would probably drop the 15 bucks more to avoid this and rebuilding but I don't see a big difference in the design.
  • 1 0
 76Projects also claiming no-clog, they were also first to market iirc rather than SC. Not had mine long but they are really good so far

76projects.com/products/hi-flow-no-clog-tubeless-valves
  • 1 2
 seems like it takes up too much space inside the tire- enough to make your wheel wobble if you've got a cush core i bet
  • 1 1
 But it is impossible to top up sealant through the valve, am I right?
  • 1 0
 "Funn say they play nicely with sealant injectors too"
  • 1 0
 @PBUsername: Oh sorry, I even read that and seamingly forgot it within seconds.
However, I think my prefered method won't work. I remove the core and use a syringe to fill in the sealant. The tube diameter seams to tiny for that.





