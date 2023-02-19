Funn Releases New FastAir Hi-Flow Tubeless Valves

Sometimes a good idea catches on quick. Reserve's Fillmore valves, released in 2021, re-invented the Presta valve with a coreless design that promised three times more airflow, making tubeless tires easier to install. They cost $49.99 USD a set. Now Funn has a coreless valve that is also claimed to triple airflow, and they cost $35 USD a pair.



Reserve's valves boast a lifetime warranty, so I asked Funn what they offer: "It has a warranty. Not a lifetime warranty but we have a robust replacement warranty in place."

Funn FastAir Details:



• 3 times greater airflow than traditional Presta valves

• Easy to install

• Compatible with tire inserts, CO2 inflators & sealant injectors

• Fully rebuildable

• Air release without removing the cap

• "Robust replacement warranty"

• Price: $35 USD

• More info:

While the principle is similar, they're not a carbon copy. The Funn valves allow air to exit through slots in the side of the valve, making them compatible with foam inserts as the insert won't block the valve when releasing air. They're CO2 inflator compatible and can be rebuilt if they get clogged. Funn say they play nicely with sealant injectors too. The cap is designed to release air without having to entirely remove the cap, making it easier to fine-tune tire pressures.