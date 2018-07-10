Eurobike 2018: Funn's New Dropper Post, Stem, and Wide Wheelset

The UpDown is easy to strip, and replacement cartridges cost just $39 USD. The UpDown is easy to strip, and replacement cartridges cost just $39 USD.

You can add Funn to the list of companies with reasonably priced dropper seat posts in their catalog, with the UpDown Funn (yes, that's its name) costing a relatively sensible $279 USD. Stroke options top out at 125mm and 150mm, but Funn will likely having a longer-travel option at some point soon, and you can get it in 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameters. They've used a twin-tube cartridge inside, and the idea is to simply open the post up and drop in a new cartridge - they cost $39 USD - if there's ever an issue.The cartridge is sealed and not serviceable, but I had them strip one of their droppers down in the booth and it took about three minutes and zero swearing, so installing a new one should be a cinch. It also has a ''reset hydraulic circuit'' that bleeds air out of the system in the event the post isn't staying up in its travel.The UpDown's remote is actually pretty impressive. It looks and feels like something you'd find on a much more expensive dropper post, and it can be configured to sit above or below the handlebar and on either the left or right side. It's also compatible with SRAM's Matchmaker mounting. Routing is internal only, and Funn says that the 31.6mm, 150mm option comes in at 590-grams.Funn's Crossfire stem is also a new addition, and much like many of Funn's other components, you can get it in a load of different colors. Even black! They went with 6061 aluminum to keep the stem's MSRP relatively low - the 35mm length version costs $65 USD, and the 50mm goes for $67 USD - and each length is available in 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar clamp. Stack height is a low 35mm, too.Next up is their new Fantom AM40 wheelset that gets the wider-is-better treatment, with an internal width of 35mm and an external width of 45mm. These are pretty straightforward aluminum wheels - Funn isn't trying to change the game here - and you can get them in both 27.5'' and 29'' diameters, and Boost or non-Boost hub spacing. You can't swap between different hub spacing via end-caps, though, as their Boost hub is rocking wider spoke flanges to make use of the extra real estate.The Fantom AM40 wheelset goes for $640 USD in 27.5'' and $650 USD for the big wheeler size.