Commencal Announces BC-Edition Furious and Meta

It's been two years since the opening of our offices in the promised land of British Columbia, Canada!



This dream riding destination is legendary in the world of mountain biking. So, how can we describe this special place? Lumberjacks, plaid shirts, mist, expansive forests, a real community of riders, brown bears, cougars… Those of you who've already set foot on BC soil will know that there is a very special atmosphere in these wild landscapes.



Today we’re happy to introduce our 2 bestsellers that showcase this unique design, representing our vision of the BC spirit. The matte black and khaki two-tone colour-way is reminiscent of the areas large forests, the Haida orange details represent an appreciation of BC history and of course we have iconic brands such as RockShox, SRAM and Chromag to finish things off properly.



Here’s the result. Featuring a couple of our British-Columbian-based freeriders Brendan Howey & Daniel Fleury and our craziest resident endurist Yoann Barelli, we hope you like it.

































































































PRE-ORDER NOW :









FURIOUS BC EDITION



FRAME: 2018 FURIOUS 650b Travel 200mm

SHOCK: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE R COIL, 250x75, Rebound

FORK: ROCKSHOX BOXXER TEAM, 200mm travel, compression, rebound

STEM: CHROMAG BZA 35, DH Direct Mount, 50mm length, Ø35mm, black/grey

BARS: CHROMAG OSX 35, double butted, 25mm rise, 800mm, Ø35mm, black/grey

GRIPS: CHROMAG SQUAREWAVE, black

BRAKES: SRAM Code R 200mm/200mm

DRIVETRAIN: SRAM GX DH, 7sp, 11-27

CHAIN GUIDE: E13 TRS+, alloy

CRANKS: NEW E13 LG1, 36t, 165mm, 24mm axle

WHEELS: SPANK SPIKE 350 WHEELSET, 30mm inner width

TIRES: SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY BIKE PARK, 27.5x2.35

SADDLE: CHROMAG OVERTURE, LTD Rawhide

ACCESSORIES: Down tube protector, chainstay protector

SIZES: S/M/L/XL



PRICES: 3.799 € / 3.799 USD / 4.999 CAD / 5,499 AUD











META AM V4.2 BC EDITION



FRAME: 2018 META AM V4.2 650b Travel 160mm

SHOCK: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE RCT, 230x60, open/lock

FORK: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC 170mm, Solo air, Boost 110x15

STEM: CHROMAG HIFI V2, 40mm lenght, Ø31.8mm,black

BARS: CHROMAG FUBAR OSX 35, double butted, 25mm rise, 780mm, Ø31,8mm, black

GRIPS: CHROMAG SQUAREWAVE, black

BRAKES: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm/180mm

DRIVETRAIN: SRAM GX EAGLE 1x12sp, 10-50

CRANKS: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 34t, boost

WHEELS: SPANK OOZY 350 WHEELSET, 30mm inner width

TIRES: SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY, 27.5x2.35 Front, SCHWALBE ROCK RAZOR 27.5x2.35 Rear

SEATPOST: KS LEV INTEGRA, 31,6mm southpaw alloy lever

SADDLE: WTB VOLT RACE

ACCESSORIES: Down tube protector, chainstay protector, seatstay protector, chainstay cable GUIDE

SIZES: S/M/L/XL



PRICES: 3.799 € / 3.799 USD / 4.999 CAD / 5,499 AUD

