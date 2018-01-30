Commencal Announces BC-Edition Furious and Meta

It's been two years since the opening of our offices in the promised land of British Columbia, Canada!
This dream riding destination is legendary in the world of mountain biking. So, how can we describe this special place? Lumberjacks, plaid shirts, mist, expansive forests, a real community of riders, brown bears, cougars… Those of you who've already set foot on BC soil will know that there is a very special atmosphere in these wild landscapes.
Today we’re happy to introduce our 2 bestsellers that showcase this unique design, representing our vision of the BC spirit. The matte black and khaki two-tone colour-way is reminiscent of the areas large forests, the Haida orange details represent an appreciation of BC history and of course we have iconic brands such as RockShox, SRAM and Chromag to finish things off properly.
Here’s the result. Featuring a couple of our British-Columbian-based freeriders Brendan Howey & Daniel Fleury and our craziest resident endurist Yoann Barelli, we hope you like it.
PRE-ORDER NOW :
FURIOUS BC EDITION
FRAME: 2018 FURIOUS 650b Travel 200mm SHOCK: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE R COIL, 250x75, Rebound FORK: ROCKSHOX BOXXER TEAM, 200mm travel, compression, rebound STEM: CHROMAG BZA 35, DH Direct Mount, 50mm length, Ø35mm, black/grey BARS: CHROMAG OSX 35, double butted, 25mm rise, 800mm, Ø35mm, black/grey GRIPS: CHROMAG SQUAREWAVE, black BRAKES: SRAM Code R 200mm/200mm DRIVETRAIN: SRAM GX DH, 7sp, 11-27 CHAIN GUIDE: E13 TRS+, alloy CRANKS: NEW E13 LG1, 36t, 165mm, 24mm axle WHEELS: SPANK SPIKE 350 WHEELSET, 30mm inner width TIRES: SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY BIKE PARK, 27.5x2.35 SADDLE: CHROMAG OVERTURE, LTD Rawhide ACCESSORIES: Down tube protector, chainstay protector SIZES: S/M/L/XL
and a meta v4.2 BC edition on the market?
@CommencalCORP @COMMENCAL-CANADA
Same here. I really like the Commencal, but I chose another brand, because it had a threaded bb. Surely Commencal could add a threaded bb without a big increase in cost..?
Norco Range 2017 Rocky Mountain Instinct 2018.
Ok?
like dude, cut them down ffs
