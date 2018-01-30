PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Announces BC-Edition Furious and Meta

Jan 30, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
FURIOUS BC - Daniel & Brendan

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 3,071    Faves: 58    Comments: 1


PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

It's been two years since the opening of our offices in the promised land of British Columbia, Canada!

This dream riding destination is legendary in the world of mountain biking. So, how can we describe this special place? Lumberjacks, plaid shirts, mist, expansive forests, a real community of riders, brown bears, cougars… Those of you who've already set foot on BC soil will know that there is a very special atmosphere in these wild landscapes.

Today we’re happy to introduce our 2 bestsellers that showcase this unique design, representing our vision of the BC spirit. The matte black and khaki two-tone colour-way is reminiscent of the areas large forests, the Haida orange details represent an appreciation of BC history and of course we have iconic brands such as RockShox, SRAM and Chromag to finish things off properly.

Here’s the result. Featuring a couple of our British-Columbian-based freeriders Brendan Howey & Daniel Fleury and our craziest resident endurist Yoann Barelli, we hope you like it.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.
Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.

Commencal

Images for COMMENCAL British Columbia edition bikes launch.


PRE-ORDER NOW :



Commencal
FURIOUS BC EDITION

FRAME: 2018 FURIOUS 650b Travel 200mm
SHOCK: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE R COIL, 250x75, Rebound
FORK: ROCKSHOX BOXXER TEAM, 200mm travel, compression, rebound
STEM: CHROMAG BZA 35, DH Direct Mount, 50mm length, Ø35mm, black/grey
BARS: CHROMAG OSX 35, double butted, 25mm rise, 800mm, Ø35mm, black/grey
GRIPS: CHROMAG SQUAREWAVE, black
BRAKES: SRAM Code R 200mm/200mm
DRIVETRAIN: SRAM GX DH, 7sp, 11-27
CHAIN GUIDE: E13 TRS+, alloy
CRANKS: NEW E13 LG1, 36t, 165mm, 24mm axle
WHEELS: SPANK SPIKE 350 WHEELSET, 30mm inner width
TIRES: SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY BIKE PARK, 27.5x2.35
SADDLE: CHROMAG OVERTURE, LTD Rawhide
ACCESSORIES: Down tube protector, chainstay protector
SIZES: S/M/L/XL

PRICES: 3.799 € / 3.799 USD / 4.999 CAD / 5,499 AUD



Commencal
META AM V4.2 BC EDITION

FRAME: 2018 META AM V4.2 650b Travel 160mm
SHOCK: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE RCT, 230x60, open/lock
FORK: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC 170mm, Solo air, Boost 110x15
STEM: CHROMAG HIFI V2, 40mm lenght, Ø31.8mm,black
BARS: CHROMAG FUBAR OSX 35, double butted, 25mm rise, 780mm, Ø31,8mm, black
GRIPS: CHROMAG SQUAREWAVE, black
BRAKES: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm/180mm
DRIVETRAIN: SRAM GX EAGLE 1x12sp, 10-50
CRANKS: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 34t, boost
WHEELS: SPANK OOZY 350 WHEELSET, 30mm inner width
TIRES: SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY, 27.5x2.35 Front, SCHWALBE ROCK RAZOR 27.5x2.35 Rear
SEATPOST: KS LEV INTEGRA, 31,6mm southpaw alloy lever
SADDLE: WTB VOLT RACE
ACCESSORIES: Down tube protector, chainstay protector, seatstay protector, chainstay cable GUIDE
SIZES: S/M/L/XL

PRICES: 3.799 € / 3.799 USD / 4.999 CAD / 5,499 AUD


Available on our online store.

Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?
61231 views
BTR Pinner - Review
49217 views
The Short, Turbulent Life of URT Suspension
43208 views
Failing the $2,000 Bike Challenge - Opinion
40704 views
Mike VS Mike: How We'd Spend Our Money - Video
32604 views
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia - Video
31455 views
Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet - Review
27839 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1995 GT LTS
26352 views

94 Comments

  • + 89
 Rocky Mountain will be thrilled
  • + 15
 BC Copyright 1992 by Rocky Mountain Bicycles.
  • - 6
flag Gamsjaga (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 How did they come up with such a unique name after two years with an office in BC - market research/analysis done by a dyslexic intern or next level creativity in the Commencal marketing department?
  • + 27
 @Gamsjaga: calm down.they also had a new zealand edition of the meta, they are obviously doing builds and paint that reflect certian area
  • - 11
flag Gamsjaga (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @l8igz: Come on, why would you name a bike series exactly like one of your main competitors does?
  • + 29
 @Gamsjaga: Who cares?
  • + 12
 @Gamsjaga: Why not?
  • + 1
 @Gamsjaga: rocky uses "BC" and commencal uses "British Columbia" so its not exactly the same and the bike it carries the most resemblance to is the maiden but that doesn't carry the "BC" in the name. But the main point is that the "BC" or "British Columbia" is like having the "1" or "2" after the name of a bike to show the difference in spec/paint. If commencal just ripped off rocky and called it the "slayer British Columbia Edition" then yeah that would be messed up.
  • - 5
flag Gamsjaga (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @inverted180: Haha, yes! I’m just amazed by the laziness to come up with something more original.
  • + 10
 I think they should have called it the "Rocky Mountain" Edition
  • + 0
 @seidla: AAAHAHA! Man ya'll are FOOLIN on the Rocky Mountain crushes aaahaha!
  • + 2
 @Gamsjaga: who's got a furious BC edition on the market?
and a meta v4.2 BC edition on the market?
  • + 1
 @Gamsjaga: Because there is many people who ride mountain cycles in BC, perhaps they will sell a few to them
  • + 4
 The real question is when to expect the Rocky Mountain "Andorra Edition" series...
  • + 1
 BC clearly means Before Christ, glad i can could clear that up for everyone.
  • + 1
 Thats the first thing i thought of
  • + 1
 Where is George Braniggan version
  • + 51
 29” meta with a threaded BB please.
  • + 18
 It would be the first direct sales, long-travel 29er. I think they would make a killing with it. I'd buy one in a heartbeat.
  • - 3
 @eblackwell: @intensecyclesusa does a direct to consumer 155mm 29er, I believe it's called the Carbine. you should check it out.
  • + 5
 @eblackwell: Bird sells a 150mm 29er ("Aeris AM9") direct! (& it has a threaded BB)
  • + 8
 @eblackwell: EVIL The Wreckoning
  • + 1
 @DeLaRosaMTB: Orbea Rallon R5
  • - 1
 @eblackwell: not a direct sales brand but you should check out the NS Bikes Snabb 150 plus 2018. 160/150mm travel 29er an looks sick.
  • + 1
 Nukeproof Mega 290?
  • + 4
 @faultlinetv: Sorry, should say first *affordable* longer-travel, direct sales 29er...
  • + 4
 @COMMENCALbicycles: You produce some great and affordable bikes. When are you going to work your magic and offer a 29" version of the META TR/AM/SX? Believe me, they will sell.

@CommencalCORP @COMMENCAL-CANADA
  • + 3
 @eblackwell: check out the Guerrilla Gravity Smash if you like rowdy made in the usa 29 ers too!
  • + 1
 @eblackwell: I think you just need to replace your 10,000 year old P.O.C.
  • + 3
 one thing still holding me back from commencal and yt is that neither does a threaded bb. it cant possibly cost that much to do a threaded bb
  • + 2
 @adrennan:

Same here. I really like the Commencal, but I chose another brand, because it had a threaded bb. Surely Commencal could add a threaded bb without a big increase in cost..?
  • + 1
 @ZeBraW: NS is direct sales in Canada
  • + 27
 I'm always on board with acknowledging First Nations, but the Haida Nation actually associates "orange" with residential school violence (www.haidanation.ca/?p=2279), and the Haida emblem is red.
  • + 18
 Ya. It's never a very good idea to drape native artwork all over your creation without really understanding what you're actually doing. "Appreciation" turns to "appropriation" really quickly.
  • + 1
 @dirktanzarian: cite festival girls here.
  • + 3
 I'm glad people are pointing it out. If Commencal hired first nations artists to do the designs then good work, if not then it becomes appropriation and your just like the festival girls.
  • + 4
 Ouch. Seems like such a simple thing to reach out and avoid. Not only that the artwork probably would have been objectively superior too. Thank you for the information
  • + 0
 If they'd said red on the other hand...
  • + 1
 On top of that Commencal is a brand from a colonial country which is perpetuating the colonization of the First Nation culture in BC by making a British Columbia edition bike similar to how the British perpetuate their colonization by continuing a rhetoric of the "them and us", also seen by Jamie Oliver with his Empire chicken recipe which is a recipe for Tandoori chicken... It is very disappointing to see this in today world.
  • + 23
 @COMMENCALbicycles Did you guys collaborate with a First Nations artist on this project or did you just copy them for profit?
  • + 11
 ^ This question needs to be answered!
  • - 1
 What does first nation refer to?
  • + 5
 First Nation is the common term in Canada for our Indigenous people. They were here long before us and they sure aren't from India...
  • - 9
flag jamesbrant (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mtnbikermitch: bullshit.
  • + 18
 BC edition...add Chromag parts...leave American wheels, cranks, guide...and basically everything else. Replace all the E13 with Raceface product and it would at the very least make sense. That said, the bikes looks sick!
  • + 1
 you have a very good point.
  • + 1
 Spank is founded by a German an a South African...and now based in Vancouver as far as I know.
  • + 21
 It’s all Chinese bud
  • + 7
 It's mostly the appropriation of aboriginal art that makes it the BC edition.
  • + 3
 Spank was is based in Taiwan. Offices elsewhere. All design and manufacture is done in Taichung.
  • + 1
 @jflb: Taiwan i think not Chinese, or are you a one China policy advocate, hehehe
  • + 18
 I consider myself exceptionally lucky to live in this part of the world. I have probably 12 riding spots all within an hour's drive.
  • + 5
 Where exactly do you live ? I'm considering becoming your neighbour after my studies. Thanks Salute
  • + 2
 I've got 6 in less than 20 minutes - still not BC tho
  • + 11
 Haha not even pretending not to copy Rocky’s editions! Where’s the Andorra edition you sell-outs!!
  • + 8
 How about those other BC bike companies and the colour Commencal has just ripped off?
Norco Range 2017 Rocky Mountain Instinct 2018.
  • + 0
 and Knolly's limited edition delirium with the art work... much more appropriate art work at that...
  • + 1
 Edit: think it's better to say contentious rather than appropriate... it's nice art that clearly lends to the PNW... but could rub people the wrong way.
  • + 1
 It's just a trendy color way, like baby blue a few years ago.
  • + 6
 Dear guys at Commencal, if you are going to do a Finale Ligure Edition, here are some themes:

- pesto en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pesto
- coniglio alla ligure www.buonissimo.org/lericette/2992_Coniglio_alla_ligure
- focaccia en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Focaccia
- Ape Piaggio en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piaggio_Ape

Ok?
  • + 1
 I feel a sudden lust for more pasta and vino rosso now. Grazie Andrea!
  • + 2
 @Gamsjaga: buon appetito amico!
  • + 8
 I really like the component spec on both of these! Everything you need, nothing you don't.
  • + 8
 Heated chops, we want new AM29! :]
  • + 6
 +1 for the Chromag love. Wonder why they threw a Volt (yuck) on the Meta and not a Lynx DT (yassss).
  • + 3
 Exactly what i was thinking! Stunning bikes other wise
  • + 2
 I guess you are paying the extra price for the chromag parts and nice paintjob , because there is a cheaper version of the Meta on their website that has got the Lyrik RCT3 and this one has only got the RC version. Otherwise nice looking rides.
  • + 5
 Props to Pics!
  • + 2
 Amazing pics!
  • + 3
 commencal makes a handsome steed.
  • + 3
 Great Photos... bike are not bad as well.
  • + 2
 "3.799 USD" Three dollars and seventy-nine cents is cheaper than a six pack. I'll take a couple.
  • + 2
 Also, I like that they included the Southpaw with the KS Lev. About time bike companies start doing this.
  • + 1
 who the f*ck chokes up on their bars that much???

like dude, cut them down ffs
  • + 2
 Shhh don’t disturb the Tacoma in its native habitat.
  • + 2
 Id hit it. Too bad she’s a pressfit
  • + 2
 great lookin' rig at a great price. job well done.
  • + 1
 Where's the khaki? Since when is dark green considered khaki? Bike looks dope tho.
  • + 1
 One pic shows a coil on the Meta. I could see pairing that with a Ribbon coil for the ultimate setup.
  • + 2
 1gen Tacoma ????
  • + 13
 Oh that's the Toyota BC edition
  • + 2
 Commencal must have hired a scrub to read Pinkbike comments and come back suggesting they include a Tacoma in a BC edition press release. Immediate Sea to Sky credibility...immediate.
  • + 1
 BC could stand for "Bull Crap" at least Commencal spelled it out hahaha
  • + 1
 I’m a Commencal lifer...honestly the best bikes I’ve rode.
  • + 1
 Nothing more BRO CORE than BC editions!
  • + 1
 Did they make it 29'er? Bawls.
  • + 1
 Diesel option?
  • + 1
 Ha cool
  • + 1
 Music??
  • + 1
 I have a mighty want
  • + 1
 Oozy 350?
  • + 1
 Vibrocore
  • - 2
 Can you speak in US Dollars? YT Capra in my mind!
  • - 1
 +1

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.086831
Mobile Version of Website