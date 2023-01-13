Further Reading: A Legendary Pony, Plasma Rock Drills, & 3D Egyptian Pyramid Tours

If you're looking for some IRL reading, Tim Weiner's Legacy of Ashes tells the frightening and very real story of the Central Intelligence Agency, from its strangely timed beginnings to its many failures and outright crimes that have been mostly ignored. The list includes murder, of course, as well as the usual domestic wiretapping, torture on US soil and abroad, plenty of poisonings, decades of outright lies to Congress, covertly steering public opinion on everything from politics and voting to the news you watch, literal drug trafficking, and so much more.If you think that sounds crazy, you should hear about the stuff they planned that didn't end up happening. And don't forget that the CIA is the same outfit that's supposed to be providing intelligence and information that US leaders use to make important decisions, which makes Weiner's book even scarier. I'm nearly through Legacy of Ashes and can't recommend it enough, especially if you're still trusting a system (and the news) that depends on organizations like the CIA to get things done.