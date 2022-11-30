Further Reading: F1 Data, Ski Town Challenges, & Neil Armstrong's Search for Gold Tablets

Nov 30, 2022
by Mike Levy  

FURTHER READING
November 2022


Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.

Found something interesting that's worth sharing and has nothing to do with bikes? Post it in the comments below.



He's Seen More UFO Evidence Than Anyone Alive
Jesse Michels

"In this interview, he makes some fascinating new suggestions around the nature of these entities; we also discuss a real, secret project behind Project Bluebook, his model of reality and time, and the commercial group that holds the secrets to the American UFO story."

One of the most respected UFO researchers, Jacque Vallee has written countless books examining events and exploring his own theories, including that of inter-dimensional entities. Have you ever heard of the Bureau of Simulation? Me neither but he explains that, the future human idea, and the likely nuclear connection. His latest book, Trinity, covers the latter and is an incredibly interesting read.




What The Data Reveals About Perez's Monaco Crash
Brad Philpot / F1 Through The Visor

"We delve into the data and dissect the onboard video of Sergio Perez's Monaco Grand Prix crash to reveal the facts of what happened."

Philpot looks into the data behind the Red Bull driver's dubious Monaco qualifying crash. The Mexican hitting the barriers kept his teammate, Max Verstappen, from beating his time and starting ahead of him on a track where passing is nearly as unlikely as a Haas starting in pole position. Max reportedly saw the data and Perez went on to win the race after Ferrari imploded, likely angering the Dutchman even more. Unfortunately for Perez, the evidence looks pretty damning and this should be a big deal. The last time an F1 driver was shown to have crashed on purpose, which is essentially race-fixing, was at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and it resulted in the entire team being disqualified and multi-year bans for high-ranking members. Why isn't anyone upset with Perez?




An SOS from the Middle of the Ocean
Alicia Carr-Troxell / Outside Podcast

"Richard Carr was halfway across the Pacific, alone on a 36-foot yacht, when he began sending frantic alerts that he was being kidnapped by pirates."

Carr, a retired psychologist, was in the early stages of a sailing trip around the world when he began sending e-mails about being kidnapped by pirates to his family back home. The e-mails kept coming, and they started to look irrational and made less and less sense. The search lasted weeks and included everything from private boats to a C-130 Hercules, but no trace of Carr was ever found. His daughter, Alicia Carr-Troxell, tells the mysterious story of her dad's final voyage in the podcast linked above, or you can read her words here.




How Frustration Over TikTok Has Mounted in Washington
David McCabe / The New York Times

"National security concerns over the Chinese-owned viral video app remain unresolved. Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly pushing for action."

Concerns over ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, having access to so many people's phones have been largely ignored for years in favor of you being able to show the rest of the world your stupid dance. According to the NY Times, TikTok has more than one billion users, or roughly one in every eight people worldwide, and 67-percent of 13 to 17 year-old-kids have it on their phone, says the Pew Research Center. But hey, it's all just good fun... right?




How to Throw Bombs, Save Lives, and Raise a Family in Paradise on $22 an Hour
Gloria Liu / Outside

"Last winter a ski-patrollers union in Park City, Utah, made headlines for its standoff against Vail Resorts over wages. The dust has since settled on negotiations, but the conversations they sparked about what ski-industry workers deserve may just be getting started."

Living and working at a ski resort can seem like the dream job, and it certainly is for many people, but Gloria Liu looks at the challenges and changes affecting ski patrollers in an evolving industry.
Photos Daniel Milchev Getty left Corey Rich Cavan


Journey to the Center of the Earth
David Kushner / Outside

"For nearly half a century, legends of a giant cave in the Andes—holding artifacts that could rewrite human history—have beckoned adventurers and tantalized fans of the occult. Now the daughter of a legendary explorer is on a new kind of quest: to tell the truth about the cave in order to save it."

You've probably heard of that Neil Armstrong guy who did something or other in space, but did you know he also explored a remote South American cave in search of a “metal library” of tablets written in an unknown language? The first man on the moon traveled to Cueva de los Tayos - Cave of the Oilbirds - in the Amazon Basin in 1976 to explore the deep cave protected by the Shuar, an ancient local tribe that watches over the entrance. David Kushner tells the story of Armstrong's journey into the jungle.




Gary Robbins' Backyard 100 Miler - The Big Chill
Jeff Pelletier

"In August 2020, Gary Robbins set out to complete a mountain route in his backyard of Chilliwack, BC, covering 109 miles / 176 km of mountain terrain with over 33,000 ft / 10,000 meters of climbing and descent."

An ultra-distance trail runner probably best known as the subject of the Barkley Marathon documentary 'Where Dreams Go To Die,' Robbins linked up a 109 mile / 176 km run across the gorgeous mountain peaks just outside of Chilliwack, BC, back in August of 2020. The town with a funny name is also where I grew up, so it's extra interesting to see filmmaker Jeff Pelletier's incredible shots of the North Cascade mountains of the Chilliwack River Valley. I can't run more than 50-feet to save my life, but this video makes me want to lace up the kicks for an adventure of my own.



 In case you get any pushback on this, let me be the first to say that while I still want to see mostly biking content on Pinkbike, I love this idea!
  • 21 1
 Totally agree. Keep it coming Mike Levy.
  • 3 2
 Disappointed they missed these gems
www.goodreads.com/shelf/show/nascar-romance
  • 10 1
 100% id say the non or barely bike content is some of my favorite stuff. Can only read session jokes and moaning about.....everything....so many times before a mtbless tonic is required
  • 3 1
 Well its obviously just to push more Outside content. But yeah, It's a nice idea. Being the off season pink bike gets pretty boring anyway, people might aswell read.
  • 65 0
 Levy: "I'll shill three outside articles for you in exchange for one UFO article".
  • 12 0
 Worth it.
  • 48 0
 I'll do that trade.
  • 2 1
 @mikelevy: do you listen to Last Podcast on the Left? They have some fantastic alien episodes.
  • 2 1
 The Art of the Deal
  • 53 0
 To be fair alien mind control is the only rational explanation for routing cables through headsets
  • 39 0
 They're trying to keep us from looking up by making us spend too much time looking down while working on the routing.
  • 8 0
 @mikelevy: They're trying to get us used to the aesthetic of having cables going into our heads.
  • 33 3
 Dude im so sick of the Checo controversy, like it was nothing EVEN IF TRUE. How quickly everyone forgets how Jos wanted Checo to literally give up the W and take P3 just so max could get P2 in a race where Carlos was gonna win (who was never in the WDC fight)

I like Max as a driver, but the Verstappen & friends (looking at you Nelson) circus and circle jerk is too much. Let sleeping dogs lie and enjoy your championships
  • 6 3
 Liberty Media desperately need new superstars to replace Sir Lewis, General Eyebrows and Seb. All the last few years have convinced me is that Max isn't it, he's the next Nelson Piquet (senior).
  • 9 1
 he's definitely a great driver, but seems like he's trying to be very hard to like What I mean is, this guy seems like a dick.
  • 6 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Who TF is General Eyebrows?
  • 5 0
 @slowmoe: LOL Alonso dude haha
  • 4 0
 @mariomtblt totally agree, Max should do just like Lewis did to Anthony, "dad I am off to Mercedes, but it also means you will no longer micromanage my career, from now on you are just an spectator (and low key checo's dad lover ;P)" it worked out excellently.
  • 4 1
 If Checo did crash intentionally, he's a way better driver than we all know.
  • 2 4
 The reason Max is as good as he is due to his Dad. He’s destroyed his teammates so it must be working.
  • 2 0
 @jclnv: yeah, and that’s legit. Good on them, I love seeing max shred the track. But off the track is what we’re talking about here, to act cooler, precisely BECAUSE is his skill
  • 4 1
 @mariomtblt: What has he said that you take issue with? He reminds me of Senna or Schumacher a bit. I don’t think he’s got a lot of patience for the politics of the sport but he’s also willing to win at any cost which often puts him in a compromised position with the media.
  • 4 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Max is just being himself. He doesn’t car if people like him or not and will always speak his mind. Which of course makes him less likable than someone that is more PR-orientated like Lewis. I didn’t like the way he acted at the end of this season either, and quite frankly he lost some of my respect for him. You can’t however take away the fact that he is an amazing driver. The raw pace and the way he’s able to setup his car definitely makes him a generational talent. Whether you like him or not.
  • 2 0
 Checo has always been a standup dude IMO. He made a name for himself with the Sauber podiums back in 12/13. But as an amateur racer myself, I have to agree with this guy. You don't make it to F1 without the muscle memory to do all the things that Perez should have done to save the slide without even thinking about it. Each step must have been deliberately overridden in his mind (full throttle with steering applied, no oppo correction, no backing off throttle), otherwise he had a stroke or a technical malfunction in the car. The only thing that is maybe explainable is the lower entry speed into the corner, which can happen abandoning a heater lap. But then, the other stuff...
  • 2 3
 @iduckett: Exactly. If it was on purpose, which it sure looks like, he should be banned from the sport. It’s race fixing.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: A ban is way too harsh though. Michael Schumacher didn't get banned for parking his car in Rascasse in 2006, and Rosberg didn't get any reprimand for running straight at Mirabeau in 2014. Why should Perez be banned?

This would all be solved by implementing a rule whereby if you cause a yellow or red flag during a quali session, you lose your times from that session. Hope this happens for 2023.
  • 1 2
 @mikelevy: since when is qualifying result "race fixing"? Worst case scenario it's an exploit. And "banned from the sport"? lmaoooo bro go back to watching Drive to Survive

welcome to F1 dude
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBForKcFWoA
  • 1 0
 @Crossmaxx: I agree with losing your times for causing a red, but that makes sense when a driver is legitimately trying to go quicker and improve and crashes because he pushes too hard. That's competition and consequence. Schumi parking his car was crazy dangerous, and Rosberg braking too late was also dumb, but neither of those involved crashing a hugely expensive and dangerous car on purpose to stop the session. We should probably expect more from Perez, no?

I feel like there should be serious consequences for crashing your F1 car on purpose during the most anticipated Q3 session of the year.
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt: It's pretty much race-fixing when it's Monaco qualifying. Bad anywhere else, sure, but worst there. So sorry this is my first time ever watching these zoomy cars, so fun so fast !! its fun to follow the drivers on tik tok too!
  • 1 1
 @mikelevy: I understand that it may seem like a one-and-done, you're p1 so you auto-win. But you never know in F1. Penalties, mechanicals, strat, pit stops, yellow/red flags, restarts ...

Its never over until its over, and even then sometimes it continues with post-race BS.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: I don't see much if any difference between what Schumi did and what Perez is alleged to have done. Both of them set out to ensure that no-one else could improve their qualifying session by blocking the track in a blind, slow-speed corner. The fact that Perez did it more convincingly by making sure to lose some carbon fiber in the process doesn't change things - it wasn't a big crash.
  • 28 2
 You'd have to be crazy to let your kid have a TikTok account.
  • 11 6
 You’d have to be a full on R-word to let your kid have a smartphone, or tablet.
  • 1 3
 @wobblegoblin: You're right. Better to keep them locked in a bubble room with 2 helmets on.
  • 5 2
 @bishopsmike: Thankfully theirs more than 2 options, and most of them I wouldn’t consider a form of child abuse (like giving kids electronics), you can ensure your kids have lots of books, toys and sports gear to use, as well as actually interacting with your kids.
  • 3 3
 @wobblegoblin: I have no idea whether you're talking about 3 year old kids or 13 year old kids, but it looks like smartphones are here to stay and will likely be a very significant part of our kids' lives. It will be 100% be an advantage to have kids that are familiar with tech rather than thrown directly into the deep end of the pool when they're 16 or 18 years old. I am literally preparing my kids for the world they will be living in.

I think it is MUCH better to introduce them to the tech, show them what can be helpful and what can be harmful, set proper boundaries, and y'know, actually TEACH your kids about their world, rather than try to hide things from them until they're 16 or whatever. You can also try to never let them see a candy or never allow them to have a bank card/credit card, or you can educate them to understand that candy is delicious, but it can also be bad for you if you're not careful.

My kids also love to play Lego, go skiing, ride their bikes, read and play board games, and their parents are usually with them. They even get new ideas and inspiration from things they found online! Woahhh!
  • 1 2
 @bishopsmike: I bet they do!!!
  • 2 4
 @bishopsmike: Binary think much? There's a bit of room between your poles.
  • 20 0
 Came for the UFO content. Was not disappointed.
  • 6 0
 I saw a UFO once, then I realized it said UFA
  • 50 0
 Anything can be a UFO if you're bad enough at identifying stuff
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: Cardlock or Farm Supply Store?
  • 1 0
 The truth is out there man
  • 2 1
 Here is some amazing stuff on UFO's, or UAP's or CIA, or Pent A Gon... www.youtube.com/@secureteam10
  • 3 0
 @DizzyNinja: I saw an alien once, then realized it was Focus CIS
  • 3 0
 This is currently my favorite channel. Tons of mind-blowing old footage, interviews, etc, and it's constantly updated.

www.youtube.com/@EyesOnCinema
  • 4 0
 I personally believe (without evidence) that the Universe is veritably teeming with life. Just cannot accept that life would only evolve once in a possibly infinite universe. Not to mention multiverse life as we do not know it.... That being said...

This was a fine example of Pseudoscience. But everybody loves a good conspiracy.

thank's pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 Do they have headset routed brake lines though?
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: an account worth a follow is: www.youtube.com/@SETIInstitute/streams

@mountaincross: it's a whole field of study, back in my research days we spent years investigating amino acid or more hopefully peptides on carbonaceous chondritic material(high carbon content asteroids generally impacted in some fashion by water). Very fun, very lonely, very slow.
  • 1 0
 @matt-15: if that's not from Mitch Hedberg then you're a comic genius.
  • 1 0
 @sonuvagun: I did not come up with it on my own, I forget where I first heard it though
  • 1 0
 @matt-15: it's all good, I hope that didn't come across as accusatory- it just gave me a good chuckle.
  • 15 0
 Vail… Spends hundreds of millions of dollars buying up family owned resorts but can’t pay their workers living wages. Especially safety workers, patrollers, and people that save lives. Charge 200 bucks now for a day pass to Heavenly in tahoe and they only open two runs because of labor shortages…. I remember when they bought the company I was working for from SSV. It was a pretty quick death to a previously profitable and successful company, and before vail a super fun place to work.
  • 4 5
 They only open two runs because we've had one storm so far this year. It's also the earliest opening we have had in 13 years. You can only open as many runs as Mother Nature allows. Their starting wage is $20 an hour now. Also if you buy a day pass for $200 that's just poor planning. You can buy a season pass for $450.
  • 13 2
 @GBeard: The Epic/Icon monopoly is ruining alpine skiing.
  • 3 0
 Wouldn't that be a duopoly?
  • 11 0
 Short term vacation rentals ruined ski towns more than mega passes and ski corporations have.
  • 4 0
 @GBeard: Fair enough. I blame them both.
  • 2 1
 @GBeard: ski towns were filled with short term lodging and rentals since the dawn of time. There’s nothing new there.
  • 2 0
 Ever heard of airbnb or vrbo? STVR’s raise rents, property values, and are pricing the average worker out of ski towns. You know the people you need for a town to function? It’s not just resort employees strugglng to make it. What do I know though, I’ve only lived in a “ski town” for the last 13 years and seen it first hand. I’ve also worked for Vail and I can tell you the worst part of the job was the whiny entitled customers who want to complain to you about everything and how Vail is the devil.
  • 1 0
 @GBeard: I’m not talking about right now. I’m talking about after a major snow dump and two lifts will be open. And I’m not talking about seasonal wages, I’m talking about life saving and career jobs. I remember I was working my way through high school senior year and I wanted to be an EMT to get in to Fire. I was working in a ski shop making $bucks and hour and I got my first job with an ambulance company making $12 per hour. My first day I saw a mostly severed head, domestic violence, and lots of adult poop. I lates one month and went back to working retail, best decision for me ever. My point being that doing life saving and stressful work like EMT or ski patrol for less than living wage is insane to me, especially when we corporation heads make millions in salaries and bonuses. Like I said vail has spent sooooo much money buying up resorts. How can they not pay these jobs more. I’m not talking about lift line workers or cashiers( though some would argue for more pay for those too).
  • 1 0
 @GBeard: my wife is a CEO. She could easily pay herself 1m or so. She takes a quarter of that and pays her employees well above industry standards, better benefits and more perks. She could slash all of those employee wages and benefits and hire some poor bastards who would be barely scraping by, but that’s not the company she wants to run. That’s why we have employees that have been there 30 years.

Vail CEO makes 2-4 million per year the last few years, they spend cash on everything except employee wages and benefits. Maybe if they paid people better they could buy homes and not get priced out.

I don’t have all the answers I’m just saying I don’t want to support companies like that. I would much rather go to Sierra or Mt Rose. And I used to slay heavenly. Back when burnside wasn’t burnt…
  • 1 0
 @thechunderdownunder: Do you have any idea what it takes to open the lifts and runs every day? Let me explain. The mechanics get on their sleds and go to inspect each and every lift station, top and bottom, and then run them to do a ride around to inspect every tower. Then the lifts are open to employees to get to wherever they happen to be working that day. This includes ski patrol who have to inspect and rope off runs. Lift workers are the ones doing all of the shoveling to get the lifts ready which takes more time "after a major snow dump". Certain lifts like Sky Express will usually have a lot of rime on the haul ropes after a big storm which needs to have the chairs removed sometimes to deal it or the chair will fault over and over all day long, or worse have a catastrophic failure which could result in deaths. Do you expect all of these workers to clock in at 3am on storm days to get an early start just so entitled douchebag rich @ssholes can get their pow lap in at 9am? Get real.

I never said or even implied that Ski Patrol shouldn't be paid more I was only addressing the general hate towards Heavenly and lack of understanding of the actual logistics of running a ski resort. Also like I said about STVR's is that it's not just pricing out resort employees or seasonal workers. It's pricing out all retail and service employees which the town needs to run. Like grocery store workers, restaurant workers, retail workers, etc. Vail can't pay those workers more and if STVR's weren't raising the cost of living so dramatically people could possibly live off of Vail's wages (which btw happen to be the highest starting wages in town as well as our biggest employer).
  • 9 0
 You don't need evidence that UFOs exist, it's in the name: If it's an Object that seems to be Flying and it's Unindentified, it's a UFO.

You _would_ need evidence for aliens, except he can't have seen the most, because no one can have the most of nothing.
  • 9 0
 I can't wait until we get a critical mass of AXS components near a ley-line convergence and the radio signal streams get crossed and a portal opens that allows those interdimensial aliens across. They'll definitely have figured out how to really make a bike that truly climbs like an XC racer and yet descends like a full-on WC DH bike!
  • 1 0
 I'll leave that to you
  • 8 0
 I don't have much of an axe to grind with Outside per se, though I'm certainly not their biggest fan. That said, the Park City article by Gloria Liu was a great read. It feels well informed and I like the timeline of follow up. It seems bike shop employees are not the only ones under the proverbial thumb.
  • 9 0
 Richard Carr's story was as fascinating as it was horrifying.
  • 8 0
 You can be an UFO researcher, you can be respected, but you can not be both. Love all the tangential content anyway.
  • 1 0
 "one of the most respected UFO researchers."
Low bar.
  • 7 3
 The TikTok article isn't linking correctly. Either way I don't understand how such a large chunk of the population is okay with Chinese spyware on their phones.
  • 13 1
 Most apps and social media could be considered American spyware
  • 2 0
 @ryansimonovich: all of the Internet really
  • 6 0
 Sorry Neil, Joseph Smith beat you to it!
  • 4 0
 There’s a cave in Little Cottonwood Canyon they should check out next. Let us know what you find in there.
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: well shit, I've been looking to far north
  • 11 7
 Further "reading"... 4 links to videos, and 3 links directly to Outside Online.
  • 29 2
 And an introduction that tells you exactly what to expect in this article: "you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond."

If you really need more words, just turn on closed captioning on the videos.
  • 6 0
 @mikekazimer: lol
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: No. No. Please read books. You can do it on whatever preferred electronic device if you wish. I think/hope you know this.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: It was less about the videos and more that almost all of the non-video content was not "beyond our network". The only good articles this month just happened to be on a sister/mother site? That's less believable than the aliens stuff.
  • 2 0
 @justinfoil: free website that thrives on clicks wants you to click on its other websites. Let me know when you get the manager on the line. I would also like to speak with them.
  • 4 0
 Something like 89% of all UFO sightings aren't even actually alien powered crafts
  • 6 1
 Only one craft needs to be real Wink
  • 2 1
 @mikelevy:
I have a friend who was riding, slick rock Trail in Moab. Totally levelheaded guy, educated. Came back to Durango, and simply let his friends know about his UFO encounter. In broad daylight, I told him he has nothing to gain by this, some to lose. he agreed!
  • 1 0
 Whoosh!
  • 2 0
 Super psyched already about F1 next season with all the new drivers and team movements! Very interested to see what McLaren, A-Tauri and Fernando w/AM will do!! And now today with Mattia going....wow!
  • 2 0
 There would be a very different story to tell if Carlos Sainz came around that corner fullbore and cut Checo’s car in two pieces. That was super dangerous.
  • 3 0
 Floating around on the ocean potentially going mad or perhaps being kidnapped by pirates is some heavy shit.
  • 4 0
 Careful on those solo rides Henry, just a matter of time..
  • 2 0
 I'm starting to think that Orbea has hired an alien or is an alien hideout factory since they like cables routed through the headset so much
  • 3 0
 Because Perez was clearly the minister of defense for Max in other races?
  • 2 0
 Man that podcast was a bummer. Good story but listening to that on a hard climb was not ideal
  • 1 1
 F1 racing is boring - cars are cool Super Dirt Late Model racing is best auto racing on the planet - cars are cool too. Security concerns aside - Tik-Tok is probably bad for humanity as whole
  • 2 1
 Jacque looks like he'd have you snipping your balls, wearing black nikes and drinking some koolaid.
  • 2 0
 "Jacque Vallee knows nothing of me or my work"

-Valiant Thor
  • 1 1
 Yees - Aliens on Pinkbike! Having been seeing more weird stuff in the sky recently I welcome this very much. I am adding the interview to my schedule right now.
  • 1 0
 Sorry none of that tickles my fancy. The book of Bunny Suicides by Andy Riley, and Parasite Rex by Carl zimmer
  • 2 1
 It's off season, I get it. (well not everywhere)
  • 1 0
 this is a great idea. keep these posts coming!
  • 1 1
 Shumi and Rosberg did the old oopsie lock up trick at mirabeau to force a flag and grab pole and no one bats an eye...
  • 2 0
 And but parking in the tunnel or braking too hard, too late is very different to crashing a car on purpose. It’s like a player missing a shot on purpose.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: No, it's pretty much the same. Intentionally stopping the session, and robbing other drivers of a chance to beat you and get the pole, is cheating no matter how you accomplish it.
  • 1 0
 I think people definitely noticed, but they didn't have the access to as much data to prove it.
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: lol stopping play… it’s a 1,000hp car that people die in, dude, not a silly basketball game. You crash on purpose, no matter where or why, you should be banned for life. I feel like we must disagree on 110% of things haha
  • 1 0
 Where are the Shimano Dealer Tech Manuals ???????????
  • 1 0
 Dirtbag ball bssp rulez
  • 1 0
 Huh? What? Why?





