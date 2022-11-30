Further Reading: F1 Data, Ski Town Challenges, & Neil Armstrong's Search for Gold Tablets

Philpot looks into the data behind the Red Bull driver's dubious Monaco qualifying crash. The Mexican hitting the barriers kept his teammate, Max Verstappen, from beating his time and starting ahead of him on a track where passing is nearly as unlikely as a Haas starting in pole position. Max reportedly saw the data and Perez went on to win the race after Ferrari imploded, likely angering the Dutchman even more. Unfortunately for Perez, the evidence looks pretty damning and this should be a big deal. The last time an F1 driver was shown to have crashed on purpose, which is essentially race-fixing, was at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and it resulted in the entire team being disqualified and multi-year bans for high-ranking members. Why isn't anyone upset with Perez?