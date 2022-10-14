Further Reading: Motorola's Secret EV, Saturation Divers, Stone Skipping & More

Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.
Found something interesting that's worth sharing and has nothing to do with bikes? Post it in the comments below.
"The electric C4 Corvette recently turned up at a salvage yard in Illinois, along with a stack of documentation showing its origins as a secret Motorola project."
Remember that time a telecom giant built an electric version of a 1987 Chevy Corvette? Yeah, me neither but that's precisely what happened when Motorola loaded up this bright red 'Vette with a bunch of scary-looking batteries. While the prototype's performance is unknown and it hasn't run in many years, Williams did find hundreds of pages of ''wiring diagrams, blueprints, and technical schematics that likely only an electrical engineer can make sense of."
"Meet an amazing man who has dedicated his entire adult life to stone skipping, sacrificing everything to produce world-record throws that defy the laws of physics. To hear him tell it, he has no choice."
From writing papers delving into the physics of stones bouncing on the surface of the water to winning championships and setting world records, Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner has dedicated his life to stone skipping. British journalist Sean Williams spent two years looking for the 56-year-old recluse, eventually finding a warm, friendly Mountain Man and a hell of a story about mental health, life choices, and dedication.
"One of the world’s most hazardous jobs is known for its intense pressure."
Breathing pressurized air mixed with nitrogen while working at depths of up to 1,000 feet, saturation divers have one of the most dangerous jobs on planet earth. While not constructing or deconstructing at their underwater worksite, they live inside massive steel pressure saturation systems usually found on a boat or oil rig on the surface and commute to the depths inside weighted diving bells. They can make up to $1,400 USD per day but, according to Banbury's article, have an occupational fatality rate that is 40 times the national average for other professions.
"Thank you, Jason Wood, for allowing us this moment. Oden's struggle with cancer finally came to an end. May he rest in peace and his memory be eternal."
Warning: this video will likely make you cry. Produced twelve years ago, Last Minutes with Oden follows Jason Wood as he says goodbye to his three-legged companion who had been by his side through tough times. If you're lucky enough to be sharing your life with a good boy or good girl, you'll want to give them a hug and some treats after watching what can only be described as a beautiful but heart-wrenching video.
"The name on her passport was Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, and as Bellingcat and its investigative partners have discovered, she was a GRU illegal whom friends from NATO offices in Naples had for years believed was a successful jewelry designer with a colorful backstory and chaotic personal life."
The results of a 10-month investigation into a Russian GRU agent's decade-long deep cover mission reads like a spy novel spanning Peru, Bahrain, Italy, and a black cat called Luisa.
"Silicon Valley is getting into the UFO business. New UFO international data-collecting apps are currently in development."
Mainstream media has worked tirelessly for decades to belittle and downplay what's happening in our skies and oceans, conditioning many of us to think of experiencers and believers as kooks and crazies. Incredible things are happening, so why aren't you paying attention? Dr. Vallée has spent decades in the field, from working with Project Blue Book's J. Allen Hynek to forming his theory about a higher power's control system, and he's become one of the pre-eminent researchers on the subject of UFOs and UAPs.
"The Deschutes River fly-fishing guide called Stealhead Joe was an angling master with a long list of devoted clients. But as Ian Frazier, who fished with Joe last fall, learned, off the water, Joe’s life was a tangle of troubles that ultimately overwhelmed him."
Two months before Stealhead Joe took his own life, writer Ian Frazier spent six days with the legendary guide while learning how to fish on the Deschutes River in Maupin, Oregon. His story reveals a man dedicated to his passion, but also one whose troubles required more than rainbow trout to solve.
"DART will collide with the smaller body of the Didymos binary asteroid system in September 2022, striking at a speed of around 6.6 km per second."
You've probably read about NASA's successful mission to alter the path of the 160-meter-diameter Dimorphos asteroid around its much larger neighbor, but did you know about the European Space Agency's follow-up plan to scope out the damage? Hera, along with two small CubeSats, will arrive at the impact scene in 2026 to gather much-needed details about Dimorphos and take photos of the crater caused by DART's suicide mission. Consider this your reminder that there have been at least five mass extinction events in the planet's history and there will no doubt be many more.
