Further Reading: Motorola's Secret EV, Saturation Divers, Stone Skipping & More

Oct 14, 2022
by Mike Levy  

FURTHER READING
October 2022


Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.

Found something interesting that's worth sharing and has nothing to do with bikes? Post it in the comments below.



We Found a Secret Chevy Corvette EV Prototype Made by Motorola in the 1990s
Kevin Williams / The Drive

"The electric C4 Corvette recently turned up at a salvage yard in Illinois, along with a stack of documentation showing its origins as a secret Motorola project."

Remember that time a telecom giant built an electric version of a 1987 Chevy Corvette? Yeah, me neither but that's precisely what happened when Motorola loaded up this bright red 'Vette with a bunch of scary-looking batteries. While the prototype's performance is unknown and it hasn't run in many years, Williams did find hundreds of pages of ''wiring diagrams, blueprints, and technical schematics that likely only an electrical engineer can make sense of."
Kevin Williams photo




Stone Skipping Is a Lost Art. Kurt Steiner Wants the World to Find It
Sean Williams / Outsideonline.com

"Meet an amazing man who has dedicated his entire adult life to stone skipping, sacrificing everything to produce world-record throws that defy the laws of physics. To hear him tell it, he has no choice."

From writing papers delving into the physics of stones bouncing on the surface of the water to winning championships and setting world records, Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner has dedicated his life to stone skipping. British journalist Sean Williams spent two years looking for the 56-year-old recluse, eventually finding a warm, friendly Mountain Man and a hell of a story about mental health, life choices, and dedication.
Sorting stones at Presque Isle State Park in Erie Pennsylvania Caroline Tompkins photo




The Weird, Dangerous, Isolated Life of the Saturation Diver
Jen Banbury / atlasobscura.com

"One of the world’s most hazardous jobs is known for its intense pressure."

Breathing pressurized air mixed with nitrogen while working at depths of up to 1,000 feet, saturation divers have one of the most dangerous jobs on planet earth. While not constructing or deconstructing at their underwater worksite, they live inside massive steel pressure saturation systems usually found on a boat or oil rig on the surface and commute to the depths inside weighted diving bells. They can make up to $1,400 USD per day but, according to Banbury's article, have an occupational fatality rate that is 40 times the national average for other professions.
Illustration by Matt Chinworth




Last Minutes with Oden
Eliot Rausch / PhosPictures

"Thank you, Jason Wood, for allowing us this moment. Oden's struggle with cancer finally came to an end. May he rest in peace and his memory be eternal."

Warning: this video will likely make you cry. Produced twelve years ago, Last Minutes with Oden follows Jason Wood as he says goodbye to his three-legged companion who had been by his side through tough times. If you're lucky enough to be sharing your life with a good boy or good girl, you'll want to give them a hug and some treats after watching what can only be described as a beautiful but heart-wrenching video.




Socialite, Widow, Jeweller, Spy: How a GRU Agent Charmed Her Way Into NATO Circles in Italy
Christo Grozev / Bellingcat

"The name on her passport was Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, and as Bellingcat and its investigative partners have discovered, she was a GRU illegal whom friends from NATO offices in Naples had for years believed was a successful jewelry designer with a colorful backstory and chaotic personal life."

The results of a 10-month investigation into a Russian GRU agent's decade-long deep cover mission reads like a spy novel spanning Peru, Bahrain, Italy, and a black cat called Luisa.
Marcelle D Argy Smith photo




Dr. Jacques Vallée: Silicon Valley Investing in UFO Big Data & Crash Retrieval Whistleblowers
Chrissy Newton / The Debrief

"Silicon Valley is getting into the UFO business. New UFO international data-collecting apps are currently in development."

Mainstream media has worked tirelessly for decades to belittle and downplay what's happening in our skies and oceans, conditioning many of us to think of experiencers and believers as kooks and crazies. Incredible things are happening, so why aren't you paying attention? Dr. Vallée has spent decades in the field, from working with Project Blue Book's J. Allen Hynek to forming his theory about a higher power's control system, and he's become one of the pre-eminent researchers on the subject of UFOs and UAPs.




The Last Days of Stealhead Joe
Ian Frazier / Outsideonline.com

"The Deschutes River fly-fishing guide called Stealhead Joe was an angling master with a long list of devoted clients. But as Ian Frazier, who fished with Joe last fall, learned, off the water, Joe’s life was a tangle of troubles that ultimately overwhelmed him."

Two months before Stealhead Joe took his own life, writer Ian Frazier spent six days with the legendary guide while learning how to fish on the Deschutes River in Maupin, Oregon. His story reveals a man dedicated to his passion, but also one whose troubles required more than rainbow trout to solve.
Tom Fowlks photo




Planetary Defenders: After NASA's DART Comes ESA's Hera
ESA

"DART will collide with the smaller body of the Didymos binary asteroid system in September 2022, striking at a speed of around 6.6 km per second."

You've probably read about NASA's successful mission to alter the path of the 160-meter-diameter Dimorphos asteroid around its much larger neighbor, but did you know about the European Space Agency's follow-up plan to scope out the damage? Hera, along with two small CubeSats, will arrive at the impact scene in 2026 to gather much-needed details about Dimorphos and take photos of the crater caused by DART's suicide mission. Consider this your reminder that there have been at least five mass extinction events in the planet's history and there will no doubt be many more.
ESA



  • 15 2
 Freaking @mikelevy... I was not planning on ugly crying in the middle of my work day like this...
freakin good doggo. freakin bon iver soundtrack.. freakin good dog...
time to give my dog some pet pets and some freakin good treats and cuddles...

ugh...
  • 2 0
 This is water - cherish the small moments man.
  • 9 0
 I worked for Motorola from 1995 to 2001 in Illinois. We had a super secret department, literally in the basement of our 1,000,000 square foot campus called Skunk Works. It was next door to a training room we would sometimes use. There were "Authorized personal only" signs every where. The only thing they did have were shadow boxes outside the huge room with generation cell phone prototypes, brick phone, bag phone, first Nextel, Startac, etc. Rumor has it, they made all kinds of things. Actually, in 1997, my Supervisor came up to me, huge grin, geeked out. He said Skunk Works gave him a prototype of a phone to try out for 3 months. It looked like 2 small smart phones, screen to screen. He opened it, had a keyboard, huge screen for that time, size of a modern screen. You could surf the web, talk, text, watch videos, listen to music, be online. It WAS the first smartphone ever made and it worked! 4 or so years before the "first" smartphone was sold to the public. After 3 months, they scraped it. Why? Nobody needed to be that connected and nobody would pay $1000 for a phone. I guess they were wrong.
  • 1 0
 I work near there now. They're turning the whole thing into a mixed use development. I'm sure that's why the Vette showed up at Victory Auto Wreckers (note: I'm not sure that's where it actually was)
  • 13 1
 ....what is this?
  • 7 4
 Friday.
  • 8 0
 Pinkbike is drunk and its only 2:32PM
  • 5 1
 ohhhh god the Odin one kicked me in the heart.....we had to put down our 11 year old Theo (he was born and died on his actual birthday) for an awful cancer he had on his spleen.....he would follow me into the trails as pup and into his later years. He was my best friend and a good older brother to my two girls. I miss him dearly. Thanks PB for making me cry.
  • 7 0
 Is this what we get for complaining about all the e-bike coverage?
  • 4 0
 Used to be a fan of LongForm before they stopped posting new stuff on there. I appreciate good, longer articles being shared even if it is random as hell...
  • 5 0
 I like it, more Levy's brain insights please
  • 2 0
 Sat-diving is like the dark and twisted counterpart to being an astronaut. gotta be one of if not the craziest profession out there
  • 3 1
 I don't want to watch the Oden vid again, not after that first time....Plus, I'm at work, man! I can't be seen crying at work.
  • 4 1
 So is Kurt Steiner a stoner?
  • 5 3
 THIS IS WHAT REDDIT IS FOR
  • 2 0
 There’s also a lot of pressure working in the circus.
It’s in tents.
  • 1 0
 You can't run in a campground. You have to ran cause it's past tents
  • 5 4
 This is pinkbikes jump the shark moment....
  • 1 0
 Stone skippers hands rival Dangerholm’s thighs
  • 1 0
 Never change @mikelevy
Below threshold threads are hidden





