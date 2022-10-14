Further Reading: Motorola's Secret EV, Saturation Divers, Stone Skipping & More

You've probably read about NASA's successful mission to alter the path of the 160-meter-diameter Dimorphos asteroid around its much larger neighbor, but did you know about the European Space Agency's follow-up plan to scope out the damage? Hera, along with two small CubeSats, will arrive at the impact scene in 2026 to gather much-needed details about Dimorphos and take photos of the crater caused by DART's suicide mission. Consider this your reminder that there have been at least five mass extinction events in the planet's history and there will no doubt be many more.