Further Reading: Tightrope Walking, a Missing Roman Emperor, & a Himalayan Mystery

This series follows Fassbender on his four-year journey to compete in the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious endurance race in the world, and it does an incredible job of showing the highs and lows of motorsport. With multiple classes and three drivers to a car, many with vastly different skill levels, the FIA World Endurance Championship can make F1 seem pretty straightforward, but Road to Le Mans does a great job of explaining the complicated rules. If anything, watch it for some absolutely bonkers onboard camera footage and sounds from Fassbender's 911 RSR-19.