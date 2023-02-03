Further Reading: Tightrope Walking, a Missing Roman Emperor, & a Himalayan Mystery

Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. This one includes UFOs, of course, but you'll also find stories about ancient gold coins, tightrope walking, and a Himalayan tragedy.
"Examining whether a ruler slipped through the cracks of a tumultuous century."
The story of how eight gold coins found buried in 1713 points to the existence of a previously unknown Roman emperor named Sponsian. Back in the third century when Sponsian might have been around, the empire was struggling with economic turmoil, wars, and a pandemic (sound familiar?), conditions that saw at least twenty-six different leaders, most of whom had gold coins created bearing their faces and names.
"When Leo Babler was born with a rare and deadly genetic disorder, his parents reshaped their lives, moving to the mountains, building out an adventure van, and making sure their son experienced the most beautiful wild places in the country during the time they had."
Heartwrenching but also heartwarming, Babler shares the deeply personal story of her son Leo's life with rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata, a rare condition that has devastating effects on the musculoskeletal, respiratory, and nervous systems.
"Pilot Mark Hulsey is a former F/A-18 Hornet turned commercial pilot who has encountered UAP multiple times in his 12,000 hours of flight time. Frustrated, Mark questions why these phenomena are not openly investigated and reflects on the backlash he has received, mysteriously missing radar footage, and why everyone has the right to know what’s happening."
"In 1976, Nanda Devi Unsoeld, the daughter of legendary alpinist Willi Unsoeld, died while climbing the massive Indian peak for which she was named. Decades later, friends, family, and surviving expedition members offer new insights into what went wrong during this controversial adventure, shedding light on an enigmatic young woman who lived without limits."
Narula's story takes you to Nanda Devi, an imposing Himalayan peak that stands 25,645 feet tall and where a woman of the same name died for still unknown reasons.
"Road to Le Mans tells the story of Hollywood star Michael Fassbender’s dream to compete against the best race teams and drivers in the world at the 24h of Le Mans."
This series follows Fassbender on his four-year journey to compete in the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious endurance race in the world, and it does an incredible job of showing the highs and lows of motorsport. With multiple classes and three drivers to a car, many with vastly different skill levels, the FIA World Endurance Championship can make F1 seem pretty straightforward, but Road to Le Mans does a great job of explaining the complicated rules. If anything, watch it for some absolutely bonkers onboard camera footage and sounds from Fassbender's 911 RSR-19.
"I taught myself to walk a tightrope in high heels after seeing a middle-aged woman do it in a circus tent on the banks of the Thames. She wore a black cocktail dress and silver stilettos. She had tattoo sleeves and the kind of confidence you expect in army generals. She carried no pole."
I stumbled onto Rundell's short op-ed about tightrope walking, originally published in 2016, and have now wasted at least an entire workday's worth of time learning more about the highwire sport. As you'd expect, its history is full of ridiculous feats and interesting people, from the Flying Wallendas to Maria Spelterini and Charles Blondin. Can you imagine carrying a stove over Niagara Falls on a one-inch wide wire, stopping to cook some eggs, then continuing on over the 1,700-foot wide chasm?
