Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
The Future Bike - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Sep 1, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Only one comic today, but I spent a really long time drawing it. I've been trying to perfect my design for a
Laser Guided Pet Powered Hammock Bike
.
For those days you just want to take it easy.
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
84639 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
70250 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
65661 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
65585 views
Pit Randoms Round 1: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
59770 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
52129 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
45471 views
9 More Custom DH Bikes - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
36726 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
steviestokes
(54 mins ago)
Pull Shock?
[Reply]
1
0
Brainthecrazyfreerider
(28 mins ago)
Pawshock
[Reply]
1
0
wildedge586
(1 mins ago)
Mullet.... Check Long low slack.... Check Warthog downtube.... Check Hardcore HT backup.... Check New axle standard ... Check Disturbingly accurate
[Reply]
3
0
IllestT
(45 mins ago)
No bottle cage
[Reply]
1
0
Nicotrias
(49 mins ago)
where are the brakes, or is it a full dh machine?
[Reply]
2
0
Pablobarcelona
(23 mins ago)
Looks like a Polygone
[Reply]
1
0
wildedge586
(7 mins ago)
Savage
[Reply]
1
0
Ron-C
(3 mins ago)
My God, that dog is pierced by the rear axle.. those animals!
[Reply]
1
0
downhillnirvana
(1 hours ago)
Pawfection
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015765
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
Post a Comment