The Future Bike - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Sep 1, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  

Only one comic today, but I spent a really long time drawing it. I've been trying to perfect my design for a Laser Guided Pet Powered Hammock Bike.

For those days you just want to take it easy.

Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Pull Shock?
  • 1 0
 Pawshock
  • 1 0
 Mullet.... Check Long low slack.... Check Warthog downtube.... Check Hardcore HT backup.... Check New axle standard ... Check Disturbingly accurate
  • 3 0
 No bottle cage
  • 1 0
 where are the brakes, or is it a full dh machine?
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Polygone Razz
  • 1 0
 Savage
  • 1 0
 My God, that dog is pierced by the rear axle.. those animals!
  • 1 0
 Pawfection

