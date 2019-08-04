Future World Cup Shredders at the Rookies Championships

We are back in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladies for the annual iXS Rookies World Champs and caught up with some of the quickest youngsters. This year's field is stacked and has some interesting setups. Big up to the future shredders!
Sram Young Gun Henri Kiefer is just 14 but it feels like he is on the scene forever
Nuno Reis is a two-time world champ in the U17 and will debut on the world cup in 2020
Santiago Fidalgo is shredding
Maximilian Oberhofer and his Mondraker Summum
Moritz Sigl from Germany
Downhill Team Tirol's power girls Rosa Zierl and Anouk Reiner
U 17 Arnau Graslaub Miro from Andorra
Jordi Hart from Great Britian
Tyla Thomas and his 24 inch Spawn fully
Jackson Goldstone with his custom Trek Session
U13 Anton Rojan from the BSS Youth Syndicate
Markus Klausmann and his Propain Youngsters
Noah Hofmann scored a second-place on saturday
Valentin Wimmer from Austria
12-year-old Gregor Brandauer and his Santa Cruz
Jonas Goeweil took the win in the U19 on saturday
Robin Novotny from the Czech Republic
Sophie Gutoehrle racing the U17 girls category
Nathan Devaux is just 11 years old and ripping the downhill track
Till Alran is a huge talent from France racing the U13
and of course a big Amaury fan
Ike Klaassen rips and is already hitting Fest Series jumps with 15 years to his age
