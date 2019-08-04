Future World Cup Shredders at the Rookies Championships

Sram Young Gun Henri Kiefer is just 14 but it feels like he is on the scene forever

Nuno Reis is a two-time world champ in the U17 and will debut on the world cup in 2020

Santiago Fidalgo is shredding

Maximilian Oberhofer and his Mondraker Summum

Moritz Sigl from Germany

Downhill Team Tirol's power girls Rosa Zierl and Anouk Reiner

U 17 Arnau Graslaub Miro from Andorra

Jordi Hart from Great Britian

Tyla Thomas and his 24 inch Spawn fully

Jackson Goldstone with his custom Trek Session

U13 Anton Rojan from the BSS Youth Syndicate

Markus Klausmann and his Propain Youngsters

Noah Hofmann scored a second-place on saturday

Valentin Wimmer from Austria

12-year-old Gregor Brandauer and his Santa Cruz

Jonas Goeweil took the win in the U19 on saturday

Robin Novotny from the Czech Republic

Sophie Gutoehrle racing the U17 girls category

Nathan Devaux is just 11 years old and ripping the downhill track

Till Alran is a huge talent from France racing the U13

and of course a big Amaury fan

Ike Klaassen rips and is already hitting Fest Series jumps with 15 years to his age

Luis Kiefer and his Canyon Sender

Melina Bast riding the U15 girls

German Elias Bluhm U17 male

Izabela Yankova from Bulgaria

We are back in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladies for the annual iXS Rookies World Champs and caught up with some of the quickest youngsters. This year's field is stacked and has some interesting setups. Big up to the future shredders!