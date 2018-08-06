Photo Epic: 2018 Unofficial Rookies World Championships, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Riders from 24 nations travelled to Serfaus Riders from 24 nations travelled to Serfaus

Racing with a view Racing with a view

171 riders in total signed in to fight for the unofficial title of the Rookies World Champs 171 riders in total signed in to fight for the unofficial title of the Rookies World Champs

The kids were sending it big time and gave all they had. The kids were sending it big time and gave all they had.

The Canadian prodigy Jackson Goldstone The Canadian prodigy Jackson Goldstone

Serfaus is an incredible place and offers so many trails Serfaus is an incredible place and offers so many trails

It is incredible to think of what these kids are capable of and they are just aged 11 to 17 It is incredible to think of what these kids are capable of and they are just aged 11 to 17

Santiago Fidalgo was one of the youngest rippers out there Santiago Fidalgo was one of the youngest rippers out there

Did anyone said dust? Did anyone said dust?

Henrie Kiefer is back from an injury and showing great speed already Henrie Kiefer is back from an injury and showing great speed already

Chloe Tschumi on her way to winning the Girls U13 Chloe Tschumi on her way to winning the Girls U13

Chloe Tschumi, unfortunately, was the only rider in the Girls U13 category Chloe Tschumi, unfortunately, was the only rider in the Girls U13 category

No one could stop Mike Huter from making it two in a row this weekend. The Swiss won the Rookies Cup and the Rookies World Champs with ease No one could stop Mike Huter from making it two in a row this weekend. The Swiss won the Rookies Cup and the Rookies World Champs with ease

Podium Boys U13 with Johannes Hoerl, Mike Huter and Luis Kelch Podium Boys U13 with Johannes Hoerl, Mike Huter and Luis Kelch

Melina Bast followed by her father Markus Bast, a well-experienced podium rider. No doubt that this young lady will be a future star Melina Bast followed by her father Markus Bast, a well-experienced podium rider. No doubt that this young lady will be a future star

Conditions were all time but definitely demanding Conditions were all time but definitely demanding

A huge gap of 21 seconds put the Bulgarian Izabela Yankova on top of the Girls U15 A huge gap of 21 seconds put the Bulgarian Izabela Yankova on top of the Girls U15

Podium Girls U15 with Marie Aichner, Izabela Yankova and Melina Bast Podium Girls U15 with Marie Aichner, Izabela Yankova and Melina Bast

Leo Abella was awesome to watch. The thirteen-year-old was in attack mode and got rewarded with a great 3rd place in the Boys U15 Leo Abella was awesome to watch. The thirteen-year-old was in attack mode and got rewarded with a great 3rd place in the Boys U15

Loic Marten fought hard but had to settle for second Loic Marten fought hard but had to settle for second

Under pressure Jackson Goldstone delivered. The Canadian got his redemption to last year and took the win Under pressure Jackson Goldstone delivered. The Canadian got his redemption to last year and took the win

Podium Boys U15 with Loic Martin, Jackson Goldstone and Leo Abella Podium Boys U15 with Loic Martin, Jackson Goldstone and Leo Abella

Beani Thies from South Africa on her way to the finish line taking home the silver medal Beani Thies from South Africa on her way to the finish line taking home the silver medal

Anastasia Thiele was one of the favourites for the Girls U17 but got pushed into third by Beani Thies Anastasia Thiele was one of the favourites for the Girls U17 but got pushed into third by Beani Thies

The Frenchies are not only taking over the world cup. Leona Pierrini dominated and crowned herself world champion The Frenchies are not only taking over the world cup. Leona Pierrini dominated and crowned herself world champion

Podium Girls U17 with Beani Thies, Leona Pierrini and Anastasia Thiele Podium Girls U17 with Beani Thies, Leona Pierrini and Anastasia Thiele

Dads and moms were taking it just as serious as their kids Dads and moms were taking it just as serious as their kids

Felix Schumann storming into the finish arena Felix Schumann storming into the finish arena

Zan Pirs was hoping for a better weekend. After taking third here last year he had to settle for 7th Zan Pirs was hoping for a better weekend. After taking third here last year he had to settle for 7th

Gabriel Wibmer was on fire the whole weekend but just couldn't put it together in the final and was gutted not winning in front of his home crowd Gabriel Wibmer was on fire the whole weekend but just couldn't put it together in the final and was gutted not winning in front of his home crowd

Lukas Amann was the best Austrian on home turf as he crossed the line in 6th Lukas Amann was the best Austrian on home turf as he crossed the line in 6th

Tom Boonen from Belgium crossed the line in 5th Tom Boonen from Belgium crossed the line in 5th

Marko Niemiz looked smooth but just a little bit too cautious. Third place for the young Slovenian of the Sinter Brakes Team Marko Niemiz looked smooth but just a little bit too cautious. Third place for the young Slovenian of the Sinter Brakes Team

Robert Johanson had some ups and downs during the last days but luckily his high was right there just when he needed it Robert Johanson had some ups and downs during the last days but luckily his high was right there just when he needed it

One slight mistake in the first wood section would not ruin Nunos run what put him onto the top step One slight mistake in the first wood section would not ruin Nunos run what put him onto the top step

The three fastest of the Boys U17 The three fastest of the Boys U17

Nuno Zuzarte Reis was the man of the day winning the hardest fought category and taking back-to-back titles Nuno Zuzarte Reis was the man of the day winning the hardest fought category and taking back-to-back titles

Podium Boys U17 with Robert Johanson, Nuno Zuzarte Reis and Marko Niemiz Podium Boys U17 with Robert Johanson, Nuno Zuzarte Reis and Marko Niemiz

Future shredders - that's what it was all about this weekend at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. 171 of the youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial World Champs title. A weekend full of sunshine made up for some great days of racing, conditions were tough, though. High temperatures and an extremely dusty track challenged the riders.With the Specialized Rookies Cup taking place on Saturday riders got a good feeling of what racing would be like on Sunday and got all fired up. Tight battles made up for a great show and the winners were crowned: Nuno Zutarte Reis/POR, Leona Pierrini/FRA, Jackson Goldstone/CAN, Izablea Yankova/BUL, Mike Huter/SUI and Chloe Tschumi/SUI.