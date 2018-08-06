PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: 2018 Unofficial Rookies World Championships, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Aug 6, 2018
by Racement  

FUTURE SHREDDERS
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert

Future shredders - that's what it was all about this weekend at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. 171 of the youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial World Champs title. A weekend full of sunshine made up for some great days of racing, conditions were tough, though. High temperatures and an extremely dusty track challenged the riders.

With the Specialized Rookies Cup taking place on Saturday riders got a good feeling of what racing would be like on Sunday and got all fired up. Tight battles made up for a great show and the winners were crowned: Nuno Zutarte Reis/POR, Leona Pierrini/FRA, Jackson Goldstone/CAN, Izablea Yankova/BUL, Mike Huter/SUI and Chloe Tschumi/SUI.

Riders from 24 nations travelled to Serfaus
Riders from 24 nations travelled to Serfaus

Racing with a view
Racing with a view

171 riders in total signed in to fight for the unofficial title of the Rookies World Champs
171 riders in total signed in to fight for the unofficial title of the Rookies World Champs

The kids were sending it big time and gave all they had.
The kids were sending it big time and gave all they had.

longhairdontcare
#longhairdontcare

The Canadian prodigy Jackson Goldstone
The Canadian prodigy Jackson Goldstone

Serfaus is an incredible place and offers so many trails
Serfaus is an incredible place and offers so many trails

It is incredible to think of that these kids are capable of and they are just aged 11 to 17
It is incredible to think of what these kids are capable of and they are just aged 11 to 17

Santiago Fidalgo was one of the youngest rippers out there
Santiago Fidalgo was one of the youngest rippers out there

Did anyone said dust
Did anyone said dust?

Henrie Kiefer is back from an injury and showing great speed already
Henrie Kiefer is back from an injury and showing great speed already

Chloe Tschumi on her way to win the Girls U13
Chloe Tschumi on her way to winning the Girls U13

Chloe Tschumi unfortunalety was the only rider in the Girls U13 category
Chloe Tschumi, unfortunately, was the only rider in the Girls U13 category

No one could stop Mike Huter from making it two in a row this weekend. The Swiss won the Rookies Cup and the Rookies World Champs with ease
No one could stop Mike Huter from making it two in a row this weekend. The Swiss won the Rookies Cup and the Rookies World Champs with ease

Podium Boys U13 with Johannes Hoerl Mike Huter and Luis Kelch
Podium Boys U13 with Johannes Hoerl, Mike Huter and Luis Kelch

Melina Bast followed by her father Markus Bast a well experienced podium rider. No doubt that this young lady will be a future star
Melina Bast followed by her father Markus Bast, a well-experienced podium rider. No doubt that this young lady will be a future star

Conditions were all time but definitely demanding
Conditions were all time but definitely demanding

A huge gap of 21 seconds put the Bulgarian Izabela Yankova on top of the Girls U15
A huge gap of 21 seconds put the Bulgarian Izabela Yankova on top of the Girls U15

Podium Girls U15 with Marie Aichner Izabela Yankova and Melina Bast
Podium Girls U15 with Marie Aichner, Izabela Yankova and Melina Bast

Leo Abella was awesome to watch. The thirteen-year-old was in attack mode and got rewared with a great 3rd place in the Boys U15
Leo Abella was awesome to watch. The thirteen-year-old was in attack mode and got rewarded with a great 3rd place in the Boys U15

Loic Marten fought hard but had to settle for second
Loic Marten fought hard but had to settle for second

Under pressure Jackson Goldstone delivered. The Canadian got his redemption to last year and took the win
Under pressure Jackson Goldstone delivered. The Canadian got his redemption to last year and took the win

Podium Boys U15 with Loic Martin Jackson Goldstone and Leo Abella
Podium Boys U15 with Loic Martin, Jackson Goldstone and Leo Abella

Beani Thies from South Africa on her way to the finish line taking home the silver medal
Beani Thies from South Africa on her way to the finish line taking home the silver medal

Anastasia Thiele was one of the favorites for the Girls U17 but got pushed into third by Beani Thies
Anastasia Thiele was one of the favourites for the Girls U17 but got pushed into third by Beani Thies

The Frenchies are not only taking over the world cup. Leona Pierrini dominated and crowned herself world champion
The Frenchies are not only taking over the world cup. Leona Pierrini dominated and crowned herself world champion

Podium Girls U17 with Beani thies Leona Pierrini and Anastasia Thiele
Podium Girls U17 with Beani Thies, Leona Pierrini and Anastasia Thiele

Dads and moms were taking it just as serious as their kids
Dads and moms were taking it just as serious as their kids

Felix Schumann storming into the finish arena
Felix Schumann storming into the finish arena

Zan Pirs was hoping for a better weekend. After taking third here last year he had to settle for 7th
Zan Pirs was hoping for a better weekend. After taking third here last year he had to settle for 7th

Gabriel Wibmer was on fire the whole weekend but just couldn t put it together in the final and was gutted not winning in front of his home crowd
Gabriel Wibmer was on fire the whole weekend but just couldn't put it together in the final and was gutted not winning in front of his home crowd

Lukas Amann was the best Austrian on home turf as he crossed the line in 6th
Lukas Amann was the best Austrian on home turf as he crossed the line in 6th

Tom Boonen from Belgium crossed the line in 5th
Tom Boonen from Belgium crossed the line in 5th

Marko Niemiz looked smooth but just a little bit too cautious. Third place for the young Slovenian of the Sinter Brakes Team
Marko Niemiz looked smooth but just a little bit too cautious. Third place for the young Slovenian of the Sinter Brakes Team

Robert Johanson had some ups and downs during the last days but luckily his high was right there just when he needed it
Robert Johanson had some ups and downs during the last days but luckily his high was right there just when he needed it

One slight mistake in the first wood section would not ruin Nunos run what put him onto the top step
One slight mistake in the first wood section would not ruin Nunos run what put him onto the top step

The three fastest of the Boys U17
The three fastest of the Boys U17

Nuno Zuzarte Reis was the man of the day winning the hardest fought category and taking back-to-back titles
Nuno Zuzarte Reis was the man of the day winning the hardest fought category and taking back-to-back titles

Podium Boys U17 with Robert Johanson Nuno Zuzarte Reis and Marko Niemiz
Podium Boys U17 with Robert Johanson, Nuno Zuzarte Reis and Marko Niemiz



ixsdownhillcup.com

2017 iXS Sponsors



MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement


Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
114852 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
52969 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
50046 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
47753 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
44274 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
43478 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
39830 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
29106 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034414
Mobile Version of Website