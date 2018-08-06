Photo Epic: 2018 Unofficial Rookies World Championships, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Future shredders - that's what it was all about this weekend at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. 171 of the youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial World Champs title. A weekend full of sunshine made up for some great days of racing, conditions were tough, though. High temperatures and an extremely dusty track challenged the riders.
With the Specialized Rookies Cup taking place on Saturday riders got a good feeling of what racing would be like on Sunday and got all fired up. Tight battles made up for a great show and the winners were crowned: Nuno Zutarte Reis/POR, Leona Pierrini/FRA, Jackson Goldstone/CAN, Izablea Yankova/BUL, Mike Huter/SUI and Chloe Tschumi/SUI. ixsdownhillcup.com
