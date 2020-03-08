Video: Ella Conolly and Bia Ferragi Write Letters to their Future Selves in 'Futurestate'

Dear Future Self,



Today I was asked what do we need to do to get more women riding bikes?



I dream of seeing more women discovering the absolute joy of two wheels in whatever form they choose. Growth of women’s mountain biking must be at an all-time high at the moment, I hope we can continue on the same path. The best way to do this has to be to inspire each other. Inspire and be inspired. It’s amazing to see the push for women’s specific events, rides and skills camps, making it so accessible. Let’s encourage girls to be out on bikes from a young age, help them discover the adventure and thrill bikes can provide. Show them role models, the endless amazing women already doing epic things and pushing boundaries. The more young riders we have, the brighter the future of the sport. I think we have a duty, as females already in the sport, to build upon the community of riders and make sure everyone feels welcome to join in the fun.



Cycling has shaped the person I am. Taught me to break everything down and think rationally, much like a section of trail. It’s given me a focus; a purpose; a career, the confidence to constantly push my ability, and an excuse to travel the world. See more, experience more. It feels like freedom. But the most valuable thing cycling has given me is undoubtedly the people. How many people can say their friends both empower and challenge them?



Racing mountain bikes is such a big part of my life and I hope more women have the opportunity to make this a viable career. It’s a tough path to follow and we need to see more support from the industry to help make it possible. We already have incredibly exciting, close racing among women across disciplines and the depth of the field is continuing to grow. I hope that will fuel more interest from brands and media, to give riders the support they deserve.



Ultimately, my vision for the sport is that one day there are so many girls and women on bikes this question doesn’t even need to be asked, we can all just ride. Because that’s the beauty of cycling – it doesn’t matter who you are once you’re riding. — Ella Conolly, Scotland