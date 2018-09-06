Review: G-Form Pro Trail Gloves

Construction and Features
Want gloves with impact protection, but hate the feeling that your mom hand-sewed rubber insulation directly to your fingers? G-Form's Pro Trail gloves might make you happy. G-Form was one of the first to incorporate visco-elastic polymer materials in protective clothing. They call it Reactive Protection Technology (RPT), and they applied some of that stuff to some very comfortable gloves. They're called Pro Trail Gloves, and they cost $49.99 USD.
That's a lot of cash and, to tell you the truth, the first time I saw these gloves, I thought the cast of Marvel Comics' last blockbuster movie was selling off their unused costumes. A trip to the Pacific Northwest, however, gave me reason to toss them into my gear bag. I'm glad that I did. There's a lot of trees lining the trails there, and I boxed with number of them.
Pro Trail Glove Details
• Unpadded synthetic-leather palm, perforated ventilation
• RPT protection on knuckles and fingers
• Moisture-wicking UPF 50+ breathable fabric backs
• Terry cloth nose-wipe thumb patch
• Smart-phone friendly thumb and index finger tips
• Velcro side-closure
• Red/white or black
• MSRP: $49.99 USD
• Contact: G-Form
G-Form designed this glove with an unpadded synthetic-leather palm. I like that, and they got the thumb right. It doesn't bunch up near the palm. I also prefer gloves without wrist closures, and while these break that rule, the overlapping tabs are discreetly shaped and secured with Velcro's long-lasting, molded hook and loop material.
There are no sticky plastic gripper strips to eventually peel off of the fingertips, which is okay with me. Instead, G-form sews phone-friendly cloth pads on ends of the thumbs and forefingers. Nice touch.
All the important action happens on the outer side of the Pro Trail gloves, which are made from one piece of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. Rows of beaded RPT material are bonded to each finger, from the hand's metacarpophalangeal
joint to the proximal phalanx of each digit. The last two segments of the fingers are left bare, which gives them much more freedom of movement.Trail Report
My initial trepidation about Pro Trail gloves' quirky looks evaporated once they were on my hands and holding onto the handlebar grips. They fit pretty well, too. I am a true "glove fit" for most quality medium-sized offerings, and these were snug to the fingertips, with no tugging or bunching. Dexterity was on par with my favorites from 100% and Troy Lee Design. Good construction? Check! Comfortable fit? Check! Protection? Well, to establish that verdict, I had to ride for a week or so on fast trails through narrowly spaced trees. Lucky for me, I would be riding in Whistler for most of the month.
Pinkbike's Take:
Things did not go as planned. One day in and I had hit my first tree, but I was not wearing my G-Form gloves. I tossed my blood-stained TLD mitts into the wash basket and righted that wrong. I would be wearing my G-Forms for the rest of my time in BC.
Yes, I did bang into a number of natural trailside obstacles, and yes, the gloves did their job wonderfully. No more damaged fingers and I became a happier, more committed rider. I had zero issues with the construction, durability, or fit of G-Form's new gloves - and I have a growing affinity for their topo-map graphics and pond-creature molded padding.
|Two thumbs up for G-Form's Pro Trail gloves. Riders who prefer snug-fitting, minimalist gloves and still need the bash guards will be hard pressed to find a better option. FYI: If you don't like the red and white topo map graphics, G-form also offers them in black.—RC
