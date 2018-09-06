Review: G-Form Pro Trail Gloves

Want gloves with impact protection, but hate the feeling that your mom hand-sewed rubber insulation directly to your fingers? G-Form's Pro Trail gloves might make you happy. G-Form was one of the first to incorporate visco-elastic polymer materials in protective clothing. They call it Reactive Protection Technology (RPT), and they applied some of that stuff to some very comfortable gloves. They're called Pro Trail Gloves, and they cost $49.99 USD.



That's a lot of cash and, to tell you the truth, the first time I saw these gloves, I thought the cast of Marvel Comics' last blockbuster movie was selling off their unused costumes. A trip to the Pacific Northwest, however, gave me reason to toss them into my gear bag. I'm glad that I did. There's a lot of trees lining the trails there, and I boxed with number of them.



Pro Trail Glove Details



• Unpadded synthetic-leather palm, perforated ventilation

• RPT protection on knuckles and fingers

• Moisture-wicking UPF 50+ breathable fabric backs

• Terry cloth nose-wipe thumb patch

• Smart-phone friendly thumb and index finger tips

• Velcro side-closure

• Red/white or black

• MSRP: $49.99 USD

