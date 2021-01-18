Gabriel Wibmer Signs with Canyon

Jan 18, 2021
by rasoulution  

Press Release: Rasoulution

The new year marks the start of a new journey for Gabriel Wibmer who has made the switch to Canyon bikes. The 18-year-old from East Tyrol is stoked to be able to place all of his various bike needs under the roof of one brand. As his followers know the trials bike will be a favourite, he also can’t wait to maintain his downhill skills with the Sender or shred the Torque and Spectral. Gabriel appreciates the bike diversity by the brand from Koblenz, Germany and is super stoked to be part of the Canyon family.




bigquotesThe anticipation of working with Canyon is huge. I can hardly wait to ride the trials bike and I'm very happy that Canyon has a suitable bike for every discipline I do – the trials bike, the Spectral, the Freeride as well as the DH bike and many more – that’s a dream coming true.” Gabriel Wibmer


The Canyon team as well as MTB Brand Manager – Gravity, Jack Noy, are excited where the 18-year-old’s creativity and skills will lead him to:
bigquotes“We are hugely excited that Gabriel is joining his cousin, Fabio, in the Canyon family. Gabriel’s creativity and skill on the bike stand out for us - and his positive attitude to riding make him a great fit for the Canyon CLLCTV. We can’t wait to start working together and look forward to seeing what he gets up to in 2021 and beyond!”



Gabriel Wibmer:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Gabriel-Wibmer
Instagram: www.instagram.com/wibmergabriel
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/Gabriel_Wibmer
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/wibmergabriel

  • 15 0
 Canyon wants to avoid that people see a specialized bike when typing Wibmer on the internet?
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 4 0
 “Fabio Wibmer’s cousin also signs with Canyon”.
  • 1 0
 By 2025 all 6 or the crazy cousins will be in Canyon. I actually have no idea how many cousins there are.
  • 1 0
 Was waiting for that move to happen
  • 1 0
 This is a "GRAND" "CNN" "GRANT" !
I bet it has nothing to do with FW !
  • 1 0
 hopefully canyon will encourage edits with better music
  • 1 0
 Family Affairs

