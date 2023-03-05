Galfer & the Continental Atherton Team Partner for the 2023 Season

Press Release: Galfer
The well-known manufacturer of brake components is joining forces with the prestigious Continental Atherton race team in 2023 and will equip all its bikes with the “Disc Shark®” discs and the Pro G1554T and Advanced G1851 pads at the UCI DH World Cup 2023.
This fantastic partnership between Spanish brake manufacturer Galfer Bike and British bike brand Atherton Bikes will see them equip all their downhill competition bikes with Galfer brake components as of the 2023 season. Andreas Kolb and Charlie Hatton set the Men's Elite category on fire in 2022, with a total of five podiums and eight “Top Ten” finishes in DH World Cup. In addition, Andreas Kolb is the current European DH Elite Champion and is ranked third worldwide in the UCI. The team also includes its founders - Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton - who will combine their participation in exhibition events with a few races during the 2023 season. The roster is completed with Jim Monro and junior rider Dom Platt.
The Galfer Bike brand of brake components was created in 1952 and began its production activity for bicycles in 1998, only for leading European teams (Magura, Formula and Hope). The aftermarket brand was born in 2012 and has worked constantly since then to increase its international recognition and improve its brake products. The riders and staff at Atherton Racing are excited about Galfer Bike becoming a sponsor and they highlight the improved braking performance:
Andreas Kolb (Continental Atherton Rider):
”Stoked to be back on Galfer products for 2023. I’ve been on Galfer a few years ago and really liked their stuff back then so I’m very happy to go into the 2023 season with a brake set-up that I can trust absolutely.”
Tom Lloyd (Continental Atherton Team Manager):
“We have always held the Galfer brand in high regard and we are really happy to be in a position to be able to use their discs and pads for 2023. So much of rider performance on track is linked to confidence, 100% trust in the components is of the highest importance, nowhere more so than the brakes.”
The Disc Shark® discs are the flagship product of the Galfer Bike catalogue. Their innovative design will ensure improved braking capacity for the riders of the Atherton team. The team will be able to choose between the ø203 mm and ø223 mm sizes, depending on the track and weather conditions. The choice of pads will also depend on these variables: Pro G1554T for dry conditions and Advanced G1851 for wet, muddy and damp conditions.
The Atherton Racing team will compete in the UCI DH World Cup, the 2023 World Championships and various exhibition events, such as the spectacular Red Bull Hardline and some of the Crankworx festivals.
More details: https://galfer.eu/bike/galfer-bike-and-continental-atherton-together-for-the-2023-season/
