Galfer Brakes Partners with Commencal Riding Addiction & The Brigade Teams

Definitively there is a big improvement going into Galfer this year, because the products they make and because they pretty much improve every single brake in the market there is right now. It’s actually pretty cool to be able to work with them, from the pads to the discs they just make a huge difference in the braking and they don’t warm up that much, which that makes it like really good. For us, we are riding long and steep tracks in the world cup circuit, it’s necessary to have a product that doesn’t warm up too much and which you have the same sensibility of braking all the time. From top to bottom of the run you can feel really confident in going into the last corners of the run and you know when you want a brake, brakes are going to work, so yeah, that’s pretty much cool. — Alex Marin